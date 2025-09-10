The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Dyson launches new airwrap – and it surpasses all other hair tools
The new tool has Dyson’s fastest and most powerful motor
You’d have to live under a rock to be unaware of the Dyson airwrap, but you’d be forgiven for not knowing about the airwrap co-anda 2x (£579.99, Dyson.co.uk / $699.99, Sephora.com) – it’s brand new and launched in the UK on 3 September.
Dyson was once known for its vacuums, but has been making waves in the beauty sphere since 2016, when it launched its innovative take on a hair dryer: the Dyson supersonic. In 2018, it shook up the industry once more with the launch of the airwrap. Seven years on, the brand has now released its fourth iteration of the hugely popular airwrap.
Where the 2022 model introduced multi-directional curling and new attachments, the 2024 i.d. tool offered personalised, app-driven styling. The newly-launched co-anda 2x has more attachments and twice the air pressure of its predecessors, thanks to Dyson’s fastest and most powerful motor.
Does the latest hair tool perform as well as the brand claims, or is it all just hot air? I found out.
How I tested
I put the new Dyson airwrap co-anda 2x hair tool to the test on freshly washed, towel-dried hair. To ensure the best possible results, I applied all three of Dyson’s haircare products: the omega leave-in conditioning spray (£59.99, Dyson.co.uk), chitosan multi-use styling spray (£62.99, Dyson.co.uk), and omega hydrating hair oil (£45.99, Dyson.co.uk).
I used the MyDyson app to personalise my styling and made use of all six attachments as follows:
- Fast dryer to rough-dry my strands.
- Anti-snag loop brush to take my hair to 80 to 90 per cent dry, ready for curling.
- Round volumising brush to add height, bounce and a soft curl to the top section of hair (I then set these pieces in rollers).
- The 30mm curling barrel curls the base and mid-level sections of hair, where the strands are shorter and more resistant to heat styling.
- The 40mm curling barrel for looser, bouncier curls around the mid-top sections of hair, where the strands are also more brittle and responsive to heat styling.
- Airsmooth attachment to smooth any post-styling kinks around the roots and minimise flyaways.
While testing the all-new airwrap, I made note of the following:
- Ease of use: The airwrap can achieve salon-level results, but I wanted to find out whether the new device makes it easier to do so without salon-quality skills.
- Damage: The airwrap co-anda 2x claims to style hair with “no heat damage”, but as someone whose hair can smell burnt after even the most cautious of heat styling, I was well placed to fact-check that statement.
- Efficiency: Previous airwrap sessions have taken me several hours, so I was keen to see how quickly I could complete a wet-to-dry bouncy blow dry with twice the air pressure.
- Attachments: I also paid attention to how thorough each attachment was. For instance, did one curling barrel cycle (wrap, heat, cool) effectively corkscrew the hair, or did it leave the strands more wavy than curled? I also closely analysed the new attachments and whether they are a worthy addition.
- Value for money: There’s no denying that it’s expensive for a hair styler, so I assessed whether the tool could do the job of multiple devices, justifying its sky-high cost.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Lucy Smith is The Independent's beauty writer. She has tried, tested and reviewed everything from the best hair dryers to the best shampoos and conditioners. Not only has she been styling her hair for more than a decade, but she’s well-acquainted with all the previous iterations of the airwrap. Lucy is also currently in the throes of testing the best curlers for an upcoming guide – so she’s also across all of Dyson’s competitors, from ghd to Shark.
Read more: K18’s new heat protectant may be pricey, but its longevity is unmatched
1Dyson airwrap co-anda 2x
- Temperature settings: Three, plus an auto-heat adjust function and separate cool-shot. The temperatures are also app-adjustable
- Speed settings: Three, plus automated i.d. curl (app-adjustable)
- Colours: Two: Rose gold and plum
- Why we love it
- Leaves curls soft and bouncy without crunch or stiffness
- Airsmooth attachment feels more intuitive than the previous smoothing dryer
- Tapered bristles on the round brush are easier to use and prevent breakage
- Take note
- Entire process takes longer than an hour, though this is true of previous models
- Barrels might not be long enough for some
Dyson airwrap co-anda 2x updated technology
The airwrap co-anda 2x features Dyson’s latest and most powerful motor (named the hyperdymium 2), which offers twice as much air pressure and promises to bring faster drying and less heat damage. The all-new hair tool is said to dry hair “as fast as a full performance hair dryer” – a claim that held up during testing. I’d argue the new airwrap is more powerful than the ghd helios, which I named the best hair dryer in my guide.
Each attachment features an intelligent chip that communicates with the body of the tool to change the temperature and air flow settings to suit your hair type. I didn’t notice these settings working, but my hair did look smoother and silkier after styling. Of course, this could be attributed to various features, including the new anti-snag loop brush and airsmooth attachments (more on that below).
Much like the airwrap i.d. from 2024, the co-anda 2x works together with the MyDyson app (where answer a few simple questions about your hair and your styling ability), which revolutionises hair styling. The OG airwrap from 2018 would require you to wrap and heat your curl in one motion, lower the temperature manually for a cool shot, and then switch off the device to release the hair. By comparison, the curl i.d. function – powered by the MyDyson app – seamlessly integrates these three steps so you can wrap, heat and curl your hair in one fell swoop. The device will even switch itself off once the cycle is complete.
By personalising your hair profile on your smartphone, the Bluetooth connectivity between your airwrap and the app will ensure that your wrapping cycle (wrap, heat, cool, power off) is set to the ideal temperature and duration for your hair type. These settings are also individually adjustable, should you find them inadequate in practice.
Read more: Charlotte Tilbury’s new airbrush flawless foundation is a rare find for oily skin
Dyson airwrap co-anda 2x attachments
The anti-snag loop brush is an improvement to the i.d. model. The loops on the ends of the inner bristles work to minimise tugging for better scalp comfort, while the curved outer bristles ensure better grip on the hair. I didn’t notice these changes, but I experienced no tugging, and I could grab onto a large chunk of hair in one go.
The airsmooth attachment is where things get really interesting. Almost like a straightener, the tool senses the thickness of your hair section and adjusts how close the movable clamp gets to the strands. I used this to minimise any kinks and flyaways – after one short pass, my hair looked more lustrous and straight. I was aiming for a bouncy, curly finish, so I didn’t use the airsmooth down to my roots. But, given my immediate results, I don’t doubt it would make an excellent alternative to a straightener.
Both the curling barrels offer 30 per cent more power than the airwrap’s predecessor (thanks to the new motor), and I enjoyed the improved wrapping function. From experience, the airwrap i.d. was only capable of moving very small sections of hair around the barrel, and there’s no doubt the airwrap co-anda 2x does a better job. I will caveat that my ‘personalised’ i.d. curl settings were realised as a relatively short cycle, meaning I needed to use the wrap-heat-cool function twice on each section, owing to the heaviness of my straight hair. This was slightly tedious, but a fiddle with the duration and temperature settings on the MyDyson app will be sure to fix this going forward.
The new volumising brush was my favourite attachment. Without the fine bristles of the previous brush, it’s much easier to achieve tension and a smooth pass. It doesn’t feel like you’re raking out half your hair with each brush.
As for the fast dryer, it’s visually similar to the previous airwrap model, but the new power is unmatched.
Results after using Dyson airwrap co-anda 2x
The co-anda 2x is Dyson’s best airwrap yet. Plus, when I compare it to styling with a pair of straighteners or a curling tong, the difference is stark. There’s no bitter smell of burning – confirming Dyson’s no heat damage claim – and the finished result was neither crunchy nor brittle. On the contrary, my hair looked salon-level silky, and the curls were resilient when brushed through.
The entire process is lengthy, though this is the case with all of airwrap models. In the interest of honesty, my full styling session took more than an hour and a half. That said, I’ve plenty of friends who can go from wet-to-dry in half the time, with my hair being particularly curl-averse.
Will I be implementing the new airwrap co-anda-2x within my haircare routine? Undoubtedly so, especially if I can eek a few days out of the style. On this occasion, I can’t vouch for the longevity of my curls, having only gotten my hands on the airwrap a day ago, but after one night’s sleep, my hair still appeared glossy and bouncy.
Is the Dyson airwrap co-anda 2x worth the money?
If you tally up the cost of a hair dryer, a curler and – thanks to the new airsmooth attachment – a straightener, you’re likely looking at a price between £300 and £600, depending on the calibre of the devices. While the airsmooth isn’t a direct straightener alternative, it definitely feels healthier on your hair. The fast dryer attachment has quickly replaced my go-to ghd helios dryer. The curling barrels wrap with ease, creating smooth, bouncy ringlets. So, yes, the Dyson airwrap co-anda 2x is worth the money. But only if you’re someone who looks to dry, curl and straighten your hair routinely.