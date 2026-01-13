I made pancakes using an air fryer – and it took me less than 8 minutes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For many of us, Pancake Day is less about eating pancakes and more about the sheer peril of flipping one without it ending up on the floor. Whether you’re wielding a non-stick pan or bravely tackling a cast iron skillet, the flip can feel like a test of nerve. But, if the idea of launching batter into the air fills you with dread, I have some very good news: your air fryer might just be the hero you didn’t know you needed.

By now, we’re all well aware of the air fryer’s energy-saving credentials and its healthier, low-oil appeal. As a result, people are getting increasingly creative with how they use it. Jamie Oliver, for instance, is making a pretty convincing case with his air fryer cookbook, proving just how much this humble appliance can do. What you might not realise, though, is that it’s also capable of turning out excellent pancakes – from fluffy American stacks to buttery, crepe-style beauties.

So, ahead of Shrove Tuesday 2026 (Tuesday February 17th), I decided to take matters into my own hands and learn how to perfect pancakes in an air fryer, waving a fond farewell to cartoon-style crepes stuck to the ceiling.

If you want a Pancake Day that’s as stress-free as it is delicious, read on for my step-by-step guide – plus some of the best air fryer deals around, in case you’re one of the very few who hasn’t joined the club yet.

How to make pancakes in your air fryer

As shown in the video, making pancakes in an air fryer couldn’t be simpler. But, if you need a little guidance, we’ve broken down the process into stages to help you create the perfect batch.

Make your mix – American and European crepe-style pancakes work in an air fryer – by following your recipe of choice.

Line your air fryer with baking parchment and grease it lightly with oil or butter. If you want perfectly round pancakes, a small cake tin can be used to keep the moisture in line. Otherwise, simply pour your batter onto the parchment for a more rustic look. If you’re feeling particularly confident, you can save yourself even more time by adding another layer of parchment paper on top followed by more batter, meaning you can whip up multiple pancakes at once.

Set your air fryer to 180C and your pancakes should be ready in six to eight minutes – no embarrassing flip fails needed.

Remove from your air fryer and choose your toppings. Whether you’re a classic lemon and sugar pancake eater, or if the thought of pancakes without chocolate is truly unthinkable, pile those toppings extras high and enjoy your fuss-free air-fried pancakes.

Best air fryer deals right now

If you happen to be one of the only people in the country who don’t currently own an air fryer, don’t panic, we’ve got you covered with some of the best deals available right now.

Judge 4l air fryer: Was £57.99, now £43.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Judge )

This saving on our tried-and-tested air fryer model is not to be missed. Our tester said it’s easy to use and ideal for couples and small families, adding “this faff-free appliance is also easy to clean, thanks to the non-stick coating, while its compact size means it won’t overwhelm your countertop.”

Ninja crispi air fryer: Was £149.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Ninja crispi portable air fryer ( Ninja )

Ninja air fryers never come cheap, so spotting a deal on one makes a good opportunity to purchase from the big hitter brand. In our tester’s review of the Ninja crispi air fryer she said: “It’s utterly versatile – you’re not locked into a single bulky unit, and it’s nice having two different containers to cook from. It’s honestly a game-changer being able to watch your food cook in the glass bowl.”

