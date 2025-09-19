10Bet Casino Bonus: 100% up to £50 on First Deposit

10Bet Casino is running a new customer offer providing a 100 per cent matched deposit bonus worth up to £50.

New customers can benefit from the 10Bet Casino bonus when signing up and opting in with the code CASINO, with the bonus credited once users make a £10 qualifying deposit.

The bonus carries a 30x wagering requirement and must be used within 30 days, with select games excluded and a maximum bet limit in place.

Below, we’ve provided a quick guide to the 10Bet Casino bonus offer, including how to access it, key terms and conditions and a brief 10Bet Casino review for the offer.

10Bet Casino Bonus Key Offer Details

The 10Bet online casino offer provides a 100 per cent matched deposit bonus up to £50 when new users sign up and select the bonus or enter the 10Bet Casino promo code CASINO.

Users then need to make a minimum deposit of £10 with an eligible payment method (excluding Skrill and Neteller) before they are credited with the matched deposit bonus instantly.

The bonus comes with wagering requirements of 30x, with eligible games including slots (100 per cent contribution) and table and live casino games (10 per cent). There is a large list of excluded games to note too.

The bonus expires 30 days from the date of deposit, and there is a maximum bet value of 50 per cent of the bonus amount or £25 (whichever is higher).

How to Claim

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the 10Bet Casino welcome bonus:

Step 1: Sign up for a new account at 10Bet Casino, one of the best online casino sites in the UK.

Step 2: Choose the casino bonus during registration or enter the 10Bet Casino promo code CASINO on your first deposit.

Step 3: Deposit £10 or more using a valid payment method (Skrill and Neteller are excluded).

Step 4: Receive a 100 per cent bonus up to £50 instantly.

Step 5: Wager the bonus 30x within 30 days to convert winnings to cash.

10Bet Casino Offer Terms to Note

Below, we’ve provided a brief rundown of the key terms related to the 10Bet Casino bonus. Remember to check the full T&Cs online before opting in:

Bonus funds cannot be withdrawn directly – only your winnings post-wagering are cashable.

Wagering must be completed within 30 days.

There is a maximum bet limit: 50 per cent of the bonus value or £25 — whichever is lower.

Playing excluded games (e.g. Aviator, Wild Lava, Age of the Gods: Fate Sisters) with bonus funds can void the offer.

Any withdrawals made before wagering is complete forfeit the bonus.

Only slot games count 100 per cent towards wagering; table or live games only count 10 per cent.

The bonus cannot be used alongside any other offer.

10Bet Casino Bonus Pros and Cons

Below is a summary of the pros and cons to the Bet10 Casino welcome bonus:

Pros

The offer is a simple 100 per cent matched bonus for new players.

Slots contribute fully to wagering requirements.

There is a generous 30-day wagering period.

All winnings from the casino bonus are cashable once wagering is met.

Cons

Game exclusions limit flexibility.

Skrill and Neteller deposits are excluded.

Maximum bet limits apply while wagering the bonus.

How the 10Bet Bonus Compares to Other Casino Offers

Casino Welcome Offer Min Deposit Wagering Bonus type Coral 100 free spins £10 None on spins Free spins Winomania Up to £100 + 100 free spins £10 40x Match + spins Buzz Casino 200 free spins £10 20x Free spins PlayOJO 80 free spins £10 None on spins Free spins

Responsible Gambling

When using gambling sites be aware that they can be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using betting sites, casino apps, betting apps, a new UK casino or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.