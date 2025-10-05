Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Victoria Beckham has said she was shocked by the positive response to a viral moment in her husband David’s Netflix documentary.

The 51-year-old former Spice Girl delighted viewers with the now-viral moment in her husband David’s 2023 Netflix documentary, Beckham, in which she claimed to have been raised a “working-class girl”.

After she says this, David pokes his head around the door and tells her to “be honest”, before asking her to tell viewers what car her father drove her to school in (a Rolls-Royce).

“He was meant to have left for work but was watching the monitor in another room,” the fashion designer told The Times of the unrehearsed on-screen interaction between her and her husband of 26 years.

“If I’m being completely honest, I didn’t love me in that documentary,” Beckham reflected, adding she was “surprised” by how positive the feedback was to her appearance in the show.

“David’s documentary made me realise how good it feels to be wrong. I like being wrong. I was wrong, and bring it on. I love that,” she said.

Following the viral moment, Victoria promptly released merchandise poking fun at herself: a white t-shirt with the words “My dad drove a Rolls-Royce”was being sold for £110 shortly after the video spread.

In a later interview with Vogue Australia, Beckham clarified that she “went to a regular school” and “didn’t live in a big house” and was embarrassed of her dad’s car as she was desperate to fit in.

open image in gallery Victoria Beckham says she was surprised by positive response to her appearance in husband David’s Netflix documentary ( Netflix )

Beckham’s surprise at her online popularity comes ahead of the release of her own Netflix documentary this month, following her time in the Spice Girls and her journey to build her own fashion empire.

“I’m not going to lie, being asked questions about when I was in the Spice Girls was quite triggering. And I’d say those were the most difficult moments. It was almost like therapy for me,” Beckham said.

“I touch on my family, I touch on the Spice Girls, the problems we’ve had with the business, you know, the money we’ve lost – there have been lots of triggers. I cried.”

Beckham rose to fame as a member of the Spice Girls, alongside Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton in the Nineties. She launched her fashion label in 2008 – seven years after the band separated.

open image in gallery Beckham becomes emotional in her own Netflix documentary later this month ( Netflix )

The star’s eponymous brand has faced its share of financial difficulties and was reported to have debts of £53.9m in 2022.

However, Beckham’s beauty brand topped £100m in sales this summer, with revenues for Victoria Beckham Holdings Ltd totalling £112.7 million over 2024 – 27 per cent higher than 2023.

“I haven’t talked before about the struggles that the business has been through,” Beckham said. “It hasn’t all been easy.”

Victoria Beckham starts on Netflix on Thursday, 9 October.