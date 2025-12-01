The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
I’ve found the best beauty deals in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale
The retailer has slashed prices on tonnes of big brands
Black Friday weekend may be coming to an end, but Amazon’s savings are far from over, thanks to its Cyber Monday sale. The deals are still seriously impressive. Consider it your best (and last) chance to tick off your holiday shopping list.
Deals have been rolling out all weekend, and Amazon is still adding fresh offers by the hour — from big-ticket tech to trending beauty and home essentials. Right now, there are standout savings on Dyson’s airwrap, Charlotte Tilbury, Elemis, and plenty of TikTok favorites, with many prices matching (or beating) Black Friday itself.
To help you sort through the thousands of discounts, I’ve rounded up the strongest beauty deals, as someone who tests hundreds of cosmetics each year. And if you want something festive, Amazon’s selection of beauty gift sets holds some of the season’s most exciting bargains. Happy saving.
Best beauty discounts in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale
Best skincare deals
Whether you’re looking to stock up on your routine essentials, like Medicube pore pads or a CeraVe moisturizer, or looking to discover new favorites, such as Elemis’s cleansing balm or Kate Somerville’s retinal serum, Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale has so many good skincare deals.
Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm
Thayers blemish clearing acne pads
Laneige lip sleeping mask, peach iced tea
Bioderma sensibio H2O micellar water
Kate Somerville mega-A skin transforming retinal serum
Kiehl's avocado eye treatment
Thayers cucumber facial toner
Medicube zero pore pads
Cosrx snail mucin repairing serum
CeraVe moisturizing cream
Best makeup deals
Discounted makeup abounds, including savings on our favorite drugstore mascara, Charlotte Tilbury products, and more.
Covergirl lash blast supercloud mascara
Charlotte Tilbury beauty light wand liquid highlighter, high blush
Laura Geller baked balance-n-brighten color correcting powder foundation
Maybelline hyper easy liquid pen eyeliner
Clinique almost lipstick tinted lip balm
It Cosmetics superhero mascara
It Cosmetics CC+ cream
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood flawless filter
Best haircare deals
When it comes to Cyber sales, it’s a very good time to buy expensive products that are rarely discounted (Dyson’s airwrap, for example). But I’ve also stocked up on my favorite shampoo and conditioner (in fact, I’ve just bought this Olaplex set).
Dyson airwrap i.d. complete long for straight to wavy hair, amber silk
Olaplex rich hydration mask
T3 luxedry high-performance hair dryer
Dyson supersonic hair dryer
Virtue full sulfate free volumizing shampoo
Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray
Olaplex wash and shine hair kit
Best fragrance deals
Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale sees deals on popular perfumes and scents.
Giorgio Armani my way le parfum
Dolce & Gabbana light blue gift set
Sol de Janeiro bundle
Explore more ways to save: Is Nivea’s $10 face cream better than La Mer’s $390 moisturizer? I found out
Best body care deals
In the bodycare category, I’ve spotted Sol de Janeiro’s body cream is $12 off and a saving on our favorite drugstore self-tanner.
Sol de Janeiro beija flor elasti-cream
Tan-Luxe the gradual
Philips lumea 7000 series IPL hair removal device
Beauty by Earth self tanner
Best beauty gift set deals
Cyber Monday is the perfect time to tick off your holiday shopping. If you’re buying for a beauty lover, look to Charlotte Tilbury or Tatcha.
Tatcha dewy skin and lips hydrating ritual set
Color Wow Ultimate Glass Hair Bundle
Laura Mercier indulgent icons translucent loose setting powder and puff
Sunday Riley mini power couple travel kit
Tarte shape tape best-sellers set
Boy Smells holiday votive candle set
Kiehl's duo hydration skincare gift set
Elizabeth Arden eight hour starter kit
Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of the Amazon Cyber Monday sale
As a journalist of more than five years, I’ve covered my fair share of the most popular sales events, from Amazon Prime Day to the Memorial Day sales. I know how to spot a falsely inflated discount and, given that I write about beauty day in, day out, I’m well aware of the brands that rarely go on offer. When choosing the deals to spotlight, I draw inspiration from products our writers have already reviewed. Above, you’ll find a selection of products from our guides to the best drugstore mascaras, the best gradual tans and more.
Looking for more savings? You’re in luck because the viral Stanley Quencher cups have 40 per cent off