The ultimate gift guide for the Leo in your life
If you haven’t tried shopping by star sign, it might be time to start
It’s Leo season from July 23 to August 22, so if you’re searching for a gift for the lion in your life, look no further. Whether they’re into astrology or out of ideas and need some gifting guidance, it can’t hurt to look to the stars.
Leo is the fifth sign of the zodiac. It’s a fire sign associated with the warmth of the sun. The quintessential summer star sign, Leos are known for being confident and outgoing and they love luxury and glamour.
But don’t take it from us. We consulted astrologer and founder of the Soulloop app, Priscila Lima de Charbonnières, for her tips on what the Leo sign values most and how to shop for something that will bring a Leo joy.
“Leo are the radiant leaders of the zodiac so give them gifts that celebrate their brilliance,” says Lima de Charbonnières. “Leo shines in the spotlight and they love everything creative so gifts and experiences that allow them to bask in admiration and give them the chance to lead from the heart will make them feel happiest.”
Known for being bold, loving and a little dramatic, Leos want to leave a mark on the world, so Lima de Charbonnières recommends “giving them their stage with statement and luxe gifts and hobbies that let them shine”.
How we tested
Every product in this guide was tested by one of our IndyBest writers. Each tester considered a range of factors when testing, including:
- Quality: We looked for signs of quality craftsmanship and manufacturing, and kept an eye out for signs of unique design and finishing across every product type.
- Appropriateness: We also considered each item on this list in terms of how suitable it would be for the recipient.
- Price range: We looked for products that were excellent value and also hit a number of different price points – there’s a big difference between buying a gift for a colleague and buying one for a close relative or partner.
1Flammes Plein Soleil candle
- Best: Overall gift
- Why we love it
- Made with high-quality ingredients
- Luxe weighty container
This candle is intended to tap into the subtle sweetness of Leo’s birth flower: the sunflower. Think sun soaked, vibrant and refreshing with notes of bergamot, tangerine and basil, working together with the sweetness of peach, violet and vanilla, along with woody and warm depth of amber and sandalwood.
Small batch and made with high-grade wax in cool ceramic containers that feel chunky and luxe, Flammes creates candles for every sign in the Zodiac. Given that Leo likes to feel special, this candle is not only something a little different, it also shows how well you know them. The ceramic container is covered with illustrations of lions, sunflowers, flames and crystals – all symbols of the Leo sign.
“I want people to use scent in the same way that people use makeup - to feel better, to feel happier, to feel more confident,” says the brand’s founder, Annabelle Jordan. “May this candle serve as a reminder of your vibrant spirit and zest for life.”
2Beards and Daisies Euphorbia Trigona Cactus
- Best: Gift for nature lovers
- Why we love it
- Careful delivery across the UK
- Quality plant
- Easy to care for
- Optional pot
Leo signs live for the summer and hot weather brings them joy. So, why not give them that joy year-round with a desert-loving houseplant like a cactus. The euphorbia trigona is a good one for any home due to its compact shape and architectural look.
“Euphorbia Trigona brings clean lines and striking height to any space.” says houseplant expert Emma Powell. “It thrives in bright light, needs little attention, and stands strong, making it ideal for Leos who want something bold but easy to care for.”
“This plant reflects the Leo spirit; confident, expressive, and natural leaders. Just like Leos, it soaks up the sun, makes a statement without trying, and naturally takes centre stage in any room it’s in,” she adds.
Add one of the gorgeous ceramic posts from the Beards and Daisies shop to complete the look and send the gift of greenery to your favourite Leo.
3Elemental Herbology smartscreen SPF 50
- Best: Gift for skincare obsessives
- Why we love it
- Glides on and doesn't clog pores
- Skin-friendly ingredients
- Luxe branding
- Factor 50
Sunscreen has had a makeover and it’s now luxe, free from nasties and smells great. Elemental Herbology’s latest SPF also acts as a barrier against pollution and contains B5 and Vitamin E for hydrated soft skin. The formula is the perfect gift for sun-loving Leos who stick to their skincare routines religiously.
Elemental Herbology’s products channel the four elements and of course, this product was made for fire signs. It’s lightweight and won’t clog pores and is also suitable for vegans. Why give a Leo something basic when you could give them something thoughtful and fancy?
4Grind matcha tea set
- Best: Gift for hobbyists
- Why we love it
- Feels premium
- Looks gorgeous
- Take note
- Doesn't come with matcha
August is well and truly the month to indulge in iced matcha lattes, so if your Leo friend or loved one is a fan, this tea set might be the perfect gift. Designed to make the art of matcha accessible to all, Grind’s set comprises a traditional bamboo hand whisk, ceramic matcha bowl, a whisk holder and serving spoon.
Every piece feels high-quality, from the ceramic to the whisk and you’d believe they came from an independent homeware shop if it’s weren’t for the affordable price point.
Add some of Grind’s ceremonial grade matcha and you have yourself an ideal gift for fans of the emerald powder. Plus, making it at home is not only cheaper than takeaway matcha, it’s something to brag about – which Leos (ever the fans of mastering a craft to show off about it) love to do.
5Papier Energy wellness journal
- Best: Gift for thoughtful Leos
- Why we love it
- Packed with prompts
- Great for journalling beginners
- Comes in a range of designs
- Take note
- Runs the length of the year
Lima de Charbonnières explains that while Leo’s love luxury, they also thrive when given a grounding sense of responsibility to themselves and others. She suggests “helping them channel passion into purpose and reminding them they are their own best source of validation”.
The best way to do this is with meaningful gifts that encourage deep thinking. This wellness journal from the stationery gurus at Papier is packed with prompts to help your Leo become the best version of themselves.
With a brand new design and all new content, there are 12-weeks of pages for reflecting on mindful goals, habits, sleep and energy levels, and the things to be grateful for.
6Luna Charles Blair symbol necklace
- Best: Jewellery gift
- Why we love it
- 18K gold plated
- Comes beautifully wrapped
If you’re buying jewellery for a Leo it had better sparkle. This Zodiac symbol necklace by Luna Charles features a pave design with sparkling cubic zirconia stones. It’s crafted from skin-safe sterling silver and plated with 18K gold but if the Leo in your life wears silver, you can opt for a silver option instead.
Presented in a gorgeous box with additional gift wrapping available, you can’t do much better for a Leo than a sign of Leo necklace in sparkling gold with tiny gems.
7Yoga-Go subscription
- Best: Gift for active Leos
- Why we love it
- Thousands of sessions and exercises
- Suitable for all levels
- Take note
- Requires onboarding
Gifting a subscription to the Yoga-Go by Welltech is a great way to show the Leo in your life that you care about their interests. Although they might try to upstage you in your next class after all the practice they’ll get at home – classic Leo.
A trove of thousands of yoga and pilates sessions to do from home – from wall Pilates to somatic yoga and Thai Chi – this app is one of the best.
This one might not be as much of a surprise as some of the other gifts on this list due to the onboarding process your recipient will have to do. There are a few questions they’ll need to answer about their goals to make the most of the experience and get started, but as far as the payment is concerned, you’ll have that part covered on their behalf.
8Peachaus cotton Lomandra shorts and Yew shirt
- Best: Clothing gift
- Why we love it
- Made from ethical cotton
- Considered detailing
- Buy as singles or a set
Crafted from breezy ethical cotton in a fine coral stripe, these shorts from Peachaus are ideal for long summer days. The matching shirt and shorts set is the perfect gift for Leos who love to rock the PJs as daywear look and both pieces are supremely comfortable. For that touch of luxe that Leos crave, there are embroidered details, perfectly-placed buttons and a shirred waistband.
Peachaus is a brand that considers every tiny detail and it has excellent sustainability credentials too. The PJs come beautifully giftwrapped with tissue paper making the experience that little bit more special. Leos love to stand out and there’s no doubt they will in this line up.
9Le Creuset stoneware cafetière
- Best: Foodie gift
- Why we love it
- Made from weighty stoneware
- Keeps coffee hot
- Looks great
Help your Leo make a statement with an iconic kitchen brand – in a stand-out colour no less. This cafetière is a great option for coffee snobs for whom a French press is the obvious way to start the day.
In a bright nectar colourway, it’s as attention-grabbing as a vibrant Leo themselves and brews coffee like dream while keeping it nice and warm during a long leisurely breakfast.
Pair it with Le Crueset’s classic stoneware mugs or espresso cups if you really want to make a splash. And receive it beautifully wrapped too.
10Slip Leo sleep mask
- Best: Limited edition gift
- Why we love it
- Made from pure mulberry silk
- Lightweight
- Gentle on skin
Slip are undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to sleep masks owing to the 100 per cent mulberry silk and gentle construction of every mask. Few brands do it better and this is something a Leo will appreciate.
However, you can go the extra mile for them by opting for the dedicated Leo design, featuring bold pattern and a twin lion motif. Silk is naturally breathable and hypoallergenic, allowing the skin to breathe throughout the night so if your loved one is into their cat naps or skin health, they’ll love this mask.
What is the best gift for the Leo in your life?
For the luxury-loving Leo, gifts that help them to stand out and make the most of their birth month are the best. That’s why the Flammes Plein Soleil cand is our top pick – it smells incredible, looks the part and will make them feel special. Alternatively, you can’t go wrong with a silk eyemask, while the opportunity to be the best at matcha making will more than float their boat. Luna Charles Blair’s zodiac jewellery is also guaranteed to make them smile, and for the thoughtful Leo, gifts that help them step into the best version of themselves are always welcome, so you can’t go wrong with a wellness journal.
