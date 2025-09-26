Jimmy Kimmel’s comeback monologues are raking in millions of online views

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologues have this week been raking in millions of views online since his return to late-night television.

After ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, following comments Kimmel made in the wake of MAGA activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the comedian returned to his Los Angeles studio Tuesday night and was met with a standing ovation.

During his opening monologue, he choked up as he told his audience it was “never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.”

Tuesday’s taping brought in a whopping 6.3 million views on television, according to preliminary data from audience measurement firm Nielsen. That’s triple his normal TV viewership, despite an estimated 23 percent of households not being able to watch on their local ABC stations due to an ongoing boycott by station owners Nexstar and Sinclair.

open image in gallery Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologues have been raking in millions of views online since his return to late-night television ( Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for UCLA Jonsson Ca )

The Independent has reached out to Nexstar and Sinclair for any updates on the boycott.

Kimmel’s ratings were also off the charts on YouTube with a clip of his opening monologue Tuesday raking in more than 21 million views in two days. Variety reports the clip is Kimmel’s most-watched monologue ever on YouTube.

Kimmel’s online views continued to soar as his Wednesday night monologue amassed nearly 6.6 million views on YouTube in one day. In the monologue, Kimmel compared Trump to a “bully” after the president threatened to “test” ABC on its decision to return Kimmel to Americans’ screens.

Trump had previously reached a $16 million settlement with ABC after he sued the network over comments news anchor George Stephanopoulos made about writer E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuits against the president.

open image in gallery Disney, the parent company of ABC, brought Kimmel back on the air after a public uproar from those who believed the show’s suspension was a violation of free speech protections ( Mario Tama/Getty Images )

Before Kimmel’s show was suspended, it averaged about 1.77 million views during the second quarter of this year. This past month, his opening monologues on YouTube were pulling in between 1.8 and 4.5 million views.

Disney, the parent company of ABC, brought Kimmel back on the air after a public uproar from celebrities, politicians and others who believed the show’s suspension was a violation of free speech protections.

“We made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” Disney said when announcing Kimmel’s return to late-night earlier this week.