Champagne will make any celebration go off with a bang, whether it’s an anniversary, a birthday toast or just about any other occasion that demands some fizz.

But, thanks to its luxury status, the French tipple is an indulgent, and often expensive, treat. However, there are plenty of deals to be found at supermarkets and wine specialists, such as Laithwaites and Majestic.

For anyone who enjoys a sip of sparkling, we’ve picked out the best champagne deals, ranging from individual bottles to cases of six, so you can stock up for less.

Featuring some of the most recognised champagne makers, including Bollinger and Piper-Heidsieck, there’s something for everyone to enjoy while bagging a bargain.

So, all there’s left for us to say is cheers!

The best champagne deals for February 2025 are:

Laurent-Perrier cuveé rosé petal robe: Was £79.95, now £58.95, Slurp.co.uk

Was £79.95, now £58.95, Slurp.co.uk Chapel Down Brut 6 bottle case, 75cl: Was £180, now £132, Chapeldown.com

Was £180, now £132, Chapeldown.com Billecart-Salmon brut blanc de blancs grand cru: Was £72, now £67.99, Wanderlustwines.co.uk

Laurent-Perrier cuveé rosé, case of six: Was £540, now £360, Majestic.co.uk

A similar fizz from Laurent-Perrier was selected by our wine expert Claire as the best for gifting in her review of the best champagnes, and it’s clear to see why. After all, who doesn’t love a bit of pink? “It gets its colour from skin contact (the saignée method, if you want to impress your pals), rather than adding red wine,” wrote Claire. “You can expect some ripe red fruit such as strawberry and a little raspberry; pastry; and a slightly spicy finish.” And now you can treat a loved one for less, thanks to a 25 per cent discount.

G.H. Mumm Cordon Rouge Brut NV: Was £38.99, now £30, Waitrosecellar.com

Matured in cellars beneath Reims, this fizz is described as smooth and easy-drinking. Hailing from the iconic wine house G.H. Mumm, brut champagne blends pinot noir, chardonnay and meunier for a fresh and vibrant bubbly. Beautifully presented in a bottle adorned with a red ribbon that has paid homage to the Legion of Honour since 1876, it’s sure to go down a treat.

Billecart-Salmon brut blanc de blancs grand cru: Was £72, now £67.99, Wanderlustwines.co.uk

This month Claire’s number one pick for the best champagne overall is on offer at Wanderlustwines. Claire found this bottle to be a truly special blend, combining the grapes of the “five grand cru vineyards of the Côte des Blancs (that’s Avize, Chouilly, Cramant, Mesnil-sur-Oger and Oger” it also uses two different age groups for that added complexity. Flavour-wise, Claire puts it best by writing: “There’s a little buttered brioche, almond and fruit. In a word: yum.”

Piper-Heidsieck cuvee brut champagne, case of six: Was £270, now £234, Majestic.co.uk

This case of six bottles of Piper-Heidsieck cuvée now has £36 off. The champagne house has 235 years of history, so, we think it’s safe to say it knows its stuff. This bottle is a fresh pinot noir-dominated fizz with flavours of pear and apple, plus a hint of citrus. This sounds like the perfect sundowner.

Bollinger rosé NV champagne: Was £79.99, now £57.99, Northandsouthwines.co.uk

Snap up this bottle of Bollinger at a steal. Housed inside the classic pink packaging, and now with £22 off, it could be the perfect gift for you or a special someone. Drink this bottle with your partner, friends, or enjoy it on your own – we won’t judge.

