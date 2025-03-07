Paris Fashion Week: Victoria Beckham brings bedwear to new levels of chic in the City of Lights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Only Victoria Beckham could make cable knit and dressing gown towelling this sexy.

The Spice Girl mixed sleek, sophisticated satin evening dresses, bold, utilitarian outdoor trenches with fortress-like collars, and cosy knitted dresses, hoodies and even onesies you’d want to throw on the second there was a chill in the air.

Her women’s ready-to-wear show was the very classy denouement to a jam-packed Friday at Paris Fashion Week (March 3-11), following new collections from the likes of Givenchy – Sarah Burton’s first with the brand – Issey Miyake and Nina Ricci.

Known for her tailoring, Beckham did her reputation justice, revealing jackets with oversized, overlong, barrel sleeves, in black and bronze tones, alongside mini dresses with hems rolled into huge, decadent scrolls.

Models stalked the catwalk in cable knit sleeveless dresses in forest tones with asymmetric, trailing hemlines, while the palest yellow dress with sheer panelling practically floated down the runway.

The palette was largely muted – blacks, dark greens, whites, browns and blue/greys – except for a floor length, long sleeved red dress that ricocheted through the room like the lady in the red dress in The Matrix. It had a beautiful soft collar that fluttered gently.

What stood out the most though in the moodily-lit venue, which had a subterranean feel, with models strutting through a catacomb-like space beneath brutalist archways – was the daywear with full-on bedwear vibes.

Evening gowns that looked like sleek satin dressing gowns, cinched at the waist, a light grey mini-shorted onesie with long cosy sleeves, thick fluffy hoodies and the piece de resistance, a white towelling top with what looked like an actual dressing gown cord, paired with elegant black trousers.

Beckham launched her eponymous label in 2008, and moved her shows to Paris in 2022. At the time she told Vogue: “It’s a big deal for me to do a show in Paris. It’s been a dream.”

Her spring/summer 2025/26 collection, which was revealed at the grand orangerie of the Château de Bagatelle in Paris in September, was awash with flowing, wide-legged trousers, jackets with boxy arms and ethereal gowns with bodices that looked caught in the wind.

Gigi Hadid stole the moment then, walking the runway in a vivid green asymmetric dress that fashion editors likened to the iconic one Keira Knightley wore in Joe Wright’s film Atonement.

This season’s look is both tougher in shapes, but cosier and more comfortable in style – apart from a series of dresses with cutout stomach panels, and incredibly high-cut cable knit hoodies (cropped to the armpit!)

And almost the whole family were out in force to support Beckham from the front row.

David smartly dressed in a black double breasted suit and tie, daughter Harper in a chocolate brown, satin, floor length slip dress and Cruz, who missed the block-colour memo, opting for a 70s-style brown striped suit with an open necked baby blue shirt and shades, while his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, wore a backless black satin gown.

Romeo, meanwhile, was in a black tee and blazer while his girlfriend Kim Turnbull went for a romantic blue and white VB corset with wide-legged trousers.

Also on the front row was, of course, Vogue editor Anna Wintour with her signature bob, and Beckham herself walked out at the end of the show in a black roll neck tucked into high waisted, sharply tailored black trousers, her long white nails flashing as she looked genuinely emotional thanking everyone for attending.

If VB’s previous shows are anything to go by, you don’t need to physically be in Paris, or even be a celeb with a direct line to Beckham, to snap up the designs asap.

Her entire fall/winter 2025/26 line is likely to appear imminently via VB’s website, thanks to her hugely successful “see-now-buy-now” approach, and the large bulk of her clothes actually feel like you could wear them.

Maybe not on the school run, but definitely to after work drinks.

We’re fully hankering after the hoodies and the cable knit dresses that look like they could last a lifetime.