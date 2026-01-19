Pay By Mobile Casino: Top 10 Pay By Phone Casinos 2026

Pay by mobile is one of the latest advancements in the online casino experience, allowing customers to place deposits via their mobile phone or simply by adding funds to their monthly phone bill.

Customers looking for a secure and efficient way to deposit funds into casino accounts can use their mobile phones to access bonus offers and games, removing the need to enter financial details and adding an extra layer of protection for users.

Many online casinos are adopting pay by mobile as a way to make deposits, but as always it can be difficult to know where to go to find the best experience online.

However, at The Independent our years of reviewing thousands of casino sites have given us expertise in finding the best operators on the market, with impartiality and reliability informing our reviews and each of our online casino and betting guides.

And in the guide below we’ve recommended the best pay by mobile casino sites in 2026, testing and evaluating both new online casinos and established sites to determine the best options for new and existing customers.

What is a pay by mobile casino site?

Pay by mobile casinos allow users to make deposits using their mobile phone bill or via a prepaid mobile balance. This offers a simple alternative to traditional payment methods such as debit card deposits or bank transfers.

Deposits made via pay by mobile are fully secure and allow customers to add funds to their account without having to input any bank or card details on your chosen site.

In addition, these deposits are also immediate, meaning players do not lose out on the speed of other deposit methods and can begin wagering with as little hassle as possible.

Different sites have different names for the deposit method, though it could fall under ‘Pay By Phone’, ‘PayviaPhone’ or ‘Pay By Phone Bill’.

Top 10 pay by mobile casinos

Ranking Pay By Mobile Casino Rating Casino Sign Up Offer Minimum Deposit Promo Code #1 Great Britain Casino ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 100% Bonus Deposit Match Up To £50 + 50 Free Spins £10 N/A #2 Ivy Casino ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Claim 20 Spins On Big Bass Splash £20 N/A #3 The Online Casino ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 200% Bonus Up To £50 + 20 Free Spins £10 TOC20 #4 O’Reels Casino ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ Claim 20 Spins On Big Bass Splash £20 N/A #5 Funky Jackpot ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ 100% Welcome Bonus Up to £100 + 25 Free Spins £10 N/A #6 Kong Casino ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ 50% Welcome Bonus up to £100 £10 N/A #7 Monster Casino ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ 100% up to £50 + 30 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza £10 MC200 #8 Spinzwin ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ 100% up to £50 + 20 Free Spins on Book of Dead £10 SP100 #9 The Phone Casino ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ Up To 150 No Wagering Free Spins £5 N/A #10 Duelz Casino ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ Get 140 Free Spins when you deposit £25 £25 N/A

How we rate pay by phone bill casinos

Licensing

We will only recommend gambling sites that carry a licence to trade which has been awarded by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). The UKGC exists to enforce the rules set by independent review bodies such as eCOGRA, so any UK casinos that are not regulated by the UKGC are considered unsafe and should be avoided.

Security

Our recommended pay by phone casinos will all use up-to-date security features to protect customer details and data. Examples of such features include SSL encryption and two-factor authentication.

Reputation

We judge casinos by reputation and our impressions after using them. We consider established brands, such as Duelz, and new pay by phone casinos that have caught our eye for the quality of their overall product.

Game Variety

The best casino sites will provide plenty of variety for their users, whether that be slot games and roulette options or table games such as online poker. These games must be provided by a range of quality operators, such as NetEnt and Playtech.

Customer Experience

What is the customer getting out of the casino? Are there enough games, such as slots, table games and live casino? Does it have a reputation as a high payout casino? There should be a variety of options and themes to satisfy all users.

Usability

How easy is the pay by mobile casino site and app to use? We only want to use sites that offer sound usability and functionality across the board, whether you’re using the desktop site, Apple or Android app, or a mobile browser.

Payment Methods

Along with Pay By Mobile, users should have access to a variety of payment options to reflect modern transactions. Bank transfers and debit cards are staples, but we want to ensure that newer methods are available, such as e-wallets and Apple Pay casinos.

Welcome Bonus

New customers should be rewarded with a quality casino sign up bonus. If we’re not satisfied with the casino bonuses on offer we won’t recommend the pay by phone bill casino site.

Promotions

Promotions should not end after the welcome bonus. Users should have options such as free spins, free play games, free bets and prize draws, among others.

Payout Rates

When recommending pay by phone casinos, we check that their games have a reasonable volatility and RTP, and chances for users to win fairly.

Responsible Gambling

We only recommend pay by mobile casino sites that promote responsible gambling and provide the requisite tools to help players manage their gambling habits.

Online casinos should take responsible gambling seriously, offering a range of support methods to aid users who require assistance. Deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion should all be on hand and easily accessible.

UK Gambling Regulations As of January 19th regulations regarding wagering requirements for gambling promotions are changing. Terms and conditions are being updated to reflect these changes. Correct information regarding the latest promotions are available at the top of this article. Wagering requirements on casino and betting offers will be capped at 10x from January 19th.

This is a reduction from previous standard requirements.

Key terms and condition on all offers available on this page are stipulated below.

Before signing up for any of the brands on this page check the terms and conditions.

How to deposit to a pay by mobile casino

Depositing via pay by mobile means that the amount is either deducted from your pay-as-you-go balance or added to your mobile phone bill.

This makes it very simple to fund your account – taking away the need for a debit card, bank transfer or e-wallet – though there are some restrictions, with deposits usually capped at certain amounts.

Below we have produced a short walkthrough for making a deposit at a pay by mobile casino:

Choose - Pick a pay by mobile casino site and follow the link to register. Select Pay by Mobile - During the deposit process, choose pay by mobile (or a branded version like fonix) as your preferred payment method. Deposit Amount - Enter the amount you want to deposit. Remember that this is often capped at around £10–£30 per deposit. Verify - You may receive a confirmation SMS or automated call containing a verification code. Enter this code to approve the transaction. Complete Deposit - Once confirmed, the funds will appear in your casino account instantly. The charge will then show up on your next phone bill or be deducted from your pay-as-you-go balance.

How to withdraw from a pay by phone bill casino

Unfortunately, you cannot use pay by mobile to withdraw funds from casino apps or sites.

Fast withdrawal casino sites offer alternative banking methods, including debit card, bank transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller and Payz.

Debit card is the easiest withdrawal method, with users simply needing to enter their card details before the money arrives within 12 hours (and often as quickly as two hours).

With a PayPal casino, customers can withdraw funds in a similar manner, though the processing time is a little longer – usually around 24 hours.

A Payz, Neteller or Skrill casino work in a similar manner to debit card withdrawals. Your bank account and card are linked to your account, so you simply withdraw into that.

The withdrawal system works in a similar way to deposits:

Select your withdrawal method. If required enter your details. Financial details are protected by the latest security software. Enter the withdrawal amount and confirm your withdrawal. Depending on your chosen withdrawal method, your funds will be returned within 24 hours to 72 hours.

Pay by mobile deposits: Methods available

Boku: Boku is a popular method for mobile payments. Customers using Boku can expect to simply add the payment to their mobile bill or alternatively Boku removes it your pre-paid credit. It’s safe and secure, ensuring that no financial details are shared with the online casino.

Fonix: Fonix allow customers to deposit via pay by mobile up to £40 at a time, requiring a minimum £10 deposit. It’s available on most pay by phone casinos and simply adds the value of your deposit to your mobile phone bill to be paid at the end of the month. Fonix is reliable and straightforward, making the process seamless.

PayForIt: PayForIt is notable for its partnerships with major mobile networks in the UK. Sky, O2, Vodafone, Virgin, EE and Three are among the brands available for customers to deposit, with those funds added to their mobile bill at the end of the month. It has clean aesthetics and straightforward instructions to complete deposits quickly.

Pay by mobile casino sites: What are the Pros & Cons?

Pros:

Speed: Customers can make fast and convenient deposits in a matter of minutes using their mobile device.

Security: No banking details are required using pay by mobile, adding a layer of protection for customers’ data.

Responsible gambling: Customers are limited to maximum £30 deposits, encouraging responsible gambling.

Cons:

Withdrawal: Customers cannot withdraw funds from their online casino using pay by mobile. Withdrawals must be used with other methods.

Deposit cap: The limit on deposits may not suit all customers, especially those that prefer high-stakes.

Processing fees: Some pay by mobile casino sites charge transaction fees for using the payment method.

Responsible Gambling

Gambling should be seen as a form of entertainment, not a reliable way to generate income. Set a clear budget before you play, never exceed it, and avoid the temptation to chase losses.

All reputable casinos offer responsible gambling tools to help maintain healthy habits. These include options like deposit caps, loss limits, cooling-off periods and full self-exclusion if needed.

These tools are also available on betting sites, bingo sites, new slot sites and slot apps, or any other type of regulated online gambling platform.

Be sure not to get too carried away by free spins and free bet offers, which may seem valuable on first glance, but can become addictive.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Pay by mobile casino FAQS

How customers use pay by mobile casino deposits?

To deposit via ‘Pay By Mobile’, customers must enter the cashier section before selecting pay by mobile. After that, users must enter their phone number and confirm the transaction via SMS. The deposit amount is added to their monthly phone bill or deducted from prepaid credit.

Are pay by mobile casino deposits safe?

Yes, pay by mobile deposits are safe as payments are encrypted and processed via mobile network providers. Our recommended pay by phone casino sites are all licensed and regulated by the UKGC, ensuring your data is secure.

Do pay by phone bill casinos charge processing fees?

Some pay by phone bill casino sites may charge processing fees, although this is not standard across the industry. Terms can be as high as 15 per cent, but check your chosen operator before making a deposit.

Are casino bonuses available with pay by mobile deposits?

Some casinos exclude Pay By Mobile from bonus eligibility due to transaction fees. Always check the promotional terms and conditions before depositing. If restricted, consider using an alternative method such as a debit card for your first deposit to qualify for welcome bonuses.

Can you withdraw funds from your casino account via pay by mobile?

No, pay by mobile is not an available method for withdrawals from online casinos. To withdraw funds you need to use an another method, such as a bank transfer or e-wallet.

