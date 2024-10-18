Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Now the days are becoming cooler and the nights are drawing in, comfort is often top of mind when it comes to food. At this time of year, I usually swap my zingy berry smoothies and fresh green protein drinks for something that feels a little more seasonal and satisfying.

When autumn comes my favourite protein smoothie makes an entrance and it’s incredibly easy to make. Packed with nutrients like chia seeds, almond butter and protein-rich Greek yoghurt, I rely on this creamy drink to help me start the day well, give me plenty of energy and keep me full until lunch.

The balance of healthy fats from the yoghurt and nut butter are combined with a scoop of vanilla protein powder while bananas, cinnamon and chia seeds lend the smoothie a winning dose of essential vitamins and minerals like potassium, vitamin B3, magnesium and Omega-3.

The recipe couldn’t be simpler, just add everything to a blender, chill in the fridge and enjoy. Here’s how I make it.

Ingredients

100g of 0 per cent Greek-style yoghurt

1 ripe banana

2 tbsp of almond butter – Myprotein does a great option with no nasties

175ml of milk or almond milk

1 scoop (30g) of vanilla protein powder – This is the protein I use

A pinch of ground cinnamon

2 tsp of chia seeds – I use these organic chia seeds

Method

Peel and break up the banana into small pieces and place in your blender. Spoon in the yoghurt and almond butter and then add the milk and a scoop of vanilla protein powder. I use Myprotein’s Impact whey protein powder but you can use a vegan option if you prefer.

Then add the chia seeds and cinnamon and blend until the mixture is smooth and creamy. If it looks a little thick, add a splash more milk and whizz up again. Some people prefer a thicker smoothie and some prefer the drink to be runnier, it’s totally up to you which you go for.

The almond butter and almond milk add sweetness but the banana is also naturally sweet, as is the vanilla protein, so don’t go thinking you have to add honey or maple syrup to this mixture – it’s perfectly balanced and will satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth.

Pour the mixture into glasses or into your drinks bottle if you plan on enjoying it on the go and pop it in the fridge to chill. This recipe should make you two decent-sized smoothies so you can enjoy one on the day and one the following morning, or one after the gym.

Read more: I tried Myprotein’s new cheaper protein powder – this is why it’s my new go-to