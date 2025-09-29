Jimmy Kimmel’s ratings revealed days after huge viewership spike for return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The ratings for Jimmy Kimmel Live! dropped significantly following the huge viewership bump for the show’s return to the air last week.

The late night talk show was allowed back onto screens last Tuesday after parent company Disney said it had “thoughtful conversations” with Kimmel over his “ill-timed” comments about the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel’s Tuesday night return was watched by 6.3 million viewers — more than tripling its normal TV viewership.

But Fox News reports that by Thursday the show had dropped back down to an average of 2.3 million viewers, a fall of 64 percent.

Before being briefly taken off the air, Kimmel’s show was averaging about 1.77 million viewers during the second quarter of this year.

Jimmy Kimmel’s viewing figures fell by 64% following an initial spike ( Disney )

After initially refusing to air Kimmel’s return, cable operators Nexstar and Sinclair announced Friday they were ending their boycott of Kimmel’s show.

An estimated 23 percent of households in the U.S. were unable to watch Kimmel’s show on ABC stations operated by the two companies.

Kimmel’s show was suspended by ABC after he sparked outrage by accusing MAGA Republicans of using Kirk’s killing to score political points. Kirk was fatally shot September 10 at Utah Valley University, and police have since charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with the murder.

“We had some new lows over the weekend, with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said September 15.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr called Kimmel’s comments “truly sick” and suggested ABC’s license could be at risk over it. Shortly afterward, ABC moved to suspend Kimmel’s show. While ABC reversed its decision on Monday, Nexstar and Sinclair have since said their networks will not air the talk show.

Before Kimmel returned, big names in Hollywood and politics — like former President Barack Obama — quickly condemned his show’s suspension and raised questions about free speech. More than 400 celebrities signed an open letter against his suspension over the weekend, while protests erupted outside of Kimmel’s Hollywood studio last week.

President Donald Trump also weighed in. He initially celebrated ABC’s decision to preempt Kimmel’s show last week, but went on to criticize the network when they announced it would resume airing.“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there.”

In his much-watched comeback monologue, Kimmel was choked up and visibly emotional as he explained his intentions in last week’s episode.