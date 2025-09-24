The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Tennessee man was arrested on Monday for making “threats of mass violence” after posting a meme in a Facebook group where people were organizing a vigil for Charlie Kirk.

Larry Bushart Jr., 61, a former police officer, posted a meme of President Donald Trump in the Perry County community group page as members of the page were organizing a vigil to honor Kirk.

In response, Bushart posted a meme of Trump that featured a photo of the president with a quote he gave just one day after a 2024 mass shooting at Perry High School in Iowa

“‘We have to get over it.’ – Donald Trump, on the Perry High School mass shooting one day after,” the text on the meme read.

However, members of the group interpreted Bushart’s post as a threat against their local high school, which is also called Perry County High School.

open image in gallery Larry Bushart Jr was arrested and charged with making threats of mass violence against a school after posting a meme in a Facebook group that was organizing a vigil for Charlie Kirk ( Perry County Sheriff's Office )

“Investigators believe Bushart was fully aware of the fear his post would cause and intentionally sought to create hysteria within the community,” Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems told The Tennessean.

As a result, Bushart was arrested early Monday morning and charged with making threats of mass violence on school property and activities.

He is currently being held on bond in the Perry County Sheriff’s Office in Lexington.

“The Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County School System take all threats of school violence seriously. Every threat is investigated thoroughly, and charges are pursued when evidence supports them,” the Perry County Sheriff’s Office told WSMV.

“Creating mass hysteria in our community will not be tolerated,” Weems told The Tennessean. “We will continue to act quickly and decisively to protect our students and our citizens.”

open image in gallery Kirk’s death has rattled the conservative community who looked to him to help grow the next generation of conservative voters ( Getty )

The meme Bushart posted is a commonly cited quote utilized by anti-Trump advertisements or gun violence prevention activists. It’s been posted across various social media platforms, dating back to January 2024 when Trump initially gave the quote.

Weems told The Tennessean that Bushart also allegedly posted multiple “hate memes” referencing Kirk’s assassination, but said they were “not against the law” because they are considered free speech.

Bushart’s arrest is just the latest to occur in connection with the fallout from Kirk’s death.

Multiple people across several states have faced repercussions for “celebrating” Kirk’s assassination with disrespectful remarks or actions. Members of the Trump administration have said they will go after those who incite violence in response to Kirk’s death.

A pair of sisters in Arkansas was arrested and charged after vandalizing a Kirk memorial. A man in Arizona was arrested for wielding a firearm outside of the arena where the memorial was being held.

Others have lost their jobs for making posts on social media condemning Kirk or being unsympathetic toward his death.

Kirk, a conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was assassinated on a college campus while speaking to students about conservative ideology. The person suspected of killing Kirk is currently in custody and charged with several crimes, including aggravated murder.