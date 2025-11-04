Erika Kirk reveals Sinclair reached out to broker personal apology from Jimmy Kimmel
Widow revealed the correspondence in an interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters
Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, has revealed that representatives from Sinclair Broadcasting Group offered her a personal apology from Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night host’s show was suspended over his comments about Charlie’s assassination.
Kirk, 36, said Sinclair TV executives asked how they could make it right after Kimmel’s remarks on his ABC show drew widespread criticism.
“Jimmy Kimmel lied about your husband’s murder and didn’t really apologize, what would you say to Jimmy Kimmel?” Fox News host Jesse Watters asked Kirk in an excerpt of an interview released Tuesday.
“Same thing I told Sinclair,” Kirk replied. “They asked, I haven’t really told anybody this, so they asked, ‘do you want Jimmy to give you an apology? Do you want to be on a show? How can we make it right?’”
“Through our team, I responded, I said, tell them thank you, we received their note. This is not our issue, not our mess. If you want to say I’m sorry to someone who’s grieving, go right ahead. But if that’s not in your heart, don’t do it. I don’t want it. I don’t need it.”
More to follow...
