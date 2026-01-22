The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best kids’ desk and chair sets, tried and tested for doing homework and crafts
From compact sets for smaller spaces to storage desks older children will actually want to use
As working from home has become more common, many of us have had to find space for a desk or two in our homes and it’s no wonder our children want in on the action, too. No matter what age a child is, having a space to be creative, store precious items and organise can feel really special.
Whether you’re buying a desk for a small child to enjoy some sticking and scribbling, or for a more formal home learning set-up, there’s a huge variety available for all spaces and budgets. Having a desk to work at can help a child become more independent and imaginative. It also keeps their books and stationery off the kitchen table or other shared spaces within the home.
A desk is something a child will outgrow so you will want to consider this when deciding on a budget and the space it will take up. If you have more than one child a bigger desk for crafting or playing will be used for a number of years but you might still want to choose a small one which can be moved from place-to-place easily.
Larger desks will obviously involve some DIY so that’s worth taking into consideration when choosing one. Some of us are handier with a screwdriver and Allen key than others. A larger desk will probably go in your child’s bedroom, so make sure you measure the space before you start researching products. There are a huge range of desks that come in stylish shades which will complement bedroom colour schemes.
Storage is also a feature you might want to consider. We’re all guilty of letting things pile up on our desks. Drawers and shelves for kids to store work folders or notebooks will help keep things tidy and organised. You’ll also want to check whether a chair is included with the desk or if you’ll need to buy one separately.
The best kids’ desk and chair sets for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Boori ergonomic desk: £419.30, Boori.co.uk
- Best budget option – Melissa & Doug wooden lift-top desk and chair: £69.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for small spaces – Argos Home kids Scandinavia desk and chair: £75, Argos.co.uk
- Best for older kids – Kids' desk and chair set for older children: £119, Ikea.com
How we tested
The desks were tested out by a nine-year-old fan of comics and drawing, and six-year-old twins who love reading and crafting. They were placed in their bedrooms and in the playroom, and put through their paces. To find out more about my specific testing criteria, scroll to the bottom of this guide.
1Boori ergonomic desk
- Best Kids desk and chair set overall
- Dimensions H52-78cm x W100cm x D62cm
- Why we love it
- High quality
- Minimal assembly
- It comes with a five-year warranty if you register it
- Take note
- It’s heavy
- Chair sold separately
Unlike other desks on the market, the Boori ergonomic desk will grow with your child, and this is reflected in the higher price point. The recommended age is two to 14 years so splashing out on this desk could really be a great investment.
The size of the boxes this desk came in had me worried that it was going to be a DIY nightmare, so it was a wonderful surprise to see all that I needed to do was attach the metal legs. This took around 20 minutes, which was a huge relief.
The desk part is quite heavy – the box it came in weighed over 20kg – but this reflects the quality of the item. The Boori desk is made from sustainably sourced European beech and engineered timber, and it’s available in barley and beech, cherry and beech or blueberry and beech. I sampled the barley and beech, which is white in colour and looked slick but simple in design. The desk has ample storage for keeping things tidy, although my little testers found it slightly awkward to lift the lid up as the desk is quite deep for short arms.
My testers loved the fact that they could alter the height of it, depending on who was using it. It comes with an easy to use wind-up crank so the desk can be lifted from 52cm to a maximum of 78cm high. The width of the desk (100cm) also gives the user plenty of space to work, but this will need to be taken into consideration when choosing which space it goes in.
The ergonomic study swivel chair is available to buy separately for £119 but the desk could also be used as a sit-stand desk, which is obviously good for keeping young bodies moving and for children who might be a bit more wiggly. A pegboard with shelves is also available as another stylish add-on, for £109.
2Melissa & Doug wooden lift-top desk and chair
- Best Budget kids' desk and chair set
- Dimensions 67.1 x 47 x 17.5cm
- Why we love it
- It’s a high quality product
- Very easy to assemble
- Take note
- It’s small
Well-crafted, wooden products are Melissa & Doug’s area of expertise. The brand’s wooden ice cream shop is still played with regularly in our house by our six-year-olds. This desk is another durable and attractive item that children and parents alike will both enjoy.
It’s similar to the Argos desk but I found it a lot easier to assemble, which was a relief. In fact, only the chair needed assembling, plus screwing the four legs onto the desk top. The grown ups were very grateful for the fact that no hinges needed to be attached and that it took less than 20 minutes to put together.
The desk feels high quality and solidly made, and the testers loved the fact that there are two sections inside for storing pens, paper – and Lego.
While some parents might be put off by the fact that it’s white and will show stains, the desk is easy to wipe clean. It’s suitable for ages three and upwards, and parents will be reassured that little fingers are safe because of the hinged lid and finger spaces.
The white will go with all bedroom colour schemes and the desk is small enough to be tucked in the corner of even the smallest of rooms.
3Dunelm kids Maisy desk and stool set
- Best Kids' desk an chair set for style
- Dimensions W75cm x D50cm x H56cm
- Why we love it
- Easy to assemble
- Stylish colour
- Take note
- It’s very low
- The stool is small
The first reason this desk has made my list is because it took less than 15 minutes to put together. The legs for the desk and chair simply need to be screwed in and then there were just four other screws needed to create the storage space.
The second reason is because it’s a beautiful colour that would look good in any bedroom or playroom. It doesn’t take up much space and the stool can be neatly stored underneath when it’s not being used. The twins loved the dividing space at the back for their books, drawings and other bits and bobs. The desk is small and light but also sturdy, with enough space to spread out pens and paper and get creative. The stool is low so the six-year-old testers were on the large side for it but still enjoyed using it.
The Maisy desk comes in pink, white and sage green so there’s an option for every taste.
4Argos Home kids Scandinavia desk and chair
- Best Kids' desk and chair set for small spaces
- Dimensions H59.5cm x W59cm x D39cm
- Why we love it
- It has storage
- The stylish colour
- Take note
- It’s small
I tested the ink blue version of this desk, which is a really stylish colour and is part of a collection that also includes a chest of drawers and wardrobe. Children love a place to store things secretly, and adults love being able to tidy clutter away, so this lid on this desk was very welcome. It’s not a huge space inside the desk as it’s one of the smaller options on the list but the bonus of its size means it’s easy to find a corner for it. It’s also very light, so it can be moved around easily.
The desk wasn’t the easiest to put together, and did take two of us to do the more fiddly hinges but it’s sturdy and has a high quality finish once it's assembled. The only issue I’d worry about with the colour is that it will show chips or scratches quite easily. It was too small for our nine-year-old tester to use comfortably but it would be a lovely first desk for a toddler.
5Dunelm Albie kids desk and chair set
- Best Kids' desk and chair set for arts and crafts
- Dimensions H80cm x W80cm x D40cm
- Why we love it
- Good storage
- Responsibly sourced wood
- Take note
- Chair is quite low
The issue with desks, for both children and adults, is that they can get messy easily. But the Albie desk is the perfect solution because it has a drawer and two shelves for little ones to stash their supplies. It’s wider than other desks on the list, which the boys liked because it meant they could spread out their crafting bits and bobs.
The desk was very straightforward to put together. I used a drill to speed things up but the instructions were easy to follow and it didn’t take me as long as others I was reviewing.
The boys loved the fact that it came with a chair, and not a stool, as it made them feel more grown-up. The only issue was that the chair felt a bit too small for the height of the desk - and the age of our testers.
We liked the fact that the desk had a nice tall backboard which stopped pens and other items from rolling or falling off. The drawer is child and finger-friendly with the hole to open it and the shelves are roomy enough for books, baskets or storage boxes.
The desk is available in white or white-grey and both options are equally stylish.
6Ikea Micke white desk
- Best Kids' desk and chair set for older children
- Dimensions H140cm x D50cm x W105cm
- Why we love it
- The storage space
- Ikea is a trusted brand
- Take note
- Wooden surface can become marked easily
My nine-year-old has moved beyond colouring and stickers, and now likes to have his own space to be able to do his homework, listen to music or his Yoto player and store his bits and bobs. I loved this Ikea desk for its choice of storage spaces; drawers, a cupboard and shelves. The desk space is big enough for a computer or laptop and the outlet for cables is really handy for keeping things tidy when kids’ desks can easily become piled high with books and random things they collect and keep. Or is that just my kids??
The Micke is a great choice for when children have more homework to do but also want to make their space fun and personal. You can use magnets to attach pictures or notes to the backboard and use it as a pin board which is also a nice feature. At 105cm wide, it’s not too big, which means it can fit into smaller bedrooms and the price will be really attractive to parents. The other reason it could be a good choice is because it’s straightforward to put together and feels like it should be more expensive than it is. The only thing to be aware of is that the white desk surface might become dented or marked easily. You could put a mat on top of it if it’s being used for messier activities.
The Micke desk is also available without the add-on unit for £79 and there are chairs and other desks available in the range. It’s also available in a black-brown colour which is maybe a bit less child-friendly colour-wise but would suit a more grown-up space.
What is the best kids’ desk and chair set?
The Boori ergonomic desk gets the top spot in my pick of the best kids’ desks of 2026. It’s the most expensive desk on my list but it’s one that will be part of the family for many, many years and will be used by children of all ages. The brand has other stylish add-ons that can be used with the desk and it’s solid, well-made and attractive. The three colours mean there’s an option for every family and I loved the fact it only required minimal assembly. Special mention also goes to the Melissa & Doug lift-top desk and chair, which was also easy to put together and is a great price for such a quality piece.
How I test kids’ desk and chair sets
To find the best kids’ desk and chair sets, I looked at how each option works in real family homes, balancing practicality with design. Every pick was assessed on ease of assembly, style, storage, weight and price, to make sure it’s a piece of furniture both children and parents will be happy with.
- Assembly: A key consideration, especially if you’re not a fan of DIY. Some desks on the market require a lot more assembly than others but I’ve chosen ones that are simple to build, and I’ve also included some that arrive already assembled. They all have clear instructions and take less than an hour to build. All of the desks, apart from one, come with a chair or stool.
- Style: I chose desks I think are stylish and will match a child’s bedroom. I’ve also included products that come in a range of colours.
- Storage: Mess and piles of papers on a desk can be stressful for grown-ups, so this list includes desks that have somewhere to put everything at the end of the day. I’ve also featured some where drawings, books and other precious possessions can be put on display.
- Weight: A child’s desk is a piece of furniture you might want to move around the house, for example if you’re passing it on to another sibling. I’ve included a few options that are small and portable. I’ve also made sure the heavier ones I’ve included are safe for children and can be fixed to a wall where needed.
- Price: A child’s desk isn’t a cheap item so this list has an option for all budgets, never compromising on quality, or opting for style over substance. There really is something here for everyone and each product I’ve chosen has been built to last.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Kat Storr has been a freelance journalist for more than 12 years. She began her career in digital news before her journey into parenthood shifted her interests more towards parenting, relationships, and health and well-being. With a little help from her three sons, Kat has tested everything from the best remote control cars to the best garden football goals, and knows how to spot a worthwhile product that will stand the test of time.
