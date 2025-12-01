I’ve found the best beauty deals in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale

Black Friday weekend may be coming to an end, but Amazon’s savings are far from over, thanks to its Cyber Monday sale. The deals are still seriously impressive. Consider it your best (and last) chance to tick off your holiday shopping list.

Deals have been rolling out all weekend, and Amazon is still adding fresh offers by the hour — from big-ticket tech to trending beauty and home essentials. Right now, there are standout savings on Dyson’s airwrap, Charlotte Tilbury, Elemis, and plenty of TikTok favorites, with many prices matching (or beating) Black Friday itself.

To help you sort through the thousands of discounts, I’ve rounded up the strongest beauty deals, as someone who tests hundreds of cosmetics each year. And if you want something festive, Amazon’s selection of beauty gift sets holds some of the season’s most exciting bargains. Happy saving.

Best beauty discounts in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale

Best skincare deals

Whether you’re looking to stock up on your routine essentials, like Medicube pore pads or a CeraVe moisturizer, or looking to discover new favorites, such as Elemis’s cleansing balm or Kate Somerville’s retinal serum, Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale has so many good skincare deals.

Best makeup deals

Discounted makeup abounds, including savings on our favorite drugstore mascara, Charlotte Tilbury products, and more.

Best haircare deals

When it comes to Cyber sales, it’s a very good time to buy expensive products that are rarely discounted (Dyson’s airwrap, for example). But I’ve also stocked up on my favorite shampoo and conditioner (in fact, I’ve just bought this Olaplex set).

Best fragrance deals

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale sees deals on popular perfumes and scents.

Best body care deals

In the bodycare category, I’ve spotted Sol de Janeiro’s body cream is $12 off and a saving on our favorite drugstore self-tanner.

Best beauty gift set deals

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to tick off your holiday shopping. If you’re buying for a beauty lover, look to Charlotte Tilbury or Tatcha.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of the Amazon Cyber Monday sale

As a journalist of more than five years, I’ve covered my fair share of the most popular sales events, from Amazon Prime Day to the Memorial Day sales. I know how to spot a falsely inflated discount and, given that I write about beauty day in, day out, I’m well aware of the brands that rarely go on offer. When choosing the deals to spotlight, I draw inspiration from products our writers have already reviewed. Above, you’ll find a selection of products from our guides to the best drugstore mascaras, the best gradual tans and more.

