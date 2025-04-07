Celebrity Big Brother 2025 launch – LIVE: Mickey Rourke and Patsy Palmer lead this year’s rumoured cast
A new cohort of stars are gearing up to enter the famous house
Celebrity Big Brother is back on our screens, and a new crowd of famous faces is getting ready to spend the next few weeks living under constant scrutiny, with their every move, meltdown and ill-advised remark broadcast to the nation.
The official line-up of stars will be confirmed when the launch episode kicks off at 9pm tonight on ITV but, as ever, there are plenty of rumours swirling round as to who will be taking part in the star-studded social experiment.
Reports suggest that the likes of EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, former talk show host Trisha Goddard, retired Olympic athlete Daley Thompson and former Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant will be entering the CBB house.
Also rumoured to be joining the line-up are Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd, American pop star Jojo Siwa and singer Chesney Hawkes.
And perhaps the biggest name to sign up is actor and Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke, the 72-year-old star of The Wrestler and 9 ½ Weeks, who is reportedly the highest-paid of this year’s contestants, securing a rumoured £500,000 fee.
Will this eclectic line-up of celebs make for television gold? And which star will end up winning over viewers?
The colourful new Diary Room chair
Of course, a Big Brother redesign wouldn’t be complete without a weird new Diary Room chair. This one continues the explosion in a Dulux factory theme: it’s covered in big, bold paint drips and decorated in a frankly migraine-inducing array of colours.
Inside the Celebrity Big Brother house
Before this year’s cohort of celebrities make their CBB debut this evening, here’s a sneaky look inside the new Big Brother house. As ever, it’s been decorated with all the extravagant zeal of an over-excited kid decorating on Sims 2. Minimalism? The CBB interior designers haven’t heard of it. 2025’s aesthetic seems to be all about dripping blobs of paint in pink and blue.
And there’s a swirl-patterned dining table that, more than anything, reminds me of the opening moments of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.
The best Celebrity Big Brother moments of all time
Which Celebrity Big Brother moments live on in your head rent free?
For me, there can only be one winner, and that’s “David’s dead”, the chaotic, extremely quotable farce that played out in the CBB house in 2016. When Angie Bowie was informed by producers that her husband, iconic musician David, had just died, she was understandably distraught, and shared the news with housemate Tiffany Pollard.
Pollard, however, got the wrong end of the stick entirely, and assumed that Angie was in fact mourning the death of fellow contestant David Gest. Pandemonium ensued.
Arguably, CBB has been trying to live up to those dizzy heights ever since, but there are plenty of other nuggets of TV gold in the show’s back catalogue.
From ‘Kandy Floss with a K’ to Gemma Collins’ meme-worthy time in the house, here are some of the best moments from series past...
The best Celebrity Big Brother moments: from ‘David’s dead’ to Kandy Floss
Who's on the line-up of Celebrity Big Brother 2025?
First things first, who is rumoured to be taking part this time around? As ever, we won’t know for certain until the launch show kicks off tonight, but the rumour mill is already in overdrive. Here are some of the names who are thought to have signed up...
