The Boxing Day deals have come and gone, giving way to the January 2025 sales. All the biggest retailers are involved (think M&S, Amazon and Currys to Boots and Zara), but if you’re looking for a destination to shop absolutely everything — from beauty, fashion and homeware to childrenswear, toys and tech – it has to be John Lewis.

Whether Santa left you a gift card under the tree or you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe, interiors and beauty collection for the new year, I’d suggest making a beeline to the John Lewis January sale.

You can currently enjoy up to 40 per cent off Le Creuset, up to £200 off LG TVs, and 30 per cent off skincare, including Hourglass, Elemis and more. To help you wade through the avalanche of deals, the IndyBest team of shopping experts and I are on hand with the crème de la crème of John Lewis January sales 2025 deals.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s John Lewis January sale coverage

Here at IndyBest, our team of shopping experts have been covering sales events such as theJanuary sales for many years. This means we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. We’re experts in our fields, too, and have spent countless hours testing and reviewing products across a range of categories, from air fryers to TVs. Within our John Lewis January sale guide, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested, and from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

Best John Lewis January deals to shop

iPhone 16 Pro Max, 256GB: Was £1,199, now £1,149, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Vodafone )

The January sales are the ideal time for a new phone update and, if you’re an Apple fan, we’ve got just the thing. This iPhone took the top spot in our best smartphone review thanks to its advancements in photography and video quality, plus the new A18 Pro chip. In our iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max review, our tech expert Andrew called the phones “the most powerful, practical and professional smartphones on the market. Even without the promise of new capabilities, they would be the peak of what is available.”

Coach lux idol 23 maple handbag: Was £550, now £330, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in a designer handbag, now’s your chance. Coach is renowned for its beautiful handbags, and this design has a boxy structure with striking gold hardware. With £220 off, you’ll be adding a forever bag to your wardrobe for a lot less.

Oura Ring Gen3 horizon smart ring, black: Was £249, now £199, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better health tracker than the Oura ring and the Gen3 comes highly recommended by our testers. In our full review, fitness editor Emilie Lavinia said: “If you’re keen to enter the world of biohacking and take steps to optimise your sleep and energy and track your readiness for exercise and your cycle more effectively, the Oura presents one of the easiest ways to do all this.” The chic, lightweight wearable tracks everything and certain sizes. Owing to popularity it’s selling out fast at John Lewis, but it’s reduced to the same price at Amazon.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £49, now £41.65, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

This Elemis balm is so good, it earned a spot in our guide to the best cleansers of 2024. After use, our tester said, “our skin felt smooth and was left with a velvety texture. We think the luxurious feel and effect of this cleanser make it a great choice for at-home pampering nights.” Now, you can pick it up for less at John Lewis.

Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Since this affordable Ninja air fryer entered my kitchen, meal times have never been easier. Proving that air fryers don’t have to dominate your kitchen counter space, this design is sleek and space-saving. Better yet, it comes with a 30 per cent discount at John Lewis. It also received rave reviews from tester Lauren, who found that despite “using up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods, you still get a good crunch. Its generous 3.8l basket can fit a medium-sized chicken and allows you to air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate”. What more could you want?

Barbour tomorrow’s archive huntington waxed jacket: Was £359, now £287, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Barbour jackets are a timeless investment for winter, owing to their stylish yet practical design. This huntington style features the label’s signature wax fabric and cord collar, complete with a longline silhouette, statement cuffs and a D-ring at the chest. Adding the final flourish, the navy outer is contrasted by a tartan interior. Right now, you can save nearly £100.

Le Creuset stoneware square oven dish: Was £63, now £37.80, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Le Creuset )

Turkey did a number on your best oven dishes this year? Upgrade to Le Creuset’s set for less this January with a 40 per cent saving on the cookware brand’s square stoneware oven dishes. The twin trays are stackable and dishwasher-safe and perfect for reheating those leftovers.

Ren radiance gift of glow: Was £55, now £36, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( REN )

‘Clean girl’ beauty was all the rage on TikTok this year, and no brand does the pared-back approach better than Ren (it gets its name from the Swedish word for ‘clean’, after all). This trio of bestselling products includes the cult radiance ready steady glow daily AHA tonic, vitamin C serum and vitamin C moisturiser. When reviewing the set, I said the latter was a personal favourite. A dream to apply, it’s non-greasy, fast-drying and immediately softening. Plus, the set includes a handy travel wash bag.

Apple iPad Mini, 6th generation, 2021: Was £649, now £499, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

With the launch of the new 7th-generation iPad Mini, John Lewis has just discounted the older model from 2021 by a sizeable £150. “The Mini looks like a shrunken version of the iPad Pro or iPad Air from 2020 and includes features common to those bigger tablets, such as a flat-edge design, compatibility with the second-generation Apple pencil (which snaps onto that convenient flat edge magnetically to charge) and an all-screen front,” tech critic David said in his review. “It has a super-fast processor, and it’s amazingly convenient and pocketable.”

John Lewis candi stripe jersey pyjama set, blue: Was £44, now £37, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Cure those January blues and invest in a new pyjama set for ultimate indulgence. This classic set is crafted from soft cotton with a timeless striped blue design. The button through pyjama shirt features smart piping at the rounded out revere collar, cuffs and a pocket. The matching relaxed fit pyjama bottoms will ensure a better night’s sleep in 2025.

GreenPan aluminium ceramic non-stick rectangular cake tin, 33cm: Was £21, now £14.70, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

The deeper version of GreenPan’s 33cm baking tray, this cake tin features a PFAS-free makeup and is dishwasher safe. Reviewing the shallower baking tray in her guide, kitchenware expert Emma praised how “the handles made it really easy to get in and out of [her] new hide-and-slide ovens, and the PFAS-free surface gave [her] real peace of mind.” Now, with this 6cm-deep iteration, you’ll be able to bake all sorts of brownies, focaccias and more – with £6.30 off, too.

John Lewis lambswool blend crew neck jumper: Was £60, now £30, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

With 50 per cent off, this crew neck jumper offers stellar value for money. Crafted from a lambswool and recycled nylon blend, it boasts a super soft finish and feel. Plus, the blend is naturally temperature-regulating so you can wear it right through to spring. Finished with a laidback crew neckline and bold purple colourway, it’s an elevated everyday staple.

