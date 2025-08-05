Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a world that can sometimes feel overwhelming, looking to the stars can sometimes offer the answers. Astrologer Priscila Lima de Charbonnières unpacks what we can expect from the month of August.

This isn’t your average horoscope, it’s a blueprint for feeling like your best self, whatever your sign might be and whether you believe in the power of the planets or not.

As August unfolds, the sun rises to its throne, resplendent in the sign it rules: Leo. Each year, this regal placement brings with it a sense of visibility, vitality and a renewed invitation to create from the very heart of our being. It is the season of self-expression, of radiant purpose and occasionally, of ego-fuelled spectacle.

The Leo archetype, in its highest form, is generous, creative, and led by the heart. But when the light becomes too intense, when confidence blurs into arrogance, or the desire to be seen outweighs the impulse to serve, it risks scorching instead of illuminating. And, in the world we now live in, we are collectively cultivating a greater sensitivity to leaders who dazzle for themselves, but fail to light the way for others.

This subtle shift in perception is not merely philosophical, but it is energetic, intuitive and increasingly urgent. The question quietly echoing throughout this Leo season is: are we witnessing authentic leadership, or simply a well-rehearsed performance?

Still, Leo’s light, when harnessed with self-awareness, holds extraordinary power. This month is shaped by potent alignments, including the heliacal rising of Sirius and the activation of the Lion’s Gate portal on 8 August, reminding us that this season is not just about being seen, but about embodying the essence of our soul’s creative fire. We are being called to lead not from image, but from integrity.

What is the Lion’s Gate portal?

The Lion’s Gate reaches its peak on 8 August. The sun aligns with Sirius, Orion’s Belt and the Earth, forming a gateway to elevated perception and soulful awareness.

Considered to be a significant moment in astrology, the Lions Gate portal refers to the alignment of several cosmic entities. This is thought to be a time when alignment grants access to awareness beyond our usual perception and allows us to focus on and manifest our desires with greater power and intention.

These celestial patterns invite us to expand our inner vision and tune into the subtler whispers of our destiny. Keep your journal at hand during this period. Dreams, intuitions and sudden flashes of clarity may offer profound guidance. Take a moment to feel your heartbeat, as you ask yourself: “What is illuminating my path now?”

Let your heart be the compass

For the first three weeks of August, the Sun in Leo infuses our identity and mission with renewed force. You may feel more visible, more certain of your path, more inspired to take up space in the world in a way that is truly yours. But this is not about shouting the loudest, it is about letting your frequency resonate clearly and authentically.

Wellness tip: Begin your mornings with a simple ritual. Stand in the sunlight, outside or even indoors while light shines on you through a window, and ask yourself: “How can my light make a difference?”

From vision to action

The full moon in Aquarius on 9 August casts a reflective light on your most inspired ideas. Aquarius, ever forward-looking, asks not only what could be but what must be done. This brings clarity and direction.

Wellness tip: Pause, breathe and reflect at this time. Then choose one idea that stirs your spirit and break it into three tangible steps you can take this month. Leo offers the passion, Aquarius, the perspective. Together, they remind us that vision becomes real through action.

Share the spark

As Mercury moves direct in Leo on 11 August, communication flows more smoothly, and plans that felt delayed may begin to realign. This is an ideal moment to revisit conversations, pitch your vision, or simply speak from the heart.

That same evening, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune will be visible in the night sky. This astronomical choreography invites us to reflect on alignment not just as a concept, but as a lived, embodied reality.

Wellness tip: Look to the stars and ask yourself, “Who am I aligning with, and why?”

Lead with love

Venus plays a leading role throughout the month. On 12 August, it forms a radiant conjunction with Jupiter in Cancer, amplifying our sense of love, emotional wealth, and spiritual belonging. Later, on 25 August, Venus enters Leo, lighting up our confidence, charisma and creative boldness.

Mars, positioned in Libra from the 6 August, a sign Venus governs, reinforces the message: true leadership is not about domination, but about magnetism, grace and emotional intelligence.

Wellness tip: Take time this month to honour your own presence. What truly makes you feel alive? What ignites your inner flame? Choose one meaningful gesture to nurture that spark, whether it be deepening a relationship, reviving a long-lost passion, or simply returning to yourself.

True brilliance serves

The world doesn’t need louder voices, it needs brighter hearts. Authentic leadership doesn’t demand the spotlight, it becomes a source of light. And genuine wellness, especially under this sovereign Sun, begins when we dare to shine not for others, but with them.

So let this August be a reminder: your light is not performance, it is presence. Let it illuminate both your own and the collective path forward.

Read more: How to spot the symptoms of burnout and treat them, according to wellbeing experts

Need support aligning with your inner light? The Soulloop app offers personalised wellness practices based on your astrological chart and the energies of the moment, helping you remain centred, inspired, and aligned with your purpose through each natural cycle of life.