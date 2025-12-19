No deposit free spins are one of the most popular ways for UK casino players to explore online slots, test new games and potentially win real money.

The best slot sites sometimes make these promotions part of their welcome packages, giving newcomers a chance to see what’s on offer before committing.

Big names such as Sky Vegas, Paddy Power Games and Grosvenor Online Casino regularly roll out no deposit free spin promos, ensuring that players have plenty of trusted options when deciding where to play.

In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at the top no deposit free spin offers currently available in the UK, helping you find the right casino site for your gaming style.

Top 5 Free Spins No Deposit UK Online Casinos

Users can find no deposit free spins at the casino sites below, either when signing up online or playing certain games.

1. Paddy Power Games

Paddy Power is one of the most notable brands in the business and brings the best value no deposit free spins offer on the market.

New customers can claim 50 free spins immediately after signing up for Paddy Power to use on a variety of eligible slot games. A further 10 no deposit free spins can be accessed through the promotions hub for Paddy’s Mansion Heist, paid out in a £1 casino bonus.

open image in gallery Our casino writer has put Paddy Power Games to the test ( The Independent )

If that’s not enough, a further 100 free spins can be unlocked by depositing and staking £10 online. Best of all, all 60 no deposit free spins and 100 free spins are no wagering free spins, meaning any winnings can be withdrawn immediately from your account.

Signing up for Paddy Power is straightforward. Users can claim the Paddy Power Games bonus by signing up using the promo code PGCTV1. All free spins can be secured using the promotional hub. In terms of value, the Paddy Power Games casino sign-up offer is one of the best value on the market.

2. Sky Vegas

Sky Vegas are another formidable brand among casino sites that offers no deposit free spins for new players. Free spins are available for new customers immediately after creating a Sky Vegas account.

Once you’ve registered, customers need only enter one of the slot games where 50 no deposit free spins will be waiting for you to use.

These are no wagering free spins, meaning that winnings can be withdrawn straight away. Sky Vegas offers a wide range of online slots to use your free spins on, although once you’ve opened one option you must fulfil the entire free spins complement on that slot game, so choose wisely.

open image in gallery Sky Vegas have one of the best free spin sign up offers going ( Sky Vegas )

New customers can further boost their free spins amount by opting-in on the Sky Vegas welcome offer. By opting-in, depositing £10 and staking £10, players can secure 200 free spins to use on Sky Vegas slots.

Again, these free spins have no wagering requirements attached, allowing customers to play and then withdraw their winnings without having to play through their casino bonus, making it one of the best payout casinos online.

Free spins are active for seven days, giving users ample time to use their full casino sign up offer.

3. NetBet

NetBet give new users a very warm welcome by handing them 11 no deposit free spins for their casino sign-up bonus.

Few casino sites provide as much value without requiring a deposit as NetBet, who offer a seamless process to claim the offer.

open image in gallery We thoroughly tested NetBet’s casino ( The Independent )

By using our link and entering the NetBet bonus code KINGKONG during registration, customers can unlock 11 free spins.

These no deposit free spins will be credited upon player verification and are playable only on King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas 4.

The spins carry no wagering requirements, but the maximum amount of cash winnings is capped at £10.

When the time comes to make a first deposit, new users can get 100 free spins on Big Bass Splash in return for their first £10 spent on slot games.

4. William Hill Vegas

As one of the most established names in the UK gambling industry, William Hill Vegas consistently delivers strong casino offers, including regular no deposit free spins.

Each Monday, players can claim 10 free spins with no deposit required on a featured slot selected by William Hill. Unlocking the offer is simple: just head to the promotions page and click the “get free spins” button to activate your bonus.

open image in gallery Claiming free spins with no deposit is straightforward on William Hill ( William Hill )

Beyond this weekly perk, William Hill also provides a competitive welcome bonus for new customers, currently offering 100 free spins on Gold Blitz with qualifying play. Additional ongoing promotions and exclusive Vegas offers can be found in the dedicated promo section, giving players even more chances to earn free spins and cashback on top-rated slot games.

William Hill Vegas is a strong choice whether you're new to online casinos or looking for a trusted brand with reliable ongoing incentives, especially if no deposit casino offers are a priority.

5. Grosvenor Casino

Grosvenor Casino are one of the most recognisable casino brands for UK players.

It’s no surprise to see it offers one of the best no deposit offers withs free-to-play game the Grand Prize Wheel. All players need to do is register and press the relevant button on the promotions page.

open image in gallery Grosvenor’s Grand Prize Wheel is one of the best daily free to play games around ( Independent )

Existing customers who already have access to the online casino can follow the same process to unlock their free spins.

Grosvenor has a good reputation for taking care of their customers and they’ll regularly have a good selection of offers and prize draws, with free spins, cash prizes, free bets and even free holidays up for grabs.

Free Spins No Deposit Bonuses Explained

Free spins no deposit bonuses are offers that give customers free spins on games without having to make a real-money deposit. These casino bonuses can be won via playing certain games or as a reward for regular use of an online casino, or sometimes when you simply sign up to a new UK casino.

Free spins no deposit offers work in a similar way to other casino bonus offers. Customers simply have to claim the offer and follow the relevant terms and conditions.

Users should be aware of terms and conditions on gambling sites. Common terms include wagering requirements, withdrawal caps, maximum win caps and game eligibility.

Wagering requirements mean that the casino requires bettors to wager any winnings a certain number of times before any withdrawal.

Players can win real money from the no deposit free spins, but there are often conditions that you are required to meet and should keep in mind before taking part in any promotion.

Pros And Cons Of No Deposit Free Spins

While no deposit free spins can be a great way to try out a casino without much risk, they also come with certain limitations — here’s a breakdown of the key pros and cons to consider.

Pros Cons ✓ No financial risk for customers ✗ Wagering requirements can be high ✓ Great way to try out new slots ✗ Restricted to specific games ✓ Good test of the quality of a casino site ✗ Cap on winnings

Free Spin No Deposit Bonus Terms and Conditions

Free spin no deposit bonuses can be appealing, but it’s important to remember that “free” rarely means unlimited.

Most offers come with rules that can affect how much value you actually get from your slot bonuses.

Common conditions include wagering requirements, limits on how much you can withdraw, specific games you must play, and short expiry periods. For instance, you might win £10 in slot bonuses but only be allowed to cash out up to £50, even if your total winnings are higher.

Some casinos also require account verification, or even a deposit, within a certain time. To avoid disappointment, always read the terms carefully and treat them as part of the offer itself.

How to Claim Free Spins No Deposit Bonuses

Choose a casino from our list: We only recommend online casinos that have been licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring a safe and secure gambling experience. Sign up and verify your account: Register with your chosen casino using your personal details, and verify your account. Read T&Cs of free spin promo: Check through the terms of the offer, including game restrictions, wagering requirements and expiry dates. Claim your spins: If you are happy to accept the terms, complete the necessary steps to claim your free spins. Start playing on eligible casino games: You are now ready to use your free spins.

How We Rate Free Spins No Deposit Casinos

We use stringent guidelines when recommending casinos and their free spins no deposit offers. Here’s what we look out for when reviewing each offer and casino.

Licensing: We only recommend licensed and regulated UKGC casinos, ensuring players are safe when gambling online.

Fair terms and conditions: We ensure that the free spins no deposit offers recommended provide customers with fair terms and conditions that are as unrestrictive as possible.

Mobile compatibility: Casino apps or a mobile-compatible site are a must-have for our recommended free spins no deposit operators.

Customer support: The no deposit free spins offers highlighted all come from online casinos that provide a wide range of customer support options, such as live chat and email support.

Withdrawal options: Online casinos should offer a diverse range of payment options. Debit cards are no longer the only option, with punters often preferring to use a Pay By Mobile casino or PayPal casino. E-wallets, like PayPal and Skrill, often speed up the bank process and no fast withdrawal casino would be seen without offering some kind of e-wallet service.

Game variety: We aim to recommend no deposit free spins that can be used across a wide variety of slot games, enhancing the gaming experience for customers.

Responsible Gambling

Casino sites should offer a full range of responsible gambling tools, such as self-assessment calculators, deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

These tools help users remain in control of their budgets; remember that gambling is a form of entertainment, not a way to make money, so have a budget in mind and never wager more than you can afford to lose.

The same safer gambling rules apply across all gambling mediums, so whether you are using the best betting sites, poker sites or bingo sites, it’s vital to remain in control of your time and money.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

If you need to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Summary: Finding the Best No Deposit Free Spins in the UK

No deposit free spins are a low-risk way to test casino brands and new slot games while keeping your spending in check.

Our recommendations only feature UKGC-licensed casino sites such as Paddy Power Games, Sky Vegas, William Hill and Grosvenor, ensuring safe play and fair terms.

These operators offer some of the best value bonuses on the market, with many providing wager-free spins and transparent conditions.

Before claiming any offer, always read the terms and conditions, check wagering rules and expiry dates, and set personal limits to stay in control.

The casinos featured in this guide were reviewed for trust, transparency and responsible gambling standards, helping players enjoy free spins with confidence.

For more information on safer gambling or to find help if needed, visit BeGambleAware.org or the NHS gambling support service.

Free Spins No Deposit FAQs

What are no deposit free spins?

No deposit free spins are spins given to customers without them having to make a real-money deposit. These can usually be used on certain slots offered by the casino site.

Can I win real money with free spins?

Free spins no deposit offers do allow customers to win real money, though there are sometimes restrictive terms such as wagering requirements.

Do I need to wager winnings before I can withdraw?

Some no deposit free spins UK do require customers to wager their winnings a certain number of times. This can range from 25x to over 65x, though the casinos we recommend will have lower wagering requirements.

Can I claim no deposit spins on mobile?

Most casino sites will provide no deposit free spin offers that are valid on either desktop or mobile, while some will even be offered exclusively to mobiles and casino apps.

Do no deposit free spins expire?

Yes, most no deposit free spins come with an expiry date, which can range from 24 hours to seven days. If you don’t use them in time the spins will disappear from your account, so it’s always worth checking how long you have to use them.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.