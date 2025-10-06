Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend reacts to criticism about couple’s 10-year age gap

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, is hitting back at criticism about her and her boyfriend’s age gap.

The 20-year-old singer and his 29-year-old girlfriend appeared at Paris Fashion Week over the weekend to support Cruz’s mother, Victoria Beckham's label, and the debut of its Spring-Summer 2026 collection.

Victoria also shared photos on Instagram of her friends and family at her fashion show, including her husband, David Beckham, their three kids — Romeo, 23, Cruz, and Harper, 14 — fashion icon Anna Wintour, and Cruz’s girlfriend, Apostel.

In the comments of that post, some critics questioned Apostel for dating someone who was nine years her junior.

“Why is a 29-year-old dating a 20 [year-old], that’s just weird,” one person wrote. “I’m talking about Jackie dating Cruz.”

Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend calls him ‘mature’ and ‘loyal’ as she defends their age gap ( Getty Images )

Apostel chimed in on the backlash, responding to the comment by defending and praising her relationship with Cruz.

“Because he’s kind, funny, smart, caring, driven, mature, talented, loyal, and also quite handsome,” she wrote.

Along with resharing Victoria’s post on her Instagram Story, Apostel shared her own series of photos from Paris on her Instagram. Her post even included a snap of her and Cruz brushing their teeth in the bathroom.

Victoria showed her love for her son’s girlfriend in the comments, writing: “So pretty!! Xxx”

Apostel and Cruz were romantically linked in June 2024, after they attended Glastonbury Festival together. Cruz confirmed the relationship on his Instagram months later, sharing a picture of his girlfriend on her birthday, according to E! News.

“Happy birthday xx. I love you,” he wrote on his Instagram Story in October 2024. His post included a picture of Apostel sitting in front of a birthday cake with candles, surrounded by friends.

While Cruz was at his mother’s fashion show this weekend, his older brother, Brooklyn Beckham, was notably absent.

For months, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, have been at the center of rumors about a rift within his family — particularly between Brooklyn and his brother, Romeo. Tensions rose between the pair when Romeo started dating Kim Turnbull, who allegedly had a brief relationship with Brooklyn, according to TMZ. However, Turnbull and Romeo reportedly broke up in June, after only seven months of dating.

The drama has reportedly strained Brooklyn’s relationship with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and some social media users have gone as far as to suggest that Nicola is to blame.

Brooklyn finally addressed the rumored family feud last month, telling the Daily Mail how he deals with all the chatter about his personal life and family.

“There's always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife,” he said. “Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy.”

He also claimed that he “never” worries about the headlines regarding his private life and relationships.

“Everyone is always going to say rubbish. I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends,” he added, referring to the celebrity golf event at the Ryder Cup, where he competed as part of Team Europe. “It's good fun.”