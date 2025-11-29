Dyson airwrap crashes to lowest-ever price for Black Friday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Amazon Black Friday sale is well and truly underway — and there are thousands of savings up for grabs. Whether you’re looking for the all-new Apple AirPods Pro 3 earbuds at their lowest price or a huge saving on a Tatcha gift set, there’s a lot to look through. But while these are great offers, it’s the rare deal on Dyson’s airwrap that I can’t ignore.

If you’re anything like me and have been coveting the cult hair tool for some time, you’ll know it doesn’t come cheap, and it is very rarely discounted. But thanks to Amazon’s ongoing Black Friday discounts, it is $150 off, making it the perfect time to invest.

If you’re on the fence, the team has praised it for being “simple and straightforward” to use, styling hair “quickly and easily, with minimal effort needed” – the perfect hair tool for newbies and pros alike. With very little heat, it can help you achieve a voluminous blowout in no time.

Dyson airwrap i.d. multi-styler: Was $649.99, now $499, Amazon.com

( Amazon )

The airwrap screams luxury, and at $650, it certainly has a luxury price tag to boot. Using Bluetooth, the airwrap i.d. takes the guesswork out of hair styling. Based on your hair type, length and skill level, the MyDyson app guides you through the styling steps, with the hair tool adjusting heat and airflow according to your hair.

Our beauty team were impressed with the tool ( The Independent )

When our beauty team put it to the test, they were impressed with its performance. “Overall, the Dyson airwrap i.d. delivers, excelling in almost every task, with the airwrap barrels themselves the only function that leaves a little to be desired, especially for tight textures,” noted our review.

It “will set you up for almost every styling need, halve your styling time and minimise damage to hair,” added our tester. “The airwrap name belies the range of functions included, and it is this variety that makes this an excellent, versatile tool.”

Beauty editor Laura Capon said ‘e, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed by the results it will give you’ ( The Independent )

“If you’re happy to splurge, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed by the results it will give you,” praised our writer. So, if you have been waiting for a discount to snag the Dyson, it’s now at its lowest ever price for Black Friday.