Paddy Power Games, the online casino branch of the renowned UK betting site, is rewarding new UK and Irish players with up to 160 free spins as part of a casino sign up bonus.

New users can get 50 no wagering free spins worth £0.10 each on eligible slots, while also landing 10 free spins (in the form of a £1 bonus) on Paddy’s Mansion Heist as well as 100 additional free spins for one of the best slot sites once they deposit and wager £10.

All free spins are no wagering – with any winnings paid in cash and yours to keep – and must be claimed within seven days, with spins expiring in the same timeframe once claimed.

With plenty to consider in the Paddy Power games bonus, we’ve produced a guide to the welcome offer, including additional details on the Paddy Power free spins as well as how to access the offer and key terms and conditions.

Paddy Power Games Bonus Explained

The Paddy Power Games Bonus offers new customers a total of 160 free spins with a minimum deposit of £10 required for the 100 free spins stage (debit card or Apple Pay deposits only).

The offer is split into three parts: 50 free spins worth £0.10 each on eligible slots, 10 free spins in the form of a £1 bonus, and 100 additional free spins once customers deposit and wager £10.

Customers need to use the Paddy Power promo code PGCTV1 when registering a new account. The free spins must be claimed via the promotions hub within seven days, and all free spins and bonuses expire after seven days. The Paddy Power no wagering bonus has no wagering requirements on any winnings.

Deposit method restrictions include E-wallets, with PayPal, Neteller, Skrill and Paysafecard not eligible.

For the 50 free spins, the first eligible slot you launch will lock the spins to that title. Eligible Paddy Power slot games include:

Paddy Power Bonanza Fortune Play Jackpot King

Fishin’ Frenzy

Luck of the Irish Fortune Spins 2

Wish Upon a Cashpot

Eye of Horus

King Kong Cashpots and others.

How to Claim the Paddy Power Games Offer

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Paddy Power Games welcome offer:

Step 1: Register a new account using promo code: PGCTV1.

Step 2: Go to your Promotional Hub and claim your 50 Free Spins (on eligible slots).

Step 3: Opt-in separately to claim 10 Free Spins (£1 bonus) on Paddy’s Mansion Heist.

Step 4: Opt-in again, deposit and wager £10 (via debit card or Apple Pay only) to unlock 100 more Free Spins.

Step 5: Use all spins within seven days to avoid expiry. Winnings are paid in cash – no wagering required.

Paddy Power Games Welcome Offer Terms: What to Know

Below, we’ve provided a brief rundown of the key terms related to the Paddy Power Games sign up offer. Remember to check the full T&Cs online before opting in:

Offer open to new UK & Ireland customers only, aged 18+, with fully verified accounts.

50 free spins valued at £0.10 each (locked to the first eligible slot you launch). 10 free spins on Paddy’s Mansion Heist available via a £1 bonus.

100 free spins when you deposit and wager £10 (valid only via debit card/Apple Pay).

No wagering requirements. All winnings from free spins and £1 bonus are yours to keep.

All rewards must be used within 7 days of issue.

Excluded deposit methods include PayPal, Skrill, Paysafecard, Neteller.

Each stage of the welcome offer must be opted into and completed in the correct order via the promotional hub.

Other Paddy Power Games Promotions

Paddy’s Wonder Wheel – Daily Free Game With Real Prizes

Paddy Power Games gives new and existing players a good reason to log in daily with Paddy’s Wonder Wheel – a free-to-play promotion offering real rewards.

Once registered and verified, you can spin the wheel every day for a chance to win a mix of prizes including free spins, cash, game bonuses, scratchcards, or even sportsbook free bets. There are thousands of winners daily, and every spin could reward you instantly, with no deposit required to take part.

Together with the Paddy Power games bonus, such promotions make Paddy Power Games one of the most rewarding destinations for new casino players.

All prizes are credited instantly once claimed, and specific terms will be visible on the promotion page post-spin.

Why Choose Paddy Power Games?

Paddy Power is one of the UK and Ireland’s most established betting brands, with a strong reputation alongside full UKGC licensing.

The company is known for providing a brilliant user experience and player-friendly promotions, while the 160 free spins welcome offer is one of the most generous and risk-free on the market. It’s ideal for casual players looking to try out top slot games without worrying about complex wagering requirements.

The games platform delivers no wagering free spins, daily promos, and exclusive titles like Paddy’s Mansion Heist, with a positive overall user experience on offer on both the betting site and online casino.

Responsible gambling

When using gambling sites be aware that they can be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using casino sites, betting sites, betting apps, online slots UK or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.