O’Reels Casino Welcome Bonus: 100% Matched Deposit Up to £25

O’Reels, one of the best new casino sites in the UK, is running a simple welcome offer for new customers, providing a 100 per cent match bonus up to £25.

New users simply need to deposit £20 or more to unlock the casino offer, with various deposit methods on offer at this Pay By Mobile casino.

The casino sign up offer comes with 30x wagering requirements, which must be completed within 28 days using only slot games.

While the O’Reels casino bonus is a fairly straightforward casino bonus, we’ve still produced a quick guide to the welcome offer, including how to access it, key terms and conditions and a rundown of the main pros and cons.

How the O’Reels Welcome Offer Works

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to access the O’Reels welcome offer:

Step 1: Create an account using one of the links in this article

Step 2: Complete registration with name, date of birth, email address etc

Step 3: Make your first deposit. This must be £20 or more, and must be made with a valid payment method.

Step 4: Receive a 100 per cent matched bonus, up to £25.

Step 5: Play slots and complete the 30x deposit wagering requirement.

Step 6: Claim your bonus cash from the account section.

O’Reels New Player Bonus Details

The O’Reels new player bonus has some basic details that players should be aware of. For a start, the minimum deposit amount is £20, while the maximum bonus available is £25.

In addition, there are 30x wagering requirements on the bonus amount, and only slot play counts towards wagering requirements. Unlike bonuses on other casino sites, the O’Reels Casino offer is not a no spins free wagering offer.

Below are two example breakdowns:

Deposit £20 → £20 bonus. 30x wagering requirements on £20 = £600 wagering.

Deposit £25 → £25 bonus. 30x wagering requirements on £25 = £750 wagering.

O’Reels Bonus Wagering Requirements Explained

Below is a quick run through of the wagering requirements for the O’Reels welcome bonus:

Wagering is 30x the deposit amount (not the overall bonus).

Wagering must be completed within 28 days of first deposit.

Players can deposit again while wagering to continue fulfilling requirements.

Table games and non-slots do not contribute.

Once completed, bonus cash is instantly added to the player's cash balance.

O’Reels Offer Key Terms & Conditions

Below, we’ve provided a brief rundown of the key terms related to the O’Reels sign up offer. Remember to check the full T&Cs online before opting in:

Offer is open to new players only who are aged 18+.

This is a first deposit bonus only, and is limited to one offer per person/household/device.

Minimum deposit is £20, maximum bonus is £25.

There are 30x wagering requirements on slots, and they must be achieved within 28 days.

The bonus is removed if requirements are not met.

The offer is subject to O’Reels’ general T&Cs.

Verdict – Is the O’Reels Casino Bonus Worth It?

Overall, the O’Reels casino bonus is a good option for casual slot players looking for a simple, no-frills matched deposit bonus.

Below is a brief rundown of the main pros of the O’Reels deposit bonus offer:

Offer has a low entry point with a minimum deposit of £20.

There is a cash reward in the bonus, rather than free spins.

The offer has straightforward wagering requirements of 30x the deposit.

And finally, here are the main cons of the O’Reels slots bonus:

The offer provides a relatively low maximum bonus compared to other casinos.

The slots-only restriction may not appeal to table game players.

Responsible gambling

When using online casinos, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling, as slot games in particular can become addictive

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using online bookies, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Always treat free bet offers or casino bonuses with an element of caution. They are widely available on gambling apps, but always check the terms and conditions, and consider whether they are worth your attention.

If you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.