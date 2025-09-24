Roseanne Barr calls out ABC for ‘double standard’ after Jimmy Kimmel’s return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roseanne Barr has hit out at ABC after the network allowed Jimmy Kimmel to return to the air following a brief suspension.

In 2018, Barr’s hit sitcom Roseanne was cancelled by the network after the actor posted a racist social media rant about former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett. However, she feels that a double standard is at play after Kimmel’s return.

"It just shows how they think. I got my whole life ruined, no forgiveness, all of my work stolen, and called a racist for time and eternity, for racially misgendering someone,” the 72-year-old told NewsNation. “It’s a double standard.”

Barr, who compared Jarrett to an ape in her tirade, deleted the post and apologised, claiming she was under the influence of the sedative Ambien.

On reflection, she said that Kimmel "called me a racist even though I said repeatedly, which they repeatedly censored, that it was a mistake”.

Barr added that Kimmel "called me a racist even though he himself appeared in Blackface on their network many times".

Kimmel had appeared in Blackface on the sketch comedy series The Man Show. However, the show aired on Comedy Central, not ABC.

open image in gallery Barr accused ABC of having ‘double standards’ ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

“There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologise to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke,” said Kimmel in a 2020 apology about the sketches.

Speaking of Kimmel’s return, Barr said "I think he’ll cheer himself on and his fans, all – what is it? – 2,000 of them. They’ll feel heartened and like they won another battle against Trump and the people of the United States. So it'll be a big celebration."

She also suggested that if he "had defended me, maybe this wouldn't have happened".

Kimmel was suspended last week by ABC for suggesting the suspect who killed Charlie Kirk, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was “MAGA.” Officials have since said Robinson subscribed to “leftist” ideology.

In an emotional comeback, Kimmel assured his audience that it was “never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.”

Kimmel clarified that he had sent love to Kirk’s family via social media and asked for compassion. “I meant it. I still do,” he said. “I don't think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone.”

open image in gallery Jimmy Kimmel choked up during his opening monologue ( Jimmy Kimmel Live! )

Ahead of the show, President Donald Trump threatened to “test ABC” after the broadcaster allowed Kimmel to return. “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back,” Trump fumed on Truth Social before falsely claiming that the show had been cancelled.

“Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE,” Trump wrote in his post. “He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we’re going to test ABC out on this.”

In an extra threat, Trump added: “Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 million dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”

The Independent has contacted ABC for comment.