Celebrity Big Brother 2025: Dates, times and how to watch

An array of celebrities have been rumoured to be entering the Big Brother house this year including Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, Eastenders star Patsy Palmer and former Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant.

Oscar nominee and former boxer, Mickey Rourke, is a controversial figure who has had a turbulent career featuring public feuds and high-profile relationships.

He is known for his lead role in The Wrestler and has more recently been on the US version of The Masked Singer as well as the Roman Polanski-directed comedy The Palace and parody movie Not Another Church Movie.

Meanwhile, after the 2024 general election, Fabricant lost his seat in Lichfield to Dave Robertson having served as an MP since 1992. He has previously appeared on the celebrity edition of Channel 4’s First Dates for Stand Up To Cancer.

Last year, Patsy Palmer returned to Eastenders, after becoming a DJ over a decade ago. In 2005 she competed in BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing and featured in ITV’s Dancing On Ice in 2023.

This year marks the 24th series of Celebrity Big Brother. The original reality TV series made a comeback last year to ITV following a six-year hiatus after last being aired on Channel 5 in 2018.

The 2024 series was particularly explosive, largely thanks to former X Factor judges Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne making remarks about their fellow celebrity housemates.

Another dramatic series is being anticipated this year. Rourke is expected to bring Hollywood stories and gossip to the house given his previous run-ins with stars. He famously had a public feud with Robert De Niro and had two marriages, one with Moment By Moment actor Debra Feuer from 1981 to 1989 and model Carre Otis from 1992 to 1998.

It has also been claimed that the new series will include American Pop Star JoJo Siwa, former Love Islander Chris Hughes and retired Olympic athlete Daley Thompson.

How to watch Celebrity Big Brother?

Celebrity Big Brother is expected to run until late April 19 with the first eviction taking place this Friday (11 April) with the launch show going out live on Monday (7 April).

The show will be airing at 9pm each night and will be available on catch up via on-demand services ITVX and STV Player.

A spin-off show called Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will follow on ITV2, which will see the return of last year’s winner, reality star David Potts.