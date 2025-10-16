The viral Stanley Quencher cups have 40% off

Stanley quencher cups (dubbed emotional support bottles by fans) are one of the most surprising viral products of the last few years. The oversized tumblers are loved by the likes of Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter, with 38 million views and counting on TikTok — and now, you can save 40 per cent on the popular cup in the brand’s sale.

Despite being Gen Z’s favourite hydration accessory, the brand was originally founded more than a century ago for adventurers and hikers. However, it was the introduction of the pastel-hued cups that won it a new style-conscious audience.

The viral quencher H2.0 flowstate cup boasts a 40oz capacity and can keep your liquid cold for up to 11 hours, or two full days when iced, according to Stanley. Complete with a reusable straw and full-cover cup, it has an ergonomic handle and a base that fits into a car’s cup holder.

Available in a range of aesthetically pleasing colours, from eucalyptus sage and rose quartz to the striped patterns, the pretty cups have ascended to cult status — but their main appeal is hydration (they are water bottles, after all).

If you found yourself constantly refilling your bottle during the summer, stay better prepared for keeping hydrated in autumn and winter by investing in a Stanley quencher cup. Better yet, the brand is offering 40 percent off its bestselling bottle. Here’s everything you need to know — plus my review of the cult cups.

Stanley quencher H2.0 flowsate tumbler With its 40oz capacity, Stanley says the reusable tumbler will keep your cold drinks chilled for up to 11 hours (or two days when iced), thanks to double vacuum insulation. When working from home, I love the large capacity, which helps me boost my water intake (and saves me trips to the kitchen the sink). The ergonomic handle adds to its ease of use, with the quencher boasting the same narrow base that fits some (but not all) car cup-holders. Plus, the entire stainless steel bottle is dishwasher-safe. My two gripes with the Stanley cup are the price (around $45 normally) and the leak-prone lid. The 40 percent saving goes some way to allaying the first concern. As long as you keep it upright in your bag or desk, you might be able to look past the latter design flaw. $43 $27 from Stanley1913.com Prices may vary

Best Stanley deals

Stanley 1913 the all day Madeleine midi cooler backpack $170 $130 from Stanley1913.com Prices may vary Stanley 1913 the iceflow flip straw tumbler 30oz $35 $26 from Stanley1913.com Prices may vary Stanley 1913 the adventure stay-chill stacking pint 16oz $20 $10 from Stanley1913.com Prices may vary

