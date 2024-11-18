Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kingston Hospital has apologised to Annabel Croft for a nurse’s “cruel” treatment of her dying husband, which she said left her “traumatised”.

Representatives for the Surrey hospital said its employees’ care for Croft’s husband in the final hours of his life “did not meet the high standards” it strives for.

In a recent interview, the former tennis player and TV presenter, 58, reflected on the death of Mel Coleman, who died of stomach cancer aged 60 in May 2023 – just 16 weeks after he was diagnosed.

Croft, who credited her participation on last year’s Strictly Come Dancing with helping her through her grief, recalled a bad experience with a particularly harsh nurse at the Hospital in Coleman’s final hours.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Croft said that the nurse, whom she branded a “psychopath”, announced that Coleman was dying so loudly that he could hear.

“She was so cruel,” the broadcaster stated. ”I think she was a psychopath, the glee and enjoyment she took in Mel’s demise. Every time I asked her to keep her voice down, she said, ‘No, he needs to hear.’ “

When one of Croft’s children asked the nurse if their father had weeks or months to live, she replied: “Hours!” telling the family: “Oh, and if he has a heart attack, we won’t revive him.”

Croft continued: “Mel heard and said, ‘I don’t like the sound of a DNR.’ She said to me, ‘Listen, he has cancer, he’s going to die. We’re not resuscitating him.’ It was evil beyond anything you could imagine. To this day I am traumatised by it.”

Representatives for Kingston Hospital have now apologised “for the distress” this experience caused Croft and her family, and said they would like to meet with the former tennis pro to find out more about what happened.

“We deeply regret that the care experienced by Annabel Croft and her family in the final hours of her husband’s life did not meet the high standards of kindness, compassion and understanding that we strive for, a spokesperson told The Independent.

open image in gallery Annabel Croft and late husband Mel Coleman in 2013 ( Getty Images )

“We are extremely sorry for the distress this has caused, and we are committed to learning from this and ensuring that others do not have the same experience.

We cannot go into the detail of this situation, however we have reached out as we would very much like to meet with Annabel Croft to understand more about her experience with Kingston Hospital, and to give us the opportunity to investigate this further.”

Elsewhere, Croft revealed that a strict diet change might have “significantly reduced” her husband’s cancer.

Coleman turned down chemotherapy and an operation to remove the tumours as he knew he would die regardless – but Croft said that Coleman started eating a strict ketogenic diet after speaking to a microbiologist friend, who said that it might reverse the cancer spreading.

Coleman’s diet consisted of sugar-free, low-carb food items, as well as plenty of meat, and, according to Croft “his pain and nausea disappeared” as a result.

open image in gallery Annabel Croft said a nurse’s ‘cruel’ treatment of her late husband ‘traumatused’ her ( BBC )

After Coleman’s death, scans revealed that the tumours in his liver had “significantly diminished”. Croft said: “He never said he was frightened. He was really positive and thought he was going to beat it.”

The link between cancer and nutrition has become much researched and debated in recent years. Data from the World Cancer Research Fund found that, of the 387,000 people diagnosed with cancer in the UK between 2019 and 2020, 40 per cent of those cases could have been prevented with lifestyle changes.

Speaking to The Independent in April, Timothy Rebbeck, a professor at Harvard University and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, said that, while there are some cancers for which diet and nutrition play a very limited role, colon cancer is “very strongly influenced” by what we eat.