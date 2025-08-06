This matcha maker is our wellbeing editor’s favourite accessory of 2025 – and it’s less than £100
For perfect matcha lattes at home, look no further than this wonder gadget
If I have just one claim I’m proud of, it’s that I liked matcha before it was cool. The fresh emerald tea has been a favourite drink of mine long before it blew up on TikTok. However, it’s always been pretty time-consuming to make.
I love the fact that I can now find matcha on the high street and that all my favourite coffee shops serve it. However, sometimes, when I want a quality matcha latte with maximum health benefits – like an energy boost without the jitters that coffee can produce – he best way to get one is to make it at home.
There are so many quality matcha brands now that I’m spoilt for choice. My favourites use ceremonial-grade matcha from the Uji region of Japan and have a perfectly balanced flavour. Sometimes I’ll mix things up with a flavoured matcha or a blend with added collagen, but for the most part, I stick to the traditional pure green elixir.
It usually takes a while to slowly whisk the bright green powder into a paste and then add the perfect amount of liquid for a frothy lump-free drink. I used to use a traditional straw hand whisk or an electric frother if in a hurry, until I discovered my favourite accessory of 2025: the matcha latte magic whisk (£99, Birdandblendtea.com).
This kitchen-top accessory has totally changed the game when it comes to whipping up a matcha. It makes lump-free lattes in seconds.
How I tested
I used the magic whisk for two months and made daily matcha lattes using a range of different high-quality matcha powders, including my favourites from Reformed, JP’s Originals and Dirtea. Having been a matcha drinker for some time, I was able to compare the drinks the machine made to the ones I’ve handcrafted at home using a whisk and electric frother. I also assessed the machine using the following checklist:
- Consistency: I used a range of different matchas, and occasionally a healthy cacao powder, to test the consistency with added plant milks and water.
- Flavour: Gentle heating and whisking are crucial for a balanced flavour when it comes to making matcha, so I judged the magic whisk on its ability to deliver this while still saving time on hand whisking.
- Temperature: You don’t want a scalding hot or a lukewarm matcha, so the heat is an important factor. I noted the final temperature when using different ingredients and adding milk or water at different points in the whisking process.
- Ease of use: I also judged the magic whisk on how easy it was to put together and use –I like a straightforward kitchen gadget.
- Cleaning: I also awarded points for how easy the machine was to disassemble and clean.
- Price: I compared the price of the whisk to similar machines like the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser and my electric frothers to assess value for money.
- Design: Finally, I reviewed the look and feel of the machine, the finish and how good it looked on the kitchen counter.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Emilie Lavinia is The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor. She specialises in wellness products – from yoga mats to the best sleep aids. She has been reporting on wellbeing and reviewing wellness products for more than a decade and knows what it takes to identify a quality product. Along with a cohort of trusted experts, she recommends what’s worth investing in and what’s better off left on the shelf for IndyBest. Where matcha is concerned, she’s also our resident matcha expert. She’s been drinking it long before it became mainstream, and knows the importance of a good ceremonial-grade powder, and has consulted experts on its benefits.
Bird and Blend matcha latte magic whisk
- Colours: Bamboo gloss, brushed stainless steel
- Capacity: 250ml
- Why we love it
- Froths slowly and gently
- Easy to clean
- Ergonomic handle
- Can make other drinks aside from matcha
Set up is very easy, which is a great start. You simply plug the base into the socket and switch it on. Then add your matcha and milk of choice, or just water, and push the button. Just remember to put the lid on when you’re whisking to avoid any mess.
The whisk itself resembles a kettle but is way more impressive. Using Dualit electronics, it emulates traditional whisking by slowly churning matcha powder with water or your milk of choice for perfect results. The specialised programming and unique whisk and basket attachment make sure the matcha powder slowly filters through the whisk coils to create a silky smooth matcha latte.
It heats the matcha mix to the perfect temperature for a hot latte, but I’ve been adding ice to mine after blending for a cold, refreshing drink. Beyond its matcha-making abilities, I’ve also been using the appliance to mix other powdered drinks, including mushroom coffee, collagen hot chocolate and healthy shakes with added vitamins.
Thankfully, it’s not just easy to use, it’s also very easy to clean. The lid, basket and whisk can be rinsed off and are even dishwasher-safe. As for the main body of the machine, it can either be cleaned with a cloth or rinsed under a tap – but remember that water and electronics don’t mix.
The whisk comes in two finishes – bamboo or stainless steel – so you can match it to your kitchen’s aesthetic. It’s also not too chunky, so if you really wanted to, you could travel with it – it just depends how deep your love of matcha really goes.
While the price might put you off, I’ve used this machine more than 50 times already, which means I’ve more than gotten my money’s worth. Particularly when you consider a takeaway matcha latte from a coffee shop averages about £4 these days. And I’m not sure I can ever return to a handheld whisk now.
The verdict on Bird and Blend matcha latte magic whisk
One of the things I most look forward to in my daily routine is matcha – whether hot or iced, it’s a highlight. Of course, there’s a ritualistic pleasure in taking time to slowly whisk the green powder by hand, but on busy days – and let’s face it, that’s most days – Bird and Blend’s magic whisk has been a lifeline. Every matcha I’ve made with the machine has been perfectly blended, whether I’ve used water, oat milk, coconut milk or something else. Adding ice after blending is simple enough if you want your latte cold on a summer’s day. Even better, the machine is easy to clean and use for other hot or iced drinks. It’s my product pick of the year so far, and if you drink as many health drinks as I do, it might soon be yours too.
