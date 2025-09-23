Jimmy Kimmel breaks silence ahead of his show’s return after suspension for Charlie Kirk comments: Live updates
Kimmel shared an Instagram post with his late-night show favorite, Guillermo, and said, ‘We are back full of love’
Jimmy Kimmel has broken his silence ahead of his late-night show’s return after it was suspended for comments the comedian made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
On Tuesday afternoon, Kimmel posted a photograph of himself with the late TV writer Norman Lear on his personal Instagram and wrote, “Missing this guy today.” Lear was a vocal defender of the First Amendment, which enshrines the right to free speech.
When ABC decided to pull Kimmel’s show indefinitely last week, it caused an uproar among celebrities, politicians and others who saw it as a violation of free speech. Disney, the parent company of ABC, announced Monday Kimmel’s show would return after “having thoughtful conversations” with the comedian.
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! Instagram also shared a photo of Kimmel embracing show favorite, Guillermo, captioning the post, “We are back full of love.”
While Disney may have brought Kimmel’s show back, nearly one-third of ABC stations will not carry the show after Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group decided to continue boycotting the program.
Live coverage has begun
Good afternoon,
Tonight, we will cover Jimmy Kimmel’s return to late-night TV.
ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely last week after comments the host made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
After an outcry over what critics of ABC’s decision called a violation of free speech, Disney, ABC’s parent company, announced Monday Kimmel’s show would return Tuesday.
Follow along to find out how Kimmel will address the recent controversy.
