Brooklyn Beckham is notably absent from his mother’s new Netflix documentary series, Victoria Beckham, despite the rest of his famous siblings appearing.

Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, all appear alongside their mother, backstage at her 2024 Paris Fashion Week show, but 26-year-old Brooklyn, who is rumoured to be feuding with his family, does not make an appearance – apart from brief clips of him as a baby and a child.

Brooklyn was also absent from the documentary’s red carpet premiere in London on Wednesday night, while Victoria and husband David Beckham posed with their other three children.

Rumours of a family rift emerged in April, centred on Brooklyn and Romeo. TMZ reported that tensions began when Romeo dated Kim Turnbull, who had previously been linked to Brooklyn.

However, Turnbull and Romeo reportedly broke up in June, after only seven months of dating.

Still, the drama has reportedly strained Brooklyn’s relationship with his parents, Victoria and football legend David Beckham, and some social media users have gone so far as to suggest that his wife, Nicola Peltz, is to blame.

open image in gallery Rumours of a Beckham family rift emerged in April ( Getty )

Brooklyn and Nicola skipped Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show in June, which TMZ claimed was because of Turnbull’s presence at the event. A source told People in May that “there are tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola [Peltz] and the family”, after the couple missed David’s birthday celebrations that month.

Brooklyn finally addressed the rumours last month, telling the Daily Mail: “There’s always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy.”

He also claimed that he “never” worries about the headlines regarding his private life and relationships.

open image in gallery Brooklyn and Nicola skipped Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show in June ( Getty )

“Everyone is always going to say rubbish. I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends,” he added, referring to the celebrity golf event at last month’s Ryder Cup, where he competed as part of Team Europe. “It’s good fun.”

The Victoria Beckham documentary charts the singer’s rise to fame as Posh Spice, one-fifth of the bestselling girl group of all time, to when she married the England footballer at 25. It briefly touches on the Spice Girls’ split in 2001, her short-lived solo music career, and goes behind the scenes at her eponymous fashion label, which she launched in 2008.

At the end of the documentary, Harper is seen introducing her mother at the Harper’s Bazaar entrepreneur of the year award. The 14-year-old praised Victoria onstage as a “truly inspiring woman” who “means the world to me”.