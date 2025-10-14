Trump to present Charlie Kirk’s Presidential Medal of Freedom to his widow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump will present Charlie Kirk’s posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom to his widow Erika Kirk at the White House on Tuesday afternoon.

The president raced back from his diplomatic commitments in Israel and Egypt on Monday in order to be back in Washington, D.C., to honor Kirk on what would have been the activist’s 32nd birthday.

Andrew Kolvet, Kirk’s podcast producer, thanked Trump in advance for “moving heaven and earth” to return in time to reward the Turning Point USA founder with America’s highest civilian accolade.

open image in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump greets Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, during the public memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21 2025 ( AFP/Getty )

Kirk was shot dead by a rooftop sniper as he debated students on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on September 10.

Tuesday’s ceremony in the East Room of the White House, scheduled for 4pm ET, will reunite the president with Kirk’s widow, with whom he shared a stage at a memorial event in Glendale, Arizona, last month, at which she said she forgave her husband’s killer.

At the same event, Trump himself said of Kirk: “I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie Kirk, and neither now will history.

“Because while Charlie has been reunited with his creator in heaven, his voice on earth will let go through the generations, and his name will live forever in the eternal chronicle of America's greatest patriots.”

Speaking to Fox and Friends on Tuesday morning, Turning Point COO Tyler Bowyer said Kirk’s medal was “well deserved” and applauded Erika Kirk for the “incredible strength” she had shown in supporting her young family since last month’s tragedy.

In advance of the ceremony, the House and Senate both approved resolutions to mark October 14 as a “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk.”

open image in gallery Kirk was fatally shot at an event on a Utah college campus on September 10 ( Getty )

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott said of the deceased when introducing his version: “Charlie was a good man – a devout husband, father, and friend. His life was shaped by his faith and the idea that in America, debate and discussion are crucial to the betterment of our country.

“He believed in God, the American dream, the value of family, and the principles of our great nation.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed last month that another resolution to honor “the life and legacy of our friend Charlie Kirk” had passed his chamber.

While neither one creates a national holiday, the president has not ruled out making that prospect a reality in the future.

Among other tributes to Kirk, Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has called for a statue to be erected in his memory at the U.S. Capitol in tribute. One has already been commissioned at the New College of Florida. In the same state, lawmakers are currently considering a bill to rename roads to honor Kirk near its universities and colleges.

Kirk memorial events are meanwhile being held in several states across the country on Tuesday, with large public gatherings scheduled in Alaska, New Jersey, Texas and Florida and a rally honoring his memory is being held in Arizona, the state the Chicago native made his home.

Turning Point USA has meanwhile announced a string of events while church and community organizations that aligned with Kirk’s message are likewise expected to mark the day with worship and prayer events.