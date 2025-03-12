Winlandia Casino is one of several popular new casino sites, having rebranded and launched internationally in 2023.

The Winlandia welcome offers new customers a 100 per cent deposit match (up to £50) as well as 100 free spins on a popular slot game.

With no Winlandia bonus code required, new customers need only to sign up via one of our links in our article to claim their exclusive offer before depositing at least £10 to claim the deposit match and free spins.

Winlandia make the process for signing up straightforward with this exclusive offer for readers of The Independent, so we have provided a guide to offer more information on this promotion.

What is the Winlandia welcome offer?

New customers can receive a welcome offer when signing up for Winlandia and following the terms and conditions.

New players that sign up via one of the links in this article can deposit up to £50 and receive a 100 per cent deposit match in bonus credits and 100 free spins to use on Big Bass Bonanza, one of the best online slots.

A minimum deposit of £10 is required, though that means that a user would only get £10 as a matched deposit as well as the 100 free spins.

The casino bonus is liable for 30x wagering requirements and free spins have 60x wagering requirements.

In addition, the Winlandia bonus must be claimed after the first deposit within 72 hours.

Is there a Winlandia bonus code?

There is no Winlandia bonus code required to unlock this Winlandia welcome offer.

Users only need to sign up via one of our links to claim the exclusive Winlandia casino bonus for Independent readers. After that, they need to deposit up to £50 to earn a deposit match and 100 free spins on the Big Bass Bonanza slot games.

How to claim the Winlandia welcome bonus Step 1: Use one of our links on this page to visit Winlandia. Step 2: Click the Join and Deposit Now button and complete registration, starting with mobile phone number and date of birth. Step 3: Make a qualifying deposit worth at least £10 within three days of registration using an eligible payment method. Trustly, Neteller, PayPal, and debit card are among the methods available. Step 4: Once you’ve made a qualifying deposit you’ll receive your matched deposit up to £50 and 100 bonus spins to use on Big Bass Bonanza.

Key T&Cs for the Winlandia welcome offer

Before signing up for Winlandia, players at this new UK casino should read all the terms and conditions of the Winlandia welcome offer. Only sign up if you’re satisfied with the terms and conditions of this Winlandia bonus offer.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Players must be aged 18 or over and reside in the UK.

The Winlandia sign up offer is only available to one casino account per person.

New players must deposit a minimum of £10 using an eligible payment method.

Players must place qualifying deposit within three days of registering to qualify.

The casino bonus has 30x wagering requirements.

100 free spins are only available for Big Bass Bonanza, and they are available for 30 days. The extra free spins have wagering requirements of 60x.

Spins must be used and/or bonus must be claimed before using deposited funds.

How the Winlandia welcome offer compares to other casino offers

Overall, the Winlandia sign up bonus compares fairly favourably to other leading online casinos’ sign-up offers.

The process is fairly simple to claim without the need for a bonus code, while there are few restrictions on payment methods. Winlandia is a PayPal casino and this is a popular payment method with their existing customers.

Although Winlandia offer an exclusive promo for Independent readers, you’ll still find larger deposit matches elsewhere, but 100 free spins from a £10 deposit is still pretty good.

The wagering requirements are fairly consistent with other casino sites, but wagering requirements for both the bonus credit and the free spins is a little disappointing.

The comparison table below offers a brief look at how the offer stacks up against competitors:

Online casino Sign-up bonus Bonus code Wagering requirements Pub Casino 100% deposit bonus up to £100 N/A 40x PlayZee 100% deposit bonus up to £300, 100 Zee spins and 500 Zee points N/A 35x MrQ Spend £20, get 75 free spins INDY2024 N/A Great Britain Casino 100% deposit bonus up to £200 N/A 65x Quinn Casino Bet £10, get 50 free spins FREESPINS N/A

Why sign up with Winlandia?

Below is a brief look at a list of benefits for users thinking of signing up to Winlandia.

Firstly, Winlandia is a new online casino, offering new customers the chance to score a sizeable deposit match and 100 free spins.

The sign up process is simple, allowing new players to get down to business quickly, and there is an excellent range of promotions for existing customers too – including daily and weekly offers and a VIP program.

Winlandia has over 6,000 casino games across a range of genres, including new slots, table games and live casino, with a great range of established slots that includes famous titles such as Big Bass and Book of Dead.

The company offers a top live casino that offers streams from Las Vegas tables from MGMGrand and Bellagio hotels among others.

Overall, there is something for all casino players, including low stakes and free games to megaways and jackpot options for high rollers.

In terms of admin, there is a good array of payment options that are permitted with welcome offers, including PayPal, Neteller and Apple Pay.

In addition, they offer a wide range of customer support options including live chat, although it is not available 24/7.

One negative is that there is no native casino app, but the site has solid functionality and usability on mobile browsers.

Winlandia welcome offer pros and cons

On top of being straightforward to claim and use, the Winlandia welcome offer provides good value with a matched deposit and free spins, with a low deposit threshold as another bonus.

There are a couple of drawbacks in the form of wagering requirements and the fact that there are more valuable competitor offers, but overall the offer stacks up well against similar promos.

Winlandia welcome offer pros Winlandia welcome offer cons Exclusive offer for Independent readers Wagering requirements on bonus credits and free spins No bonus code required to unlock welcome offer Not as valuable as others on the market Low deposit threshold to unlock free spins and deposit match Short timeframe to claim welcome bonus

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly online, whether they’re gambling on sports betting sites or casino games.

Always remain within a budget and never exceed it, and never chase your losses either. It’s important not to get too carried away by free spins or free bet offers.

Players can use responsible gambling tools provided by gambling sites such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others.

In the UK there are a number of gambling addiction charities ready and prepared to help you with counselling, support groups and practical advice on how to help you recover if you do lose control:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.