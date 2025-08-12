It’s Leo season from July 23 to August 22, so if you’re searching for a gift for the lion in your life, look no further. Whether they’re into astrology or out of ideas and need some gifting guidance, it can’t hurt to look to the stars.

Leo is the fifth sign of the zodiac. It’s a fire sign associated with the warmth of the sun. The quintessential summer star sign, Leos are known for being confident and outgoing and they love luxury and glamour.

But don’t take it from us. We consulted astrologer and founder of the Soulloop app, Priscila Lima de Charbonnières, for her tips on what the Leo sign values most and how to shop for something that will bring a Leo joy.

“Leo are the radiant leaders of the zodiac so give them gifts that celebrate their brilliance,” says Lima de Charbonnières. “Leo shines in the spotlight and they love everything creative so gifts and experiences that allow them to bask in admiration and give them the chance to lead from the heart will make them feel happiest.”

Known for being bold, loving and a little dramatic, Leos want to leave a mark on the world, so Lima de Charbonnières recommends “giving them their stage with statement and luxe gifts and hobbies that let them shine”.

How we tested

From skincare to jewellery and journals, we put a range of gift ideas to the test ( Emilie Lavinia/The Independent )

Every product in this guide was tested by one of our IndyBest writers. Each tester considered a range of factors when testing, including:

Quality: We looked for signs of quality craftsmanship and manufacturing, and kept an eye out for signs of unique design and finishing across every product type.

We looked for signs of quality craftsmanship and manufacturing, and kept an eye out for signs of unique design and finishing across every product type. Appropriateness: We also considered each item on this list in terms of how suitable it would be for the recipient.

We also considered each item on this list in terms of how suitable it would be for the recipient. Price range: We looked for products that were excellent value and also hit a number of different price points – there’s a big difference between buying a gift for a colleague and buying one for a close relative or partner.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Our team knows what matters when it comes to gift guides so whatever or whomever you’re shopping for, you can rely on IndyBest’s experts to point out what’s worth adding to cart and what’s better left on the shelf. The team knows all there is to know about quality, uniqueness, provenance and value. With the help of experts like Priscila Lima de Charbonnières – who knows all there is to know about the Leo sign – they create superior gift guides like this one for every special person in your life.

The best gifts for Leos in 2025 are: