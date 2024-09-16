10 best backpacking tents that are light enough to take on every adventure

Planning a multi-day adventure in the great outdoors? A hardworking backpacking tent is the most important bit of kit you can take along for the ride. As the name suggests, a backpacking tent is designed to be carried in your rucksack or bike pannier, so, it should be as lightweight, compact and packable as possible. Being waterproof is essential, too, and while comfort is important, you’re not looking for a roomy, multi-bedroomed mansion of a tent here – you’ll want to save on weight when walking or cycling between camping spots.

Anything weighing less than two kilos is ideal. A tent weighing between two and four kilos will still serve purpose, but you may want to divide up a heavier tent between two people’s backpacks, if you’re going to be sharing it come bedtime.

Stick to backpacking tents that sleep one to three people. One-person tents really do only have space for one adult inside, often only with room to sit up at one end and with quite limited space for kit, so, you may still want to pick a light two-person tent if you’ve got lots of gear with you, or if you aren’t covering long distances on your solo adventure. Roomier two- and three-person tents will usually fit two adults comfortably.

Any tent you buy needs to be able to withstand bad weather – the model you pick should be a ‘twin skin’ (a tent with an outer ‘fly’ layer as well as an inner tent) and feature a waterproof rain fly and a tough, built-in nylon floor, to stop the wet seeping in. Check the hydrostatic head (HH) of your new tent, and look for options with lots of guy ropes to help you secure the tent against high winds.

You’ll see both rounder dome tents and narrower tunnel tents available – if you’re planning to sleep on exposed mountain sides, a dome-style tent is a good choice for better wind resistance.

With all that in mind, keep reading to find out which backpacking tents impressed us the most during testing.

How we tested

We tested each of these backpacking tents during two-day hikes with overnight wild camps. We looked for portable weight, easy pitching and decent space inside. Where possible, we also tested the waterproofing of each tent during summer storms.

The best backpacking tents for 2024 are: