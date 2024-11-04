Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

I’m a wellness editor and these are the tastiest collagen shots I’ve tried

This shot offers a daily dose of collagen along with a multivitamin complex

Sponsored by
myprotein logo final
Emilie Lavinia
Fitness and wellbeing editor
Monday 04 November 2024 05:36 EST
Collagen is a hero supplement for hair, skin and nails
Collagen is a hero supplement for hair, skin and nails (The Independent)

When it comes to supplements, collagen is one of the stars of the scene. Not only does it promote healthy hair, skin and nails, it can also boost gut health and studies show that it can be great for strengthening joints and bones too.

Our bodies make collagen naturally, but as we age, our collagen levels begin to drop. This is why collagen supplements are so popular. However, collagen comes in many forms – there are different types and sources and supplements vary too. You might have seen collagen gummies, powders and capsules. But you can also take collagen in liquid form.

Liquid collagen is one of the most bioavailable forms, however, it doesn’t always taste great. This is because collagen either comes from animal bones, marine life or algae – depending on whether you opt for animal or plant-based. Liquid collagen and collagen powders are often flavoured to make them more palatable but sometimes, you’ll still find that the product has a strong smell or fishy flavour.

As a wellbeing editor, I’ve tried almost every collagen product out there and of course, I have my favourites. From collagen scalp treatments to collagen capsules, there are plenty of sources I’d recommend but I rarely go for collagen drinks because I usually don’t enjoy the flavour. That was until I tried an affordable fruity collagen shot from Myvitamins.

Related

Myvitamins beauty collagen shot

myprotein collagen beauty shot

When these beauty shots from Myvitamins landed on my desk I was wary. I’ve tried plenty of liquid collagen before so I expected these miniature drinks to smell and taste like a mouthful of fish mixed with whatever fruit flavour had been added. However, I was pleasantly surprised.

The coconut and pineapple shots weren’t thick or gloopy, didn’t smell bad when I removed the lid and actually tasted delicious. Like a piña colada, with none of the marine flavour I’d been expecting.

Each shot contains five grams of marine collagen and experts say that taking between two and 15 grams can have a positive impact on your health so this is a fair dose if you’re sipping one shot daily. Of course, you could double up too.

But these small health drinks also offer added benefits. Each bottle also contains 25mg hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to support skin health and biotin and niacin to strengthen skin and hair. Lastly, there’s a dose of magnesium to help with energy levels and muscle health too.

Read more: I took maca powder for three months – here’s why you should too

The name “beauty shot” obviously focuses on the benefits for hair and skin, but the shots also contain other vitamins like zinc and vitamin D which are great for immunity and vitamin K, B6 and 12 and folic acid too.

Of course, with any multivitamin you might not be getting a full dose of your recommended daily allowance but every bottle does offer between 15 and 85 per cent of each nutrient per the recommended daily amount.

I have to say I was impressed with the mixture of ingredients and drinking a shot like this is certainly preferable for those who don’t enjoy swallowing separate supplements to top up levels of every individual vitamin and mineral daily.

The tropical coconut and pineapple flavour was tasty but there’s also a lemon flavour available for those who might be seeking something more traditional.

  1.  £19 from Myprotein.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Myvitamins beauty collagen shot

I was very impressed with the texture and flavour of these collagen shots and the price was pretty attractive too. At less than £20 for a box of 12 shots, these mini drinks are on the slightly more affordable end of the spectrum compared with some other collagen products. The mix of other nutrients was an added bonus and I’ve been enjoying one of these shots every day since discovering them.

Looking for more recommendations? These are the best multivitamins for women, men and children, according to experts

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in