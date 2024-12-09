Is hot Pilates the perfect winter fitness fix? Our Fitness and wellbeing editor investigates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hot Pilates, sometimes called “heated Pilates” is the latest fitness trend going viral on TikTok. You might have seen lycra-clad enthusiasts soaked in a sheen of sweat grinning from ear to ear after completing a stretch session in a heated studio on your “for you” page. But is the practice really all it’s cracked up to be or just an excuse for participants to look, well, hot?

Personally, I love hot yoga and I’ve always enjoyed doing sessions in winter when my motivation to get to a class is usually impacted by the weather. A heated studio provides a guarantee that I’ll be able to raise my body temperature and enjoy the benefits of moving through a series of poses in relative ease due to my muscles being warmed up from the outside.

However, I have to be honest, signing up for a hot yoga class the last time I was in LA did humble me somewhat – Los Angeles is hot and the bodies in that studio were hotter and really, really good at yoga.

I was curious to see if hot Pilates would offer the same benefits as hot yoga and if a heated studio could make any difference to my skill level. So I signed up for a class to test the experience and see if the viral practice would be worth the investment.

What is hot Pilates?

Hot Pilates is performed in a studio heated to between 35 and 40 degrees, with the purpose of making participants sweat heavily. Pilates is usually done on a mat with a few fitness accessories such as balls and resistance bands. It comprises a series of slow controlled movements that build strength and flexibility based on the original method created by Joseph Pilates.

Hot Pilates isn’t the same as reformer Pilates, which is done using a reformer machine – a carriage of springs and pulleys with a sliding seat. TikTok videos using the hashtag #HotPilates have amassed over 291.1 million combined views so the practice is gaining serious momentum. But what makes it any better than mat Pilates or reformer Pilates in regular temperatures?

What are the benefits of hot Pilates?

Proponents of hot Pilates believe the addition of heat adds a cardio element to a normal Pilates workout. In raised temperatures, heart rate increases which means that controlled movements that aid strength and flexibility take on another layer of difficulty.

However, with this added difficulty also comes an element of ease. The heat can expand your range of motion due to your muscles and joints being warmer.

open image in gallery The studio was heated to approximately 40 degrees ( The Independent / Emilie Lavinia )

Angela Parretta, CEO and Founder of heated Pilates studio Drenched explains that, “heat helps warm up your muscles faster, which can improve flexibility, reduce the chance of injury, and make it easier to get deeper into the movements. Plus, sweating more intensely gives people that amazing, detoxifying feeling after class, which can feel like a reset both physically and mentally.”

Parretta adds that, “another reason hot Pilates is so popular is that it gives the core an intense workout while also being low impact on joints. It’s the perfect mix of strength and endurance, with the heat boosting calorie burn and making the workout feel more efficient. People love how quickly they start seeing muscle tone and improvement in balance and posture.”

My experience of hot Pilates

Having always been a fan of hot yoga and Pilates respectively, I jumped at the chance to book a hot Pilates class. Heat has always been a friend to me and a lot of my recovery rituals are sauna based. I sit on my infrared PEMF mat daily and find the heat helps with my overall flexibility and takes the edge off after the gym. Studies have shown that infrared heat causes the body to release nitric oxide, a molecule that delivers more oxygen and nutrients to tissues and triggers healing processes in the body.

I arrived at the Heartcore studio in London’s Bayswater keen to dive into a 90 minute mat-based session that would focus on “strength, cardio and flow”. Climbing the stairs to the heated room I was struck by the change in temperature and it dawned on me that this class might actually be somewhat of a challenge, even for a yoga bunny like me.

Like my favoured saunas and PEMF mat, Heartcore’s studio is heated with infrared, as opposed to convection heating. Rather than warming the surrounding air, infrared panels radiate light waves that warm anything the waves come into contact with – AKA the bodies in the studio.

We started off with slow controlled stretches and while I usually wear a t-shirt or long-sleeved top for Pilates, rather than just a sports bra, the top came off after the first ten minutes. I could already feel myself sweating a little but I’d made sure I’d taken some electrolytes before the class and knew I was in for a lot more sweat as the session ramped up.

“Since hot Pilates is new, there is no research on this area so it’s important to make sure that you hydrate well before and after.” explains Helen O’Leary, physiotherapist and clinical director at Complete Pilates. “The dangers of doing hot Pilates are overheating with symptoms such as dizziness, feeling light headed, nausea and dehydration. There is also a risk of injury from overstretching and some think that it is more difficult to tell when you are overstretching in the heat.”

As the moves became more challenging and it became harder to hold the poses I looked over at my neighbour who shot me a look that was part grimace, part encouragement. “Good, we’re in the same boat,” I thought to myself. I’ve been doing yoga and Pilates for years but sometimes the fear of not being able to keep up does take over and I find myself needing reassurance that I’m not the only one having to dig deep.

open image in gallery ( The Independent / Emilie Lavinia )

About 50 minutes in I was sweaty, thirsty and my core muscles were crying out for a break. This would have been fine in a normal class, but the heated air made me feel as though I couldn’t catch my breath. Something didn’t feel quite right but I powered through for another five minutes.

At 55 minutes in I had to stop. I felt lightheaded and folded down into a child’s pose on the mat to try and collect myself. I sat up and gulped down some water and felt a little annoyed at myself that I had stopped with 35 minutes of the class left to go but even sitting upright I felt strange.

The overwhelming desire to breathe in air that wasn’t 40 degrees was gnawing at me so I decided to tiptoe past the other sweat-soaked participants and head back downstairs for some respite. As soon as I reached the bottom of the stairs where the air was a normal temperature I felt better, if a little wounded after my tiptoe of shame.

Is hot Pilates safe?

I’d been assured that the heated studio would be safe to exercise in and having had plenty of prior experience with hot yoga and no health issues, I wasn’t especially concerned with whether hot Pilates would be safe or not. However, my slightly humbling experience did make me think twice about pushing my body too far.

Perhaps I’d not hydrated as well as I should have, or maybe I should have worn shorts instead of leggings to let my skin breathe better. I also don’t tend to exercise for 90 minutes in a non-heated studio, let alone a heated one. 45 minutes to an hour for a workout is more my usual speed. Whatever the reason for feeling like I couldn’t continue, the combination of a room heated to above body temperature and a series of moves intended to put pressure on every muscle group left me feeling less than fantastic.

Of course, hot Pilates isn’t for everyone. Parretta explains that, “most healthy adults can safely enjoy hot Pilates, but there are some groups who should consult with their doctor before jumping in – like pregnant women, those with cardiovascular conditions, or anyone sensitive to high heat. I always remind our clients to listen to their bodies, hydrate well and rest if needed.”

O’Leary also recommends that, “the style of your Pilates instructor matters. In the past, practitioners of a type of hot yoga called Bikram yoga were prone to injury due to the bootcamp style teaching which encouraged people to push through limits and endure the heat regardless of feeling unwell. Make sure you work with a teacher who is properly trained, and who encourages mindful movement and listening to your body. Research from the area of hot yoga shows that there are fewer adverse effects from sessions that are conducted in cooler temperatures.”

The verdict

Though my experience wasn’t perfect, I’m not against trying hot Pilates again. Exposure to infrared heat is one of my favourite recovery methods and a heated studio is a welcome environment in the winter months. However, I’d advise anyone interested in trying the viral exercise method to approach with caution and to only book a class that’s suited to your personal skill level, lest you end up feeling overwhelmed and dehydrated.

O’Leary advises that, “if you feel unwell whilst doing hot Pilates, you should move to a cooler area, reduce the intensity of exercise or stop. Drink water and cool off with wet towels, and seek medical attention if you still feel unwell.”

With a slightly faster pace than hot yoga, my Pilates session also incorporated hand weights, breathing exercises and pulses which combined with the heat in the room made for a class that would test most people who consider themselves to be physically fit.

I enjoyed the challenge up until the point where I prayed for cool air and felt a little light in the head and the sensation of getting ultra sweaty was strangely gratifying. I’d probably try another class but next time I think I’ll wear shorts, drink even more water beforehand and opt for a class that’s 45-60 minutes long, rather than an hour and a half.

