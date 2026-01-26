Lego announces life-size golden retriever puppy set – and you can pre order now

Lego has revealed one of its most life-like sets ever: a golden retriever with the exact proportions of a real puppy.

Constructed from more than 2,100 bricks, the 30cm-tall puppy achieves its life-like look with a clever mix of studded bricks and different layered slopes that give the appearance of shaggy fur.

Adorable details also bring the model to life, from grey toe beans underneath its paws and a teal blue collar complete with a golden medallion.

The finished set is also posable, allowing builders to adjust its front paw for an endearing stance, as well as play around with its ears, head and tail to convey different emotions. The pup also has a removable tongue and closable mouth.

Priced at £129.99, it’s far from a budget set, but the life-like look and charming character means it’s a must-have for devoted dog-lovers.

Part of Lego’s ‘Icons’ series known for its realistic takes on movie sets, historical moments and more, the golden retriever is joining The Lord of the Rings: Barad-dûr set (£399.99, Lego.com), Captain Jack Sparrow's pirate ship (£299.99, Lego.com) and Back to the Future time machine (£169.99, Lego.com).

The brand has previously released other life-sized animals including the tuxedo cat (£89.99, Lego.com) and the 101 Dalmatians puppy (£129.99, Lego.com).

If you can’t wait to get your paws on the set, here’s everything you need to know including how to buy.

How to buy Lego’s golden retriever puppy

Lego golden retriever puppy The ultimate Lego set for animal-lovers, the golden retriever puppy makes a rewarding and challenging building experience. The toy company has created a puppy build that’s full of character with adjustable paws, head, ears and tails to create expressions and a high attention to detail with the ruff look fur. The golden retriever puppy set is available to pre-order now on Lego’s website. Orders will be shipped on 1 February. £130 from Lego.com Prices may vary

After more impressive building sets? Our tech critic tried out Lego’s Smart Bricks, and you can pre-order the first sets now