The January sales are now underway, and, as The Independent’s fitness writer, I’m pleased to see that the Oura ring 4 is still at its lowest ever price (that’s the price it was during Black Friday.

Oura’s wearable secured the top spot in senior tech critic, Alex Lee’s review of the best smart rings, thanks to its class-leading features, superior activity tracking, and durable design. Alex isn’t alone in his appreciation for the ring. Fitness and wellbeing editor, Emilie Lavinia, has also praised it, noting that it has taken her health and wellbeing to new heights. However, there’s a catch – it’s very expensive, which is why annual sales are a good time to invest in the wearable.

Thankfully, the Oura ring 4 has £100 off, and the ceramic design has £50 off on Oura’s website (where the deals will last until 5 January) as well as on third-party retailers’ platforms, so keep scrolling for everything you need to know if you’re considering snapping up this super saving.

Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £249, Ouraring.com

I think the standard silver Oura ring 4 is your best bet for value for money. As mentioned above, you can currently snag one for £249 from several retailers, making it the cheapest way to get your hands on Oura’s latest wearable.

The Oura website would be my go-to. By going straight to the source, you can enjoy a free sizing kit to make sure your wearable has an appropriately snug fit.

But should you buy one? The Oura ring is an impressive product. The latest iteration is “a huge step up from the gen 3 across the board – the design, battery life, features and in-app experience have all improved”, said The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia in her review of the Oura ring 4.

“The price of the Oura ring may put some people off, but I’d argue this is a more lifestyle-led tracker than most. It’s a more valuable investment for regular people who want to take charge of their health, work with the AI coach, and share reports with their doctor. It doesn’t seem as exclusive or athlete-focused as many other wearables.”

But the Oura ring is not for everyone. Take me, for example. As someone who can often be found with a barbell in hand or practising their gymnastics, a finger-worn fitness tracker doesn’t appeal, as it gets in the way of my grip.

Bear this in mind when weighing up whether to buy an Oura ring – health-driven folks and those looking to optimise their lifestyle will love it, while ardent gym-goers might want to stick with traditional smartwatches.

It’s also reduced at Boots, Currys, Amazon and John Lewis.

