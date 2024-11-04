Myvitamins beauty collagen shot
When these beauty shots from Myvitamins landed on my desk I was wary. I’ve tried plenty of liquid collagen before so I expected these miniature drinks to smell and taste like a mouthful of fish mixed with whatever fruit flavour had been added. However, I was pleasantly surprised.
The coconut and pineapple shots weren’t thick or gloopy, didn’t smell bad when I removed the lid and actually tasted delicious. Like a piña colada, with none of the marine flavour I’d been expecting.
Each shot contains five grams of marine collagen and experts say that taking between two and 15 grams can have a positive impact on your health so this is a fair dose if you’re sipping one shot daily. Of course, you could double up too.
But these small health drinks also offer added benefits. Each bottle also contains 25mg hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to support skin health and biotin and niacin to strengthen skin and hair. Lastly, there’s a dose of magnesium to help with energy levels and muscle health too.
The name “beauty shot” obviously focuses on the benefits for hair and skin, but the shots also contain other vitamins like zinc and vitamin D which are great for immunity and vitamin K, B6 and 12 and folic acid too.
Of course, with any multivitamin you might not be getting a full dose of your recommended daily allowance but every bottle does offer between 15 and 85 per cent of each nutrient per the recommended daily amount.
I have to say I was impressed with the mixture of ingredients and drinking a shot like this is certainly preferable for those who don’t enjoy swallowing separate supplements to top up levels of every individual vitamin and mineral daily.
The tropical coconut and pineapple flavour was tasty but there’s also a lemon flavour available for those who might be seeking something more traditional.