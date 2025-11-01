Erika Kirk rejects idea of banning cameras in trial of her husband's alleged assassin

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Erika Kirk says the public deserves to see “what true evil is,” rejecting defense efforts to block cameras from the trial of the man accused of killing her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered,” Kirk told Fox News’ Jesse Watters in a clip posted on X.

“There have been cameras all over my friends and family, mourning. There have been cameras all over me. Analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there.”

“Why not be transparent?” she continued. “There’s nothing to hide. I know there’s not, because I’ve seen what the case is built on. Let everyone see what true evil is. This is something that could impact a generation and generations to come.”

The conversation, slated to air in full Wednesday on Fox News, comes after a hearing earlier this week in which a Utah judge placed limited restrictions on media coverage of the court proceedings for 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, but stopped short of banning cameras entirely.

open image in gallery Erika Kirk tells Fox News’ Jesse Watters how she feels about the defense’s attempt to block cameras from the trial of the man accused of killing her husband ( FoxNews/X )

Fourth District Judge Tony Graf ruled on October 27 that news outlets may not show Robinson’s shackles but declined to issue broader limits, calling the case’s media attention “extraordinary,” the Utah News Dispatch reported.

Robinson’s attorneys argue the publicity could threaten his right to a fair trial, writing that coverage should be curtailed “so the defendant’s appearance is no longer the subject of interest.”

The 22-year-old faces aggravated murder and other charges in the September 10 shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty if he’s convicted.

open image in gallery Earlier this week, a Utah judge placed limited restrictions on media coverage of the court proceedings for 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, but stopped short of banning cameras entirely ( Utah Governor's Office via AP, File )

open image in gallery Kirk was fatally shot at an event on a Utah college campus on September 10 ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

Judge Graf said his current restrictions strike “the proper balance between Mr. Robinson’s right to a fair proceeding and the public’s right to access and transparency.”

The judge prohibited filming Robinson entering, standing, or leaving the courtroom, but ruled that Robinson could appear in civilian clothing.

However, he must remain restrained during hearings for safety reasons.

Monday’s virtual hearing followed a closed session last week. Robinson appeared remotely from the Utah County Jail with his camera off and spoke only to confirm he could hear the proceedings: “Yes I can,” he said.

Robinson is scheduled to return to court in-person on January 16.