This is what’s included in Waitrose’s £20 Valentine’s Day meal deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Get the heart-shaped chocolate truffles and massive flower bouquets ready – love it or loathe it, Valentine's Day is here. If you’re yet to sort your date night dinner plans, Waitrose has you covered, catering for the occasion with its dine-in deal for two.

A budget-friendly alternative to busy restaurants and tepid takeaways, the deal is one of the many being unveiled by supermarkets, from M&S to Aldi. Waitrose’s menu will span more than 30 dishes, across starters, mains, sides, desserts and drink options (which serve two), all for £20. And, it gets better – if you just can’t wait until 14 February to devour this discounted dinner, the Valentine's Day deal will be available in Waitrose stores and online a week in advance.

As for how much you're actually saving with this deal, you could get up to £18.65 off, depending on the items you go for – this will equate to nearly half price, and if that doesn't make your heart flutter, perhaps the menu will. Think melt-in-the-middle puds, plant-based steak and a choice of wine, lager, cocktails and alcohol-free tipples to wash it all down.

Waitrose isn’t the only supermarket hoping to woo us with its dine-in offer of course. The likes of M&S (we’ve taste-tested its menu, naturally)Aldi and Co-op are also serving up impressive Valentine’s Day meal deals. But for everything we know about the Waitrose menu, keep reading.

When is the Waitrose Valentine’s dine-in meal deal launching?

open image in gallery ( Waitrose )

Similarly to most other supermarkets, the Waitrose Valentine’s Day meal deal will be available in stores and online until 16 February.

What’s included?

If you opt for the Waitrose Valentine’s Day dine-in deal this year, you’ll be looking at a choice of starters, mains, sides and desserts from the premium Waitrose No1 range, as well as a drink, and this will serve two people while being priced at just £20. In terms of what to expect from the menu, the starters include prawn cocktail, moules marinière, vegetable antipasti arancini with basil pesto, which is vegan, goat's cheese and lemon bakes with wild garlic pesto, and more.

Next up, it’s the main courses. There’s even more choice here, spanning fish, meat and vegetarian and vegan dishes. Among the options, there are lamb cutlets with sticky cherry and balsamic glaze, parmigiano reggiano and truffle chicken kyiv, beef bourguignon, brie and extra mature cheddar potato dauphinoise pies, Juicy Marbles thick-cut filet plant-based steaks and paella. And the sides sound equally delicious. You could be pairing your mains with the likes of triple-cooked fries with Cornish sea salt, potato dauphinoise or three-cheese cauliflower and broccoli gratin. We’ve got our eye on the hand-stretched roasted garlic and buffalo mozzarella flatbread.

The desserts sound equally as delicious. Chocoholics will swoon over the melt-in-the-middle chocolate puddings or tortes, but if you prefer fruity desserts, you might go for the raspberry panna cotta or the Sicilian lemon tarts. There’s also a sticky toffee pudding and white stilton with candied strawberries.

And drinks for the table haven’t been overlooked, either. La Gioiosa Asolo prosecco and shiraz are among the alcoholic drinks, while, if you’re leaning towards a cocktail, you could, instead, be sipping on an old fashioned, a cosmopolitan or a negroni. Alcohol-free, you could opt for the alcohol-free sparkling rosé or flavoured sparkling water from Dash.

Available now through 16 February

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s supermarket dine-in deals