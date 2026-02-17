I’m a Jellycat enthusiast and these are the 10 worth buying

I’ve been buying Jellycats for years now – both as gifts for my child and myself (no judgement, please) – and I honestly can’t walk past a toy shop without popping my head in to see what’s new. There’s just something about those ridiculously soft, floppy little faces that’s impossible to resist. And it turns out I’m far from alone. Jellycats have become a full-blown obsession, loved not just by toddlers but by teens, adults and collectors who proudly display them on shelves rather than the end of their beds.

Sure, kids adore them for their cuddly feel and playful designs, but grown-ups are just as invested – especially when it comes to limited editions, seasonal launches and those heartbreakingly cute designs that never hang around for long. Blink and you’ll miss them.

Part of the fun (and the problem) is how much choice there is. From ever-popular bashful bunnies to food-shaped characters, sea creatures and woodland animals, there really is a Jellycat for every personality and occasion. Add in special releases for holidays, seasons and events, and it’s very easy to fall down a Jellycat rabbit hole.

With so many to choose from, knowing where to start can feel overwhelming. But after a lot of browsing, buying and living with them, I’ve learned which ones become forever favourites – and which are especially worth snapping up for milestone moments you’ll want to remember. Keep reading to find my top picks.

The best Jellycats for 2026 are:

How I tested

I tested a range of Jellycats to find out which ones are really worth investing in

To find the very best Jellycats, I looked for the things that really make one stand out: how soft and huggable it feels, how well it’s made, and whether it has that instant charm that makes you reach for it again and again. I also thought about longevity – would it still be loved after months (or years) of cuddles? To make sure my picks appealed beyond just one age group, I enlisted some expert help. My 3.5-year-old put each Jellycat through very serious cuddle testing, while my 17-year-old niece weighed in on which ones felt cool, collectable and display-worthy. Between us, we got a pretty well-rounded verdict. You can read more about my in-depth testing process at the end of this guide.

