When it comes to supplements, collagen is one of the stars of the scene. Not only does it promote healthy hair, skin and nails, it can also boost gut health and studies show that it can be great for strengthening joints and bones too.

Our bodies make collagen naturally, but as we age, our collagen levels begin to drop. This is why collagen supplements are so popular. However, collagen comes in many forms – there are different types and sources and supplements vary too. You might have seen collagen gummies, powders and capsules. But you can also take collagen in liquid form.

Liquid collagen is one of the most bioavailable forms, however, it doesn’t always taste great. This is because collagen either comes from animal bones, marine life or algae – depending on whether you opt for animal or plant-based. Liquid collagen and collagen powders are often flavoured to make them more palatable but sometimes, you’ll still find that the product has a strong smell or fishy flavour.

As a wellbeing editor, I’ve tried almost every collagen product out there and of course, I have my favourites. From collagen scalp treatments to collagen capsules, there are plenty of sources I’d recommend but I rarely go for collagen drinks because I usually don’t enjoy the flavour. That was until I tried an affordable fruity collagen shot from Myvitamins.