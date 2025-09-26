Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is speaking out about the rumored drama with his family.

For months, the former model, 26, and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, have been at the center of rumors about a rift within his family — particularly between Brooklyn and his brother, Romeo. The tension has reportedly strained Brooklyn’s relationship with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and some social media users have gone as far as to suggest that Nicola is to blame.

Now, Brooklyn is finally addressing the drama, telling the Daily Mail on Wednesday how he deals with all the chatter about his personal life and family.

“There's always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife,” he said. “Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy.”

He also claimed that he “never” worries about the headlines regarding his private life and relationships.

Brooklyn Beckham says he doesn’t worried about ‘negative’ headlines about him amid rumored family rift ( Getty Images )

“Everyone is always going to say rubbish. I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends,” he added, referring to the celebrity golf event at the Ryder Cup, where he competed as part of Team Europe. “It's good fun.”

He said that after the Ryder Cup, which takes place at the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York, this weekend, he’ll be returning to his wife in Los Angeles.

“I left my wife with our four dogs on her own, so I have to go back and help out and get back to work,” he added.

A rumoured rift between Brooklyn and his brother Romeo started in April over the latter’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who allegedly briefly dated Brooklyn, according to TMZ.

Brooklyn and Nicola skipped Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show in June, which TMZ claimed was because of Turnbull’s presence at the event. A source told People in May that “there are tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola [Peltz] and the family,” after the couple missed David’s birthday celebrations that month.

However, Turnbull and Romeo reportedly broke up in June, after only seven months of dating. Following the news of the split, Turnbull spoke out on her Instagram Stories, seemingly denying rumors that she was ever in a relationship with Brooklyn. However, she didn’t mention Brooklyn by name.

“I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

In August, Nicola and Brooklyn shared pictures of their vow renewal ceremony, officiated by Nicola’s billionaire investor father, Nelson, with the Peltz family front and centre of the nuptials.

However, Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria, and his three younger siblings – Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13 – were nowhere to be seen in the glamorous images.

Nicola was previously rumored to be feuding with her mother-in-law in 2022 after the actor decided to wear a Valentino couture gown on her wedding day instead of a dress designed by Victoria’s own label.

However, Nicola has repeatedly denied these rumors, telling Variety in August 2022 that she was initially going to have Victoria design her wedding dress. “And then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” she told the outlet.