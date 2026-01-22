Best kids’ desk and chair sets, tried and tested for doing homework and crafts

As working from home has become more common, many of us have had to find space for a desk or two in our homes and it’s no wonder our children want in on the action, too. No matter what age a child is, having a space to be creative, store precious items and organise can feel really special.

Whether you’re buying a desk for a small child to enjoy some sticking and scribbling, or for a more formal home learning set-up, there’s a huge variety available for all spaces and budgets. Having a desk to work at can help a child become more independent and imaginative. It also keeps their books and stationery off the kitchen table or other shared spaces within the home.

A desk is something a child will outgrow so you will want to consider this when deciding on a budget and the space it will take up. If you have more than one child a bigger desk for crafting or playing will be used for a number of years but you might still want to choose a small one which can be moved from place-to-place easily.

Larger desks will obviously involve some DIY so that’s worth taking into consideration when choosing one. Some of us are handier with a screwdriver and Allen key than others. A larger desk will probably go in your child’s bedroom, so make sure you measure the space before you start researching products. There are a huge range of desks that come in stylish shades which will complement bedroom colour schemes.

Storage is also a feature you might want to consider. We’re all guilty of letting things pile up on our desks. Drawers and shelves for kids to store work folders or notebooks will help keep things tidy and organised. You’ll also want to check whether a chair is included with the desk or if you’ll need to buy one separately.

The best kids’ desk and chair sets for 2026 are:

Best overall – Boori ergonomic desk: £419.30, Boori.co.uk

Best budget option – Melissa & Doug wooden lift-top desk and chair: £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best for small spaces – Argos Home kids Scandinavia desk and chair: £75, Argos.co.uk

Best for older kids – Kids' desk and chair set for older children: £119, Ikea.com

How we tested

The desks were assessed by my nine and six-year-old helpers ( Kat Storr/The Independent )

The desks were tested out by a nine-year-old fan of comics and drawing, and six-year-old twins who love reading and crafting. They were placed in their bedrooms and in the playroom, and put through their paces. To find out more about my specific testing criteria, scroll to the bottom of this guide.

