Nicola Peltz’s subtle reaction to claims she’s ‘controlling’ Brooklyn Beckham amid ‘family feud’

Nicola Peltz Beckham had a subtle response to claims that she’s “controlling” her husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

For months, the couple has been at the center of rumors about a rift within the Beckham family — particularly between Brooklyn and his brother, Romeo. The tension has reportedly strained Brooklyn’s relationship with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. Some social media users have gone as far as to suggest that Nicola is to blame.

On Monday, Nicola shared a series of photos on Instagram with her father, billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, from his birthday party. The event was a full family affair, including relatives from Nicola’s side of the family and her husband.

“Happy birthday, dad! I am so lucky to be your daughter, you’re the most loving and supportive father I could ever dream of,” she wrote in the caption. “I love you more than I could ever begin to express - you’re the wind beneath my wings. I loved celebrating you yesterday! Thank you for always being there for us - our constant love and support.”

In the comments, some critics pointed to the fact that Brooklyn skipped all four celebrations thrown for his father David’s 50th birthday earlier this year — including a star‑studded bash in London — while he and Nicola attended and posted about her father's birthday.

However, others came to the model’s defense, with one writing: “The fact people are in this comment section talking bs about someone controlling a GROWN man is absurd. The guy is an adult and can make his own decisions, leave them be, and stop blaming women for everything.”

Nicola responded subtly by liking that comment.

Her post comes amid a rumoured rift between her husband and his brother Romeo over his girlfriend Kim Turnbull, who allegedly briefly dated Brooklyn, according to TMZ.

Brooklyn and Nicola skipped Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show last month, which TMZ claimed was because of Turnbull’s presence at the event. A source told People in May that “there are tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola [Peltz] and the family,” after the couple missed David’s birthday celebrations that month.

“While the pair have been noticeably absent from the Beckhams' recent functions, the relationship is definitely not beyond repair. They love and are always there for him. They’re just hurt and disappointed that he’s now playing no part in family life,” the source claimed.

However, Turnbull and Romeo reportedly split last month, after only seven months of dating.

Following the news of the split, Turnbull spoke out on her Instagram Stories, seemingly denying rumors that she was ever in a relationship with Brooklyn. However, she didn’t mention Brooklyn by name.

“I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16,” she wrote on her Instagram Story last month.

“I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation & set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved.”

open image in gallery Nicola (left) has repeatedly denied rumors of a feud with her mother-in-law ( AFP/Getty )

Nicola was previously rumored to be feuding with her mother-in-law in 2022 after the actor decided to wear a Valentino couture gown on her wedding day instead of a dress designed by Victoria’s own label.

However, Nicola has repeatedly denied these rumors, telling Variety in August 2022 that she was initially going to have Victoria design her wedding dress. “And then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” she told the outlet.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan in March 2023, Nicola addressed the rumored rift again and questioned why the rumors persisted.

“I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud,” she said. “I don’t know. No one ever wants to write the nice things. It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong.”