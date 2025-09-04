Like many people, I care about keeping our waterways and environment free from detergents and microplastics. So, when I was asked to test the best eco-friendly laundry sheets, I was genuinely keen to find out how sustainable and effective they are.

These dissolvable polymer sheets of enzymes are much more eco-friendly than bottles of detergent and plastic laundry pods. They are usually free of fragrances, surfactants and VOCs that contribute to water and air pollution.

On top of that, they are lighter and therefore save carbon emissions compared to shipping heavy powders and liquids. The sheets usually come in cardboard packaging, too, which helps to cut down on plastic waste.

There are a lot of laundry sheets out there claiming to be eco-friendly, but there’s a lot of greenwashing going on, too. All the brands included in this round-up really are working hard to make washing as non-toxic as possible, from the ingredients used to the production process. My favourites are the Stripwash laundry detergent eco strips, but they might not work for everyone. If you want a more planet-friendly alternative to liquid and powder detergents (while also saving on cupboard space), I’ve found some great options.

How I tested

I spent weeks trialling the sheets ( Lizzie Rivera/The Independent )

I tested these sheets for weeks, using them on several laundry loads to see which genuinely cleaned my clothes and which left a little to be desired. I used stain remover on tough stains, as usual, but no conditioner. I examined them on the following criteria:

Eco-friendliness and ethics: I investigated every company, grilling them about where the products are made, what ingredients are used, whether or not everyone in the supply chain earns a minimum or living wage.

The best eco-friendly laundry sheets for 2025 are: