9 best coat stands and racks to keep your hallway tidy

When it comes to keeping your home in order, there are few things as deceptively essential as a good coat stand. Think about it – your hallway is the first thing you see when you walk through the door and, arguably, the first impression your guests have of your home. With this in mind, a stylish coat stand can set the tone for an organised and welcoming space, instantly elevating your entranceway from chaotic to composed.

But with the sheer variety of options out there, finding the right one can be difficult. Do you want something slim and subtle – perfect for a tight hallway – or a more robust, statement-making piece? Perhaps you’ve got a minimalist look in mind, with clean lines and neutral tones, or maybe you’re after a bit of retro charm that leans into design nostalgia while still being practical. Not just for coats, the best ones offer clever storage options, from integrated umbrella stands to shelving, so you’ve got a spot for everything from hats and scarves to dog leads and handbags.

Whether you’re working with a compact entryway or a grand hallway that can handle a larger, more sculptural piece, there’s a coat stand to suit. And while aesthetics are important, functionality is key – there’s no use in a stand that looks gorgeous but tips over when laden with winter coats.

From sleek, Scandi-inspired designs to timeless wooden classics – and even a few out-there options for the bold decorator – these coat stands prove that practical furniture can also be beautiful. So, read on to find the perfect coat stand that ticks all the boxes.

open image in gallery We tested all of the chosen models in-situe in our own home ( Ali Howard )

To find the best coat stands, we assessed each piece for stability, durability, and ease of assembly, testing them with multiple coats, hats, and umbrellas. We also considered design and space efficiency, ensuring they not only kept entryways organised but also added style and functionality to various hallway sizes.

Ali Howard is an interiors writer and editor who has written extensively about home and garden essentials for The Independent‘s product review section. All of the selections she has featured in her review have been tried and tested within her home to assess their real-world quality, effectiveness and value for money.

The best coat stands for 2024 are: