9 best coat stands and racks to keep your hallway tidy

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
From traditional designs to modern takes on the classic, clothes racks are back in vogue
When it comes to keeping your home in order, there are few things as deceptively essential as a good coat stand. Think about it – your hallway is the first thing you see when you walk through the door and, arguably, the first impression your guests have of your home. With this in mind, a stylish coat stand can set the tone for an organised and welcoming space, instantly elevating your entranceway from chaotic to composed.
But with the sheer variety of options out there, finding the right one can be difficult. Do you want something slim and subtle – perfect for a tight hallway – or a more robust, statement-making piece? Perhaps you’ve got a minimalist look in mind, with clean lines and neutral tones, or maybe you’re after a bit of retro charm that leans into design nostalgia while still being practical. Not just for coats, the best ones offer clever storage options, from integrated umbrella stands to shelving, so you’ve got a spot for everything from hats and scarves to dog leads and handbags.
Whether you’re working with a compact entryway or a grand hallway that can handle a larger, more sculptural piece, there’s a coat stand to suit. And while aesthetics are important, functionality is key – there’s no use in a stand that looks gorgeous but tips over when laden with winter coats.
From sleek, Scandi-inspired designs to timeless wooden classics – and even a few out-there options for the bold decorator – these coat stands prove that practical furniture can also be beautiful. So, read on to find the perfect coat stand that ticks all the boxes.
To find the best coat stands, we assessed each piece for stability, durability, and ease of assembly, testing them with multiple coats, hats, and umbrellas. We also considered design and space efficiency, ensuring they not only kept entryways organised but also added style and functionality to various hallway sizes.
Ali Howard is an interiors writer and editor who has written extensively about home and garden essentials for The Independent‘s product review section. All of the selections she has featured in her review have been tried and tested within her home to assess their real-world quality, effectiveness and value for money.
In its white-washed finish and natural weave, this multi-use coat stand offers a practical and stylish solution for hallway organisation. Crafted from sturdy rubberwood, it features a trio of generous hooks for hanging coats and accessories, complemented by a woven seagrass basket at the base for additional storage – this doubles as a nifty umbrella stand, but will accommodate a wealth of accessories, too. Its natural materials and neutral tones make it a versatile addition. Plus, assembly is straightforward, and the stand’s design ensures stability whilst occupying minimal floor space.
Dunelm’s black metal coat stand brings a modern, no-fuss vibe to the hallway. With a clean, minimalist design, it fits well into both contemporary and industrial-style spaces. Its sturdy construction means it’s built to last, handling coats, scarves, and bags without any wobbles. Assembly is refreshingly straightforward too, and we found it’s easy to keep looking pristine with just a quick wipe down. For an affordable option that’s as practical as it is stylish, this coat stand will keep your entryway neat and organised.
This Yamazaki coat stand is a minimalist’s dream, blending sleek Japanese design with everyday practicality. It’s lightweight but proves impressively sturdy, thanks to its heavy-weighted base and steel inner structure. The branches extend outward at varying heights, allowing plenty of space for coats, hats, and even bags without overwhelming the stand or crowding the hallway. Assembly is refreshingly straightforward, too, with each part intuitively slotting into place. And the best bit? Its slim silhouette keeps your space feeling airy while offering a good deal of storage, proving that functionality and style can coexist with ease.
The Lenny is an attractive stand, whether it’s loaded with coats or not. With its chic, contemporary silhouette and pale wood/black metal contrast, it brings a touch of Scandi style to the hallway. The stand’s alternating peg lengths make for easy hanging while adding a playful design twist, and the solid wood build feels reassuringly sturdy without being bulky. This one also boasts a heavy-weighted base, so it won’t topple over, despite its slim form. It’s ideal if you’re after something stylish but understated, working well in both traditional and modern spaces. Assembly is straightforward, too, with all pieces slotting together easily to create a statement-making piece that proves surprisingly practical.
This industrial-style coat stand offers a sleek, functional design that effortlessly complements urban interiors. Constructed from metal and wood, it boasts an attractive blend of rustic and modern elements. It also features eight generously sized hooks positioned at varying heights, catering well to households with both adults and children. The tripod-style base supports two handy triangular shelves and provides stability without taking up excessive floor space. We found assembly straightforward, though it may require a bit of patience to line up the holes and screws at the very top. Overall, it’s a practical and stylish hallway addition.
With its pale oak finish that blends seamlessly into both modern and traditional settings, this coat stand brought a Scandi-minimalist touch to our hallway. Its design is simple yet effective, featuring eight evenly spaced hooks that provide ample storage for coats, hats and bags. The stand’s structure is lightweight but stable, making it easy to move as needed without compromising durability. Plus, assembly is quick, with minimal tools and effort involved. Tree-like in design, it’s also contemporary and sculptural, bringing form and function together while keeping your hallway uncluttered and effortlessly stylish.
Taking inspiration from nature, this coat stand combines functionality with a unique, sculptural look. Resembling deer antlers, its silhouette adds a playful yet sophisticated touch to any entryway. It is crafted from untreated spruce plywood, with its warm, natural grain standing out and making it more than just a storage piece – in fact, this one proves a talking point. The flat-pack design is cleverly engineered, slotting together seamlessly with only a rubber mallet required for a swift and easy assembly, keeping its form clean and fuss-free. Ideal if you’re looking to add character to your hallway, this rack offers both practicality and an eye-catching piece of design that feels refreshingly original.
This coat stand brings a relaxed, natural vibe to the hallway. Made from sustainably sourced cherry wood and featuring a statement triangular rattan shelf, it combines texture with practicality, adding a homely warmth to the space. The wigwam-inspired design has six pegs angled just right for hanging coats, bags, or hats without crowding things up. It’s tall but compact, fitting neatly into small corners or entryways. This one’s ideal if you love a simple, earthy design with a touch of flair, and it keeps things organised without feeling too structured or formal.
This statement coat stand from Habitat’s design archives is all about simple, timeless style. Made from solid oak, it has a lovely natural finish that brings warmth to any space. With a slim, three-legged base and hooks at different heights, it’s great for storing coats, hats or bags without crowding up your entryway. Part of Habitat’s 60th-anniversary collection, it’s a nod to the brand’s knack for quality and classic design. Sturdy yet understated, it’s perfect if you’re after something practical that doesn’t shout for attention but still looks the part.
The John Lewis timber coat stand and woven storage basket wins as our best overall pick, blending style and functionality with its calming white-washed finish and extra storage basket. For tight spaces, the Yamakazi tree coat stand is ideal, boasting a slim, sturdy design. And for a budget-friendly option, Dunelm’s metal black coat stand offers minimalist charm without breaking the bank.
Read our edit of the best online homeware shops to find more interiors inspirations
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in