The ultimate gift guide for the Virgo in your life
If you’re looking for ways to bring the Virgo in your life a little joy, look no further
- 1Best gift for Virgos overallOura ring 4Read review£4992Best personalised gift for VirgosElizabeth Scarlett Virgo navy everyday pouchRead review£34
- 3Best gift for homebody VirgosLounge modal pyjama shirtRead review£404Best stationery gift for VirgosIntelligent Change the productivity plannerRead review£30
- 5Best self care gift for VirgosSalt and Stone body wash discovery setRead review£406Best beauty gift for VirgosT3 aire 360 hair stylerRead review£249
- 7Best gift for outdoorsy VirgosDelta Roam beaufort changing robeRead review£1558Best healthy gift for VirgosWillpowders stash tinRead review£25
- 9Best homeware gift for VirgosNeom clementine wellbeing pod essential oil diffuserRead review£10910Best cooking gift for VirgosWusthof classic chef's knifeRead review£139
Virgo season falls between 23 August to 22 September. It marks the end of summer and a significant shift in mood as autumn approaches. Virgo is the sixth astrological sign in the zodiac, symbolised by a maiden. It’s an earth sign, and Virgos are known for having a strong work ethic and being particularly observant and detail-oriented. This comes in handy as the summer ends and back-to-school season ramps up.
Whether you’re into astrology or not, chances are there’ll be a Virgo in your life that you’ll need to buy a gift for, so looking to the stars for guidance can’t hurt. I asked astrologer and founder of Soulloop, Priscila Lima de Charbonnières, for her tips on how to brighten a Virgo’s day – be it a birthday, an anniversary or even a consolation gift.
“Virgo are the thoughtful perfectionists,” she explains. “The best thing you can do to please one is to celebrate their dedication. Virgo loves systems that work, rituals that restore and tools that refine. They are devoted to growth, clarity and being of service.”
Lima de Charbonnières advises making your gift useful – thoughtful things that also play a role in making someone’s life easier are sure to please a Virgo. “Functional beauty is the best option, so think planner and elegant organising solutions, high-quality kitchen tools, natural skincare or a class to help them skill up,” she adds.
How I tested:
I tested every product in this guide, so you know they’ve been tried and recommended by a real person. I considered a range of factors when testing, including:
- Quality: I looked for signs of quality craftsmanship and manufacturing, and kept an eye out for signs of unique design and finishing across every product type.
- Virgo suitability: I also considered whether each item on this list is appropriate for Virgos.
- Price range: I wanted products that were excellent value and also hit several price points – there’s a big difference between buying a gift for a colleague and buying one for a family member or partner.
The best gifts for Virgos in 2025 are:
- Best overall – Oura ring gen 4: £499, Ouraring.com
- Best for outdoorsy Virgos – Delta Roam Beaufort changing robe: £155, Deltaroam.com
- Best for homebody Virgos – Lounge pyjama set: £40, Lounge.com
- Best homeware gift – Neom wellbeing pod diffuser: £109, Neomwellbeing.com
- Best beauty gift – T3 Aire 360: £249.99, T3micro.co.uk
1Oura ring 4
- Best: Gift for Virgos overall
- Why we love it
- Top of the range smartring
- Comes in several colours and finishes
- Great for tracking sleep, hormones and exercise
- Take note
- Sizing kit might ruin a surprise
If ever there were a gift that keeps on giving, it’s the latest iteration of the Oura ring. The ideal way to please the Virgo in your life, this smart ring will tap into a Virgo’s interest in self-development and help them achieve their goals. The newest version of the Oura ring, the generation 4 is lightweight, sleek and comes in a variety of finishes and colours. They can use it to track wellbeing, set challenges and track things like sleep and hormones, too.
Prices vary based on which colour and finish you opt for, and sizing might be tricky if you’re buying the ring as a gift. However, you can use a ring the recipient already owns to help with this, and Oura will send you a free sizing kit so you can be sure. Alternatively, you can send the sizing kit directly to the person you’re gifting the ring to; it just might ruin the surprise a little.
2Elizabeth Scarlett Virgo navy everyday pouch
- Best: Personalised gift for Virgos
- Why we love it
- Embroidered with optional monogramming
- Perfect as a make up bag
This deep navy pouch from Elizabeth Scarlett is one for proud Virgos, who are the type to confidently display their star sign. In soft velvet with sparkling threads, it shows the symbol for Virgo surrounded by the moon and constellations. You could choose to fill it with treats, but it makes a gorgeous gift on its own, and the recipient can choose to fill it with whatever they like.
It’s also worth noting that for every Elizabeth Scarlett accessory sold, the brand donates 2 per cent to wildlife conservation projects around the world, so this is a gift that gives back. You can also pay an extra £10 to have it monogrammed for a personal touch.
3Lounge modal pyjama shirt
- Best: Gift for homebody Virgos
- Why we love it
- Super soft jersey modal
- Subtle branding
Cosy season is on the way, so the time to switch to a more transitional PJ is here. These super soft modal pyjamas make a thoughtful gift for any sign, but a Virgo will appreciate you supporting their bedtime rituals with something seasonal and ultra comfy. Lounge specialises in sleepwear sets, so your Virgo loved one will be in good hands with this soft grey number.
The minimalist branding might also be appreciated. Virgos enjoy everything being in its place and often opt for simpler touches rather than maximalist design. For this reason, you might want to complete the set and gift the pyjama shirt with the matching soft modal trousers (£35, Lounge.com) to complete the look.
4Intelligent Change the productivity planner
- Best: Stationery gift for Virgos
A Virgo’s dream, this planner from Intelligent Change is a fresh way to beat procrastination and get more done. It’s a favourite with startup CEOs and influencers, offering helpful coaching prompts and efficiency methods whilst indulging lovers of list-making and journaling.
The productivity planner isn’t your regular diary. It lasts for three months and in that time it encourages you to fill its pages with goals, thoughts and projects while offering different methods to streamline your plans and turn them into reality. If the classic black colourway doesn’t appeal, it comes in five colours – Virgos might appreciate the green version, but obviously, if you know your loved one’s favourite colour, pick that from the lineup.
5Salt and Stone body wash discovery set
- Best: Self care gift for Virgos
- Why we love it
- Added skincare ingredients
- Contains every signature scent
- A little goes a long way
Salt and Stone specialise in luxurious natural fragrances that can be layered – think body wash, deodorant and body mist – to create unique scents. This set contains one of each of the brand’s signature scents in body wash form. The wash is thick and lathers beautifully, and a little goes a long way.
A wellness staple for quick showers and long self-care rituals, each formula contains added vitamin C, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and prebiotics to support skin health, wash away bacteria and maintain smooth, soft skin and a healthy microbiome. Virgo might be more drawn to the fresh bergamot and hinoki scent or the moody vetiver, but this set will allow them to pick their favourites and layer them up.
6T3 aire 360 hair styler
- Best: Beauty gift for Virgos
- Why we love it
- Hairdryer function is quiet and powerful
- Three attachments for styling
- Luxe travel bag for storage
The aire 360 gives the Dyson airwrap a serious run for its money, so naturally, it makes the perfect gift for Virgos. In fact, it does one better than the airwrap, in that it’s a hairdryer before it’s anything else. It transforms into an air styling tool or a hot brush, offering every option one could need. Designed with high-performance heat and innovative ceramic attachments, it can deliver a smooth straight finish, a bouncy blow dry, soft waves or curls.
It also comes beautifully packaged, which makes it the perfect gift. The pink and rose-gold box contains a handy faux-leather travel bag with pockets for all the attachments, and the gadget itself is a soft shade of pink with luxe metallic detailing. For the hair and beauty-obsessed Virgo in your life, look no further.
7Delta Roam beaufort changing robe
- Best: Gift for outdoorsy Virgos
- Why we love it
- Cosy fleece lining
- Oversized but looks flattering on
- Plenty of pockets
Virgos go wild for earthy tones like green and brown, so this fresh sartorial twist on a utilitarian changing robe is a great way to catch their eye – and indulge their love of the outdoors. Forget dull black or loud red, this chestnut number will see your beloved Virgo through wet and windy adventures and beyond.
Built with a waterproof outer layer and an insulating interior, the beaufort is your shield against rainy days, crisp mornings, and the chill of winter. Its streamlined silhouette makes it as versatile as it is durable. Packed full of features, including an adjustable hood and cuffs that ensure a tailored fit, while seven strategically placed pockets – including a detachable, washable pocket – provide ample storage for essentials.
8Willpowders stash tin
- Best: Healthy gift for Virgos
- Why we love it
- Contains a variety of products
- Looks fun and makes a great gift
- Affordable
If your Virgo friend or loved one cares about health and wellness, this stash tin provides all the essentials. Created by Willpowders as the perfect gift, it contains nutrition, hydration and energy-boosting goodies with no harmful or unnecessary ingredients.
Inside you’ll find MCT Keto creamers, snack-sized protein sachets, collagen sachets, flavourful electrolytes and the brand’s signature “brain powder” for a nootropic boost to enhance your focus and cognitive performance. The tin makes for a great introduction to the brand, is a fun way to store all the essentials and makes for a great gift – especially for those performance-obsessed Virgo types. Just bear in mind that it isn’t vegetarian or vegan.
9Neom clementine wellbeing pod essential oil diffuser
- Best: Homeware gift for Virgos
- Why we love it
- Smells great
- Looks good on a bookshelf
A new iteration of the iconic wellbeing diffuser pod from Neom, the clementine design adds a splash of colour to any interior. Although Virgos tend to be drawn to earthier tones, they also delight in uniqueness – especially when combined with practicality. This limited-edition pod is a sure-fire way to any Virgo’s heart.
Designed to elevate the home and wellbeing when paired with Neom’s signature scents like ‘de-stress’ and ‘make you happy’, it’s a consistently thoughtful luxury gift. However, if the size or price point put you off, it’s worth mentioning that the pod comes in various sizes and versions – from the mini, right through to the extra large version.
10Wusthof classic chef's knife
- Best: Cooking gift for Virgos
- Why we love it
- Handles well
- Perfect for all uses in the kitchen
- Unique wild blueberry colourway
Developed in consultation with professional chefs, this classic knife is the perfect all-rounder for keen home chefs. A must-have for professional and home cooks alike, it’s a knife that can do it all. It’s also been updated in a cool wild blueberry colourway.
Made from a single piece of premium German steel, it’s among the best home knives you can find. It’s also lightweight and easy to use – the full bolster protects hands and helps to maintain an even balance. It’s a beautiful gift for Virgos who appreciate good design and who love to flex and show some flair in the kitchen.
What is the best gift for the Virgo in your life?
Virgos take pride in their achievements and love gifts that are both useful and beautiful, so the best thing you can do for them is show them that you care about their interests. From productivity planners and cosy pyjamas to more adventurous gifts like all-weather changing robes and high-tech smart rings, Virgos are happiest when they’re chasing their goals – be they work, rest or play related. A styling tool that does absolutely everything is a great investment for a Virgo, as is a diffuser that looks beautiful and unique, but that makes home fragrance more sustainable and economical with luxury scents.
