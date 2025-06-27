Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Beckham is in hospital with an unknown injury, with his wife Victoria by his bedside.

On Friday (27 June), the former Manchester United player, 50, was photographed by his wife, former Spice Girl singer Victoria, recovering in a hospital bed with one arm in a blue sling, smiling at the camera.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Victoria wrote: “Get well soon daddy.”

A second post picture showed David lying in bed wearing a beaded bracelet that spelt out the words: “Get well soon.”

While Victoria did not share any further details about David’s condition, several news outlets have speculated that Beckham has undergone surgery to treat a long-term wrist injury he sustained during his professional football career. The Independent has contacted his representatives for comment.

It comes after the former England captain received a knighthood for his services to sport and charity, after being named in the King’s Birthday Honours earlier this month.

Reacting to the news of his knighthood, David said in a statement that he “never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour” while “growing up in East London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British”.

His son Romeo, 22, reacted to the news online, telling his dad: “So so proud of you.”

open image in gallery David Beckham was pictured in hospital by his wife, Victoria ( Instagram via @victoriabeckham )

Cruz, 20, also shared a tribute, posting a picture of David in the countryside and writing: “I’m so proud dad I love you. Sir David Beckham. Has a nice ring to it.”

Victoria recently poured cold water on rumours of a rift between the Beckham family and their eldest son, Brooklyn, after she shared pictures of the entire clan alongside their dad to mark Father’s Day earlier this month.

open image in gallery David Beckham with a ‘Get well soon’ bracelet ( Instagram via @victoriabeckham )

Recent reports have suggested a divide in the family after Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, missed a recent run of family events, including David’s birthday party. The rest of their children – Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, 13 – were all in attendance.

Victoria presented a united front to mark Father’s Day on 15 June, sharing a video of David and Harper, Brooklyn and Cruz sitting arm-in-arm on a sofa, singing “Sherry” by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

David posted his own Father’s Day post, featuring a range of throwback pictures of the family, with the main photo showing Brooklyn holding Harper as a baby.

Sons Cruz and Romeo both shared warm messages under the post – but Brooklyn did not leave a comment.

Cruz wrote: “You mean the world to us and inspire us every single day dad I love you,” as Romeo said: “Love you always.”