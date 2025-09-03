Mecca Bingo is one of the most easily recognisable names in the UK gambling industry, and the bingo stalwart continues to run its “Legendary Welcome Offer” for new online players.

The offer is one of the best multi-reward offers on the market today, providing a £40 bingo bonus, 50 no wagering free spins on King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas, and a £20 in-club voucher.

There is no need to use any Mecca Bingo promo codes, while there’s only 5x wagering requirements on the casino bonus and no wagering on the free spins.

To help readers out, we’ve put together a guide to the Mecca Bingo sign up offer, including details on how to access it, key terms and even a brief kind of Mecca Bingo review.

What You Get With the Mecca Bingo Welcome Offer

The Mecca online bingo offer is split into three parts, including a casino bonus, free spins and a voucher for use in Mecca’s brick-and-mortar venues.

£40 Bingo Bonus: This bonus is for use in the bingo lobby. The bingo bonus has a 5x wagering requirement. 50 Free Spins: These are for use on King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas, and they come with no wagering requirements. £20 Club Voucher: This is sent via email for in-club redemption, and can be used on anything from bingo game to food and drinks.

How to Claim the Mecca Bingo Sign Up Bonus

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Mecca Bingo welcome offer:

Step 1: Register a new Mecca Bingo account. There is no need for a Mecca Bingo promo code.

Step 2: Opt in and deposit at least £10. PayPal and Paysafecard deposits are excluded.

Step 3: Play £10 or more on selected bingo games within 7 days.

Step 4: Receive all three parts of the offer: the Mecca Bingo bonus, the Mecca Bingo free spins and the club voucher.

Mecca Bingo Bonus Terms to Know

Below is a brief breakdown of the key terms related to the offer. However, remember to check the T&Cs in full on the Mecca Bingo website before opting in:

One offer available per customer or household.

There is a 5x wagering requirement on the bingo bonus.

Free spins have no wagering requirements and expire in 21 days.

The club voucher is emailed within 72 hours, and must be shown with membership card.

The bonus must be claimed within 28 days.

Why Choose Mecca Bingo?

There are many reasons why users of bingo sites and slot sites might choose Mecca Bingo, with the name having established itself as one of the most well-known and trustworthy on the UK market through a combination of physical bingo clubs and a long-standing UK presence.

The company offers bingo and slot games under one roof, with a huge variety of options – from popular Mecca Bingo slots to their own exclusives – as well as a strong community feel created via chat games and themed bingo rooms.

In terms of the Mecca Bingo offer, it is one of the most valuable on the market, with the club voucher adding an offline benefit too.

In addition, once you’ve signed up there are also plenty of Mecca Bingo offers for existing customers too, including exclusive in-club perks.

Finally, the site is fully licensed and regulated by the UKGC, meaning users can play knowing their data is safe.

How Mecca Bingo Compares to Other Bingo Sites

The table below shows a brief comparison of how the Mecca Bingo sign up offer compares to offers from other major bingo sites:

Bingo Site Bonus Offer Min Deposit Wagering Extras Mecca Bingo £40 bingo, 50 spins, £20 voucher £10 5x bingo only £20 club voucher Buzz Bingo Play £10, Get £40 in Bingo Bonuses and/or 200 Spins £10 4x bingo, 20x slots Regular giveaways Gala Bingo Play £10 & Get £10 Bingo Bonus + 100 Free Spins £10 2x bingo only Gameshow-style bingos

Summary: Mecca Bingo Sign-Up Offer Review

Mecca Bingo’s “Legendary Welcome Offer” is one of the most generous multi-part bonuses available to UK bingo players.

New customers who deposit and stake £10 on selected bingo games unlock a £40 bingo bonus, 50 no wagering free spins on King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas, and a £20 in-club voucher.

No promo code is required, and the wagering requirement is just 5x on the bingo bonus, much lower than you’ll typically find on new bingo sites.

With a long-standing reputation, strong community features, and plenty of ongoing promos for existing users, Mecca Bingo remains a standout choice for fans of both online and in-person bingo play.

Responsible Gambling

Always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that betting can be addictive.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using casino apps, betting sites, poker sites or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by betting sign up offers or casino offers, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.