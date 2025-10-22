The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I’ve found the best deals in Amazon’s holiday beauty event, from Dyson, Thayers, and more
The retailer has slashed prices on tonnes of big brands
Despite Prime Day only being last month, Amazon has dropped another sales event — and the deals are just as good, if not better. The retailer has launched its holiday beauty event, offering the perfect opportunity to buy gifts ahead of the holidays.
In previous years, the retailer has reduced everything from Tatcha luxury skincare to Color Wow haircare. And this year, the stakes are even higher. I’ve already spotted offers on Dyson, Charlotte Tilbury, and K-beauty brands.
To help make shopping a little easier, I’ve sifted through and rounded up the best beauty deals on some of my favorite products across skincare, makeup, haircare, and fragrances. In the true spirit of the holiday season, I’d also recommend not missing Amazon’s beauty advent calendar (worth $245, now $98, Amazon.com), which features products from Clinique, Elemis, Milk, and more. Happy saving.
Best beauty discounts in Amazon’s holiday event
Best skincare deals
Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm
Laneige lip sleeping mask, peach iced tea
Bioderma sensibio H2O micellar water
Kate Somerville mega-A skin transforming retinal serum
Kiehl's avocado eye treatment
Thayers coconut water toner
Best make-up deals
Covergirl lash blast supercloud mascara
Charlotte Tilbury beauty light wand liquid highlighter, high blush
Laura Geller baked balance-n-brighten color correcting powder foundation
Maybelline hyper easy liquid pen eyeliner
Best haircare deals
Dyson airwrap origin
Moroccanoil intense hydrating mask
T3 luxedry high-performance hair dryer
Dyson supersonic origin hair dryer
Virtue full sulfate free volumizing shampoo
Best fragrance deals
Giorgio Armani my way le parfum
Dolce & Gabbana light blue eau de toilette
Sol de Janeiro bundle
Best body care deals
Sol de Janeiro beija flor elasti-cream biggie
Tan-Luxe the gradual
Philips lumea 7000 series IPL hair removal device
Best beauty gift set deals
Color Wow best vacay hair ever travel kit
Laura Mercier indulgent icons translucent loose setting powder and puff
Sunday Riley mini power couple travel kit
Tarte shape tape best-sellers set
Boy Smells holiday votive candle set
Kiehl's destination radiant skin travel size skincare gift set
Elizabeth Arden eight hour nourishing skin essentials
Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of the Amazon holiday beauty event
As a journalist of more than five years, I’ve covered my fair share of the most popular sales events, from Black Friday to Amazon Prime Day and the Memorial Day sales. I know how to spot a falsely inflated discount and, given that I write about beauty day in, day out, I’m well aware of the brands that rarely go on offer. When choosing the deals to spotlight, I draw inspiration from products our writers have already reviewed. Above, you’ll find a selection of products from our guides to the best drugstore mascaras, the best gradual tans and more.
