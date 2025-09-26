Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Jimmy Kimmel relentlessly mocks ‘bully’ Trump after returning from suspension

Late-night host explains why he talks about the president ‘more than anything’

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 26 September 2025 00:54 EDT
Comments
Jimmy Kimmel gets emotional in his monologue in response to the fallout from the Charlie Kirk shooting
Leer en Español

Jimmy Kimmel relentlessly mocked “bully” Donald Trump in the second episode of his show to air since he returned from a temporary suspension.

The late-night host wasted no time in setting his sights on the US president, who last week celebrated news of his brief axing as “great news for America”.

He told Jimmy Kimmel Live! viewers that he talks about Mr Trump more than anything “because he’s a bully and I don’t like bullies”.

In response to Trump saying he couldn’t believe US network ABC gave Kimmel his job back, the host referenced the president winning the election for a second time.

“You can’t believe they gave me my job back? I can’t believe we gave you your job back! We’re even,” he said.

Kimmel also addressed Mr Trump’s suggestion that he had been fired for poor ratings, asking: “Has anyone ever been fired for bad ratings on a Wednesday?”

The screen then showed poor polling for the president, with Kimmel stating: “He does know bad ratings. He has some of the worst ratings any president has ever had.”

Kimmel also denied Mr Trump’s claim that the White House had been told his show was cancelled by ABC.

Kimmel returned to the air on Tuesday after a six-day suspension
Kimmel returned to the air on Tuesday after a six-day suspension (Disney)

The host’s series returned on Tuesday, six days after he was suspended for his controversial remarks about the identity of Tyler Robinson, the suspected gunman behind the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Upon his initial return to screens, Kimmel said of Mr Trump: “You almost have to feel sorry for him. He tried. Did his best to cancel me. Instead, he forced millions of people to watch the show. That backfired bigly.”

ABC’s initial decision to suspend Kimmel came soon after Nexstar Media Group, the largest owner of television stations across the country, said it would no longer air his show.

Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group, made up of top network affiliates, with more than 200 owned or partner stations in 116 US markets reaching 220 million people.

Hours before the decision was made public, the Trump-appointed chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Brendan Carr, called Kimmel’s words “truly sick”.

The chat show host has traded jibes with Donald Trump after his programme was temporarily suspended, which the president said was ‘great news’ for America
The chat show host has traded jibes with Donald Trump after his programme was temporarily suspended, which the president said was ‘great news’ for America (ABC/Getty)

Carr went on to say that his agency could hold ABC, Disney, and Jimmy Kimmel accountable for the comments. He said the comic appeared to be making an intentional effort to mislead the public into believing that Kirk’s assassin was a Trump supporter.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in