Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Matcha is everywhere right now. The go-to drink of the wellness set, and everyone’s favourite alternative to coffee, the bright green drink is having a moment. But this should hardly surprise you.

Matcha is a finely ground green tea powder typically whisked up with water or milk to create a silky green drink that’s packed with antioxidants and amino acids. The health benefits are myriad so, naturally, people are swapping their go-to teas and coffees for this health-boosting beverage.

The antioxidants in matcha, particularly catechins like EGCG, can help protect the body from free radicals that cause inflammation. Combating oxidative stress can boost mood, improve skin, muscle and brain health and support your overall longevity. Matcha also contains chlorophyll, which, if you’ve been paying any attention to TikTok wellness trends, you might have seen people adding to water daily to support their skin health and energy levels.

And, unlike your morning coffee, matcha won’t leave you feeling jittery and unsettled, despite containing a welcome hit of caffeine. This is because it also contains L-theanine, which can improve mental focus and promote feelings of calmness.

What does matcha taste like?

Matcha has a verdant earthy flavour. If you’ve ever enjoyed a loose leaf green tea, imagine a more intense and flavourful version of that. Hate it or love it, there’s also a hint of umami to matcha which lends it a slightly savoury quality. Of course, matcha comes from leaves so the taste is incredibly fresh and natural, however, this changes depending on whether you mix it with water, milk or your favourite plant-based milk.

What is ceremonial grade and why does it matter?

There are various types of matcha and you might have seen the phrase ‘ceremonial grade’ while on the lookout for the best matcha to buy. This distinction is important because culinary grade matcha and ceremonial grade matcha are two different products.

Ceremonial grade matcha is generally considered to be higher quality than culinary grade. It’s made from younger tea leaves from the first tea harvest of the season and these are softer and sweeter. These leaves also contain more chlorophyll and produce a more vivid green colour.

A traditional Japanese tea ceremony – a chanoyu – is a spiritual practice that revolves around mindfulness, health and intention, so using the carefully prepared high-grade leaves is an important part of this. For most people drinking matcha today, higher quality means more health benefits and a better tasting drink.

Culinary grade matcha, though paler in colour and made from lower-grade tea leaves, still offers plenty of benefits for health and wellbeing, but it’s usually mixed with milk to make lattes instead of being drunk with hot water.

How do people serve and drink matcha?

There are a few ways to enjoy matcha and if you’re starting from scratch with a powder you’ll want to get the consistency right. Some people use a traditional handheld matcha whisk to mix water and matcha powder into a paste before adding more water. Others use an electric frother to get a creamy consistency.

Depending on your preference you can add more water or milk to create a matcha latte and then either drink hot or add cubed ice for an ultra-refreshing version of the classic Japanese drink. If making matcha from scratch sounds like too much work, you can also find it pre-mixed and ready to drink and some brands offer added fruit flavours and plant-milk mixes too.

Whether you’re a latte lover or after ceremonial grade green goodness, read on for the best matcha brands to get your fix in 2024.

The best matcha brands of 2024

Perfect Ted

You might have spotted this brand on Dragon’s Den and in your local supermarket in fun flavours like vanilla and summer berry, but Perfect Ted’s mainstay is its traditional pure ceremonial grade matcha powder. In easy-to-use resealable bags, the brand’s matcha comes from the Uji region of Japan which is famous for its matcha harvest. However, if you don’t have time to mix your green drink at home, Perfect Ted also offers pre-mixed canned matcha drinks that boast natural energy and come in flavours like pear ginger and juicy peach.

Ancient and Brave

open image in gallery ( Ancient and Brave )

Ancient and brave specialises in high-quality supplements so it’s no surprise the brand also has an organic matcha powder on offer. Its ceremonial-grade matcha is mixed with collagen peptides, MCT oil, moringa and organic lion’s mane mushroom to give you an extra energy and focus boost while detoxing the body and caring for the skin from within. All of Ancient and brave’s products are of a very high standard so if you’re searching for matcha with a few added health benefits, this brand is a great place to find it.

JP’s Originals

Tea company JP’s Originals know a thing or two about the humble tea leaf. The brand’s ceremonial-grade matcha hails from Uji, Japan – the world’s finest matcha region. Buying your matcha from a quality tea company is always good idea because the tea you’re buying will have been carefully selected by experts with a deep understanding of where to source and how to process the tea you’re drinking. You can find JP’s matcha in stores like Harrods, Whole Foods and Daylesford or online along with a range of other wellness-focused teas and tisanes.

Reformed

One of our Wellbeing editor’s favourite matcha brands, Reformed blends ceremonial-grade matcha with marine collagen peptides. This not only provides an instant energy boost without the jitters, it also sees to the health of your skin, hair and nails in the long term. Reformed matcha comes in a month’s supply with a glass bottle, electric frother and a metal storage tin to protect the delicate powder from light and moisture. You can try it once or schedule repeat deliveries so you never run out.

Anima Mundi

Crafted on a regenerative and sustainable 4th generation family farm, Anima Mundi’s ceremonial grade matcha was previously only available to buy in the US but you can now get it in the UK directly from Healf. It’s produced in small batches and is certified organic, ground with stones in the traditional style. Loved by wellness influencers, it’s ideal for those seeking the purest form of the sacred green elixir.

Bulk

Bulk may be known for its protein powders but it’s also a good place to go for affordable culinary-grade matcha. What’s even better is that you can buy more and save more, with a 1kg bag that will see you through the season at a discounted price. If you’ve never tried matcha before and want to dip your toe, or like the idea of a daily matcha latte that won’t break the bank, look no futher than Bulk.

Heapwell

open image in gallery ( Heapwell )

Heapwell knows good matcha and along with its ceremonial-grade powder, it also specialises in tasting and mixing utensils and sets to help you master the art of the Japanese tea ceremony and get the most from your matcha experience. The brand specialises in all things matcha and it scooped up a Great Taste Award last year thanks to the perfectly balanced flavour profile of its emerald powder.

HumaniTea

If matcha on the go sounds more your cup of tea, HumaniTea has blended ethically sourced matcha powder with chilled oat milk to create ready-to-drink lattes in cans. Each can is only 68 calories and has a delicious milky flavour that’s suitable for vegans. Find them in co-op, ocado and online.

Jenki

Jenki also harvests its ceremonial-grade matcha from the Uji provence of Japan to create a fine potent powder that blends beautifully. The brand also specialises in accessories for beginners and matcha masters so that you can mix and drink to your heart’s content. Its matcha powder comes in reusable tins or larger pouches – in case you’re looking for a supply that will last you a little longer.

Looking for more recommendations? Read our guide to B12 and why you should be taking supplements?